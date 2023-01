Junior Owen Schwebach is one of the top swimmers on the fourth-ranked Ankeny boys’ swimming team. He won two individual events and also anchored the winning 200 freestyle relay as the Hawks posted a 90-80 victory at No. 5 Linn-Mar (Marion) on Saturday to finish the dual-meet season with an overall record of 4-3-1.

ANKENY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO