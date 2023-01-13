Read full article on original website
Daily Crunch: GoMechanic lays off 70% after investors discover ‘founders knowingly misstated facts’
Helloooo, Crunchers! The heavy goods train of tech news keeps on rollin’ down (and sometimes off) the tracks. Apropos tracks, we’ve been a little besotted with this absolutely magnificent music video of Ren this week. It’s full of surprises and powerful bits — give yourself a 9-minute break and give it a listen! — Christine and Haje.
African gaming startup Carry1st raises $27M from Bitkraft Ventures and a16z
Since its launch in 2018, Carry1st, a publisher of social games and interactive content across Africa, has raised funding from investors such as Google via its Africa Investment Fund and Avenir Growth Capital. But more impressive is its backing from top-tier funds focused on web3 and gaming: Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Konvoy Ventures and now Bitkraft Ventures, the lead investor in its newly announced $27 million pre-Series B round. Both a16z and Konvoy participated in this financing round, which included TTV Capital, Alumni Ventures, Lateral Frontiers VC and Kepple Ventures.
Tabby raises $58M at $660M valuation as PayPal Ventures makes first investment in the GCC
PayPal Ventures, the global corporate venture arm of PayPal, is one of the participating investors (this marks its first investment in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) but second in the MENA region after Egyptian fintech Paymob). Other investors in Tabby’s new financing round include Mubadala Investment Capital, Arbor Ventures and Endeavor Catalyst.
Ethereum’s shift to proof-of-stake draws increasing institutional interest
The success of the Merge propelled Ethereum from “a smart contract platform lagging behind” into “something that was doing things right,” Diogo Mónica, co-founder and president of Anchorage Digital, a crypto bank last valued over $3 billion, said to TechCrunch. “Interest from investors grew and the appetite changed dramatically.”
South Africa’s Flow gets funding to automate social media advertising for real estate agencies
South African startup Flow wants to change how real estate agencies, developers and agents interact with their end customers. With its APIs, Flow connects to the websites of estate agencies and property developers and automates advertising for them on social media channels like Instagram and Facebook. The proptech marketing platform is announcing that it has raised $4.5 million in pre-Series A funding.
Scrintal raises $1 million for its visual collaboration tool
The company today told TechCrunch it closed a €1 million round (around $1 million in today’s exchange rate) led by Spintop Ventures, and joined by existing investor Icebreaker VC. “We’re creating a new category in work tools; a visual knowledge base. Our company was born out of the...
Sequoia injects $195 million into an ever-eager seed environment
The capital comes as the pre-seed and seed world, already a growing part of the startup ecosystem, becomes even more attractive to investors who want to steer clear of the turbulence of the later-stage market. AngelList data, released today, tells part of the story, noting median pre-seed valuations held consistent quarter over quarter last year while later-stage deals, such as Series B, fell by nearly a third.
Web3 developer activity spiked in Q4 2022 despite market volatility
Ethereum, one of the largest layer-1 (L1) blockchains in the crypto ecosystem, had a 453% increase in mainnet smart contract deployments in the fourth quarter of 2022, signaling high developer momentum amid crypto market volatility, according to Alchemy’s Web3 Development Report. “As we saw in Q3 as well, web3...
Analysts cut 2023 tech spending predictions as consumers hold back
In the fall, Gartner was predicting a far more robust 5.1% and IDC was looking at between 5% and 6%. Both companies look at a combination of business and consumer spending in their numbers. Gartner says it’s the consumer side of the ledger that’s become a drag on their predictions,...
Sequoia India-backed GoMechanic cuts 70% jobs after grave errors in financial reporting
The move comes as the Gurgaon-headquartered GoMechanic has been struggling to raise funds for over a year despite reaching advanced stages of deliberations with several investors amid concerns of serious errors in financial reporting. The startup was in talks early last year to raise a round of funding led by Tiger Global at over $1 billion valuation, TechCrunch reported.
Tesla rolls into a pressure cooker, Paris mulls its scooter future, and the double SPAC arrives
Welcome back to The Station, your central hub for all past, present and future means of moving people and packages from Point A to Point B. Top of mind for me this week is Tesla. I know, weird. But really, it seems that pressure is coming from all sides these...
Beaconstac lands $25M investment for its QR code management platform
That’s benefited startups like Beaconstac, which works with companies including United Airlines, Amazon and Deloitte, to create end-customer QR code experiences. In a sign of just how rosy business has been, Beaconstac today announced that it closed a $25 million Series A funding round led by Telescope Partners with participation from Accel.
P2P lending platform PeopleFund raises $20M Series C extension led by Bain Capital
Existing backer Bain Capital led the extension, with participation from previous investors such as Access Ventures, CLSA Capital Partners Lending Ark Asia, D3 Jubilee Partners, 500 Global, Kakao Investment, TBT Partners and IBX Partners. The additional funding brings PeopleFund’s total raised to around $100 million in equity. Apart from the...
Women-founded startups raised 1.9% of all VC funds in 2022, a drop from 2021
That percentage is a notable drop from the 2.4% all-women teams raised in 2021. The decline was expected, given the economic climate of last year: the bear, the bust, the winter. In fact, aside from 2016, the last time all-women-led startups raised such a low percentage of funds was in 2012, another period of funding decline caused by economic uncertainty and an election.
Kenyan fintech Kwara raises $3M seed extension, signs deal to reach over 4,000 credit unions
Following the Kuscco partnership, Kwara said it has gained connections to a pool of over 4,000 saccos for its banking-as-a-service offering. As part of the exclusive deal, Kwara is also set to acquire Kuscco’s subsidiary IRNET, a software company and provider for saccos, for an undisclosed amount. Kwara says...
Dear Sophie: What are some fast options for hiring someone on an expiring grace period?
“Your questions are vital to the spread of knowledge that allows people all over the world to rise above borders and pursue their dreams,” says Sophie Alcorn, a Silicon Valley immigration attorney. “Whether you’re in people ops, a founder or seeking a job in Silicon Valley, I would love to answer your questions in my next column.”
Musk stands to lose billions in trial over ‘funding secured’ tweet
The outcome of the trial will hinge on the language and intent of that tweet. The plaintiffs argue it led ordinary investors to lose money, and Musk’s lawyers argue the tweet was simultaneously true (he really did intend to take Tesla private) and a slip of the hand (“funding secured” was the wrong word choice).
Google-backed ShareChat cuts 20% workforce to ‘sustain through headwinds’
The startup informed its employees about the decision on Monday morning. It deactivated access to accounts and wiped out all data of impacted employees, a person familiar with the development told TechCrunch. In December, ShareChat laid off nearly 5% of its workforce of 2300 employees as a result of shutting...
Missing money? Bank of America customers report issues with accounts
The bulk of the complaints appear to involve Zelle, the popular payment transfer service.
Solana co-founder sees potential for devs to lead its network in 2023
As the crypto developer ecosystem expands, major ecosystems outside of the top two cryptocurrencies — Bitcoin and Ethereum — are growing, according to a new report. About 72% of monthly active developers (devs) are working on blockchains that are not part of the Bitcoin and Ethereum networks, according to the 2022 Electric Capital Developer Report, which trawled code commits across open source repositories.
