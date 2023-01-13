Read full article on original website
State Republicans weigh naming a 'neutral party' to run El Paso County GOP's leadership election
Colorado Republican Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown wants state Republicans to decide whether an outside entity should run the El Paso County GOP's upcoming officer elections. Responding to what she described as "ongoing internal conflict" between Republicans in Colorado's largest county, Burton Brown called a special meeting of the state GOP's central committee for Jan. 31 in an email sent to committee members late Monday.
Snowstorm shuts down Colorado's legislature, state government offices Wednesday
State government offices across Colorado are closed tomorrow following another snowstorm that could dump more than 2 feet of snow in some areas before the week is over. State facilities necessary to maintain and secure public health and safety will maintain regular operating schedules, and essential personnel will still report to work at normal times, Gov. Jared Polis' office said on Tuesday.
Gov. Jared Polis focuses on housing, car theft, cost of living in state address | LIVE BLOG
Fresh from a dominant performance in the November elections, Gov. Jared Polis outlined an ambitious agenda for the 2023 legislative session on Tuesday morning, offering solutions to Colorado's most pressing problems, notably affordable housing, public safety, and rising cost of living. 12 p.m.: Governor closes with focus on public safety.
Polis doesn’t get Colorado’s ‘Inflation Blues’ | SENGENBERGER
“Hey, Mr. President, all you congressmen too,” the King of the Blues, B.B. King, sang forty years ago. “You got me frustrated, and I don’t know what to do. I'm trying to make a living; I can't save a cent. It takes all of my money, just to eat and pay my rent. I got the blues — got those inflation blues.”
Polis says red flag law 'can work better' than assault weapons ban
Gov. Jared Polis believes Colorado's red flag law is a more effective tool than an assault weapons ban, which General Assembly Democrats appear to be pursuing. Extreme Risk Protection Orders — which allow family members or law enforcement officers to petition a court to removing firearms from a person who poses an imminent threat to themselves or others — were central to Polis' public safety messaging in Tuesday State of the State address.
Superior asks for tax relief in wake of Marshall fire, Polis supports plea
The Town of Superior is pleading for help on behalf of its residents over taxes that, unless waived, gives the state a "windfall" tied to new construction, but that will create a financial burden on residents trying to rebuild their homes following 2021's Marshall fire. The town is urging the...
Hands’ off Coloradans’ TABOR refunds! | Denver Gazette
When the state treasury collects more tax dollars than it is allowed to keep under the Colorado Constitution, the extra cash must be refunded to taxpayers. Not spent on the legislature’s pet projects. That’s thanks to the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, aka TABOR, which was added to the constitution...
Gov. Jared Polis' 2023 State of the State address
Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday delivered the first State of the State address of his second term in office, focusing on housing, health care costs, water, climate and more.
Keep Colorado parents in the loop on abortion | Denver Gazette
Under Colorado law, a school may not dispense even a tablet of acetaminophen to a child with a fever at the nurse’s office without the written permission of a parent or guardian. That’s not always convenient, but it’s a necessary acknowledgment of the pivotal role parents are supposed to play in their children’s health and welfare.
Douglas County judge's 'abduction prevention' measures against father overturned
A Douglas County judge did not follow state law during divorce proceedings when he placed restrictions on a father's ability to travel abroad with his children, Colorado's second-highest court decided last week. In finalizing the divorce between Basil Badawiyeh and Michelle Mary Badawiyeh, District Court Judge Andrew Baum ordered that...
Colorado looks to stem the closure of schools for students with intense needs
Specialized Colorado schools that serve students with intense behavioral, mental health, and special education needs are closing because they don’t have enough funding. Over the past five years, the number of these schools, known as facility schools, has shrunk by 30%. The decrease strains public school districts that rely on facility schools to help children whose needs are too great for the districts to meet. It also has devastating impacts on what a new report calls the state’s “most vulnerable students” and their families.
