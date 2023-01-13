Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opening new store in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersMaryland State
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
The Disapperance of Akia EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, MD
The Best Neighbourhoods for Young Professionals in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
The Best Festivals in Maryland That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversMaryland State
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore Museum of Art acquires 162 works, both historic and contemporary
The Baltimore Museum of Art has acquired 162 works representing a wide range of perspectives and innovations. According to the museum, the acquisitions came by gift and purchase between July and December of 2022 and reflect efforts by curators to diversify the range of voices, narratives and art forms in the BMA’s permanent collection.
The Daily South
Easton, Maryland, Is A Small Town With Top-Tier Dining And Hospitality
What’s one benefit of living in a larger city? Having a wide variety of top-notch eateries to choose from without having to travel far for them. It’s not often that you find smaller towns with a bustling food scene, but that’s not the case in Easton, Maryland, where a culinary revitalization is taking place that’s making the town a favorite weekend getaway — or new home — for big-city dwellers coming from New York, D.C., and Philadelphia.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Save the Date – Baltimore Winter Restaurant Week is Coming!
Sponsored post content is generated by our advertisers: local businesses, merchants, schools, and non-profits. All sponsored content is created in collaboration with the advertiser. More by Sponsored Post Staff.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Midtown has a brand new restaurant: The Anonymous
If you’re looking for a new dining experience, look no further than The Anonymous, a new restaurant in the Midtown neighborhood. The Anonymous, which had its grand opening last month, offers a modern atmosphere with top R&B and hip-hop music, daily food and drink specials, and weekly events. The...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Largest Great Wolf Lodge in nation is about to slide Perryville onto the map
On the banks of the Susquehanna River, the town of Perryville is home to a veteran’s hospital and a casino, and attracts history buffs learning more about the town’s role in the American Revolution and Civil War. For the most part, though, when you think of this Cecil County community, you don’t think of resort-style family fun.
Eater
A Maryland Suburb’s Barbecue Boom Continues With the Arrival of Money Muscle
Montgomery County’s pandemic-born food truck hit Money Muscle BBQ just expanded to neighboring Prince George’s County with a dedicated location to finally call its own. Money Muscle BBQ debuted a dine-in stall on Monday, January 16 inside Le Fantome, bringing an array of smoked meats, sandwiches, sides, and standout sauces in regional styles to the Station at Riverdale Park (4501 Woodberry Street). The mixed-used development’s polished food hall, open since August, sits a short drive from brisket standard-bearer 2Fifty Texas BBQ.
Bel Air Athletic Club closing, after 40+ years
A community fixture in Bel Air is closing after more than 40 years, as development moves forward in the area around Harford Mall.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Where Everything is Civilized and Gay and Rotted and Polite — Q&A with Poet Anthony Moll
Every year Washington Writers’ Publishing House, a literary co-op based in D.C., holds contests for residents of Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., selecting manuscripts in the categories of fiction, creative nonfiction, and poetry for publication. In 2022, The Jean Feldman Poetry Prize was awarded to Baltimore’s Anthony Moll for their debut collection, You Cannot Save Here.
progressivegrocer.com
Giant Food's Newest Maryland Store Touts Upgraded Amenities, Departments
Giant Food will open its newest store on Jan. 20 in Crofton, Md., which will feature the regional grocer’s upgraded amenities and departments. Located at 1649 Crofton Center, the 56,000-square-foot store offers expanded natural and organic selections, an extensive gourmet cheese section, full-service meat and seafood departments, and a wide variety of prepared food offerings, including made-in-house fresh sushi and smoked meats. Additional amenities include a Starbucks café and a full-service floral department.
Hilltop
The International Black World Heads To Baltimore For Fifth Conference
In a press conference convened by the Institute of the Black World 21st Century (IBW) at Empowerment Temple AME Church in Baltimore, Dr. Ron Daniels, president of IBW and convenor of the National African American Reparations Commission (NAARC), announced that the State of the Black World Conference V is scheduled for April 19-23 at the Baltimore Convention Center and Hilton Inner Harbor Hotel.
WBOC
Popular Restaurant In Cambridge Closes
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Katie's At The Airport announced it's closure for Jan. 31. Also known as Kay's at the Airport, patrons and owners, Katie and Kay, are heartbroken to see the restaurant go. "It's devastating. I feel like I have a broken heart. It's like when you lose a family...
realtormarney.com
Baltimore City Most Expensive Home Sales 2022
Baltimore City’s most expensive home sales in 2022 were mostly Inner Harbor condos plus a single family home, with the most expensive found in The Pier Homes at HarborView in Downtown Baltimore. The five highest home sales in Baltimore City in 2022, according to Bright, our local multiple listing...
baltimorepositive.com
Putting the Schuh on other foot and interviewing the longtime WJZ reporter
Longtime WJZ reporter Mike Schuh joins Nestor at G&A Restaurant in White Marsh to discuss his new storytelling gig that has taken him new places and even to see the Northern Lights in Iceland after 27 years in Baltimore on TV Hill. SUMMARY KEYWORDS. people, story, media, crab cake, call,...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Giant Food to open its newest Maryland store on Friday
Regional grocery chain Giant Food on Friday will open its newest Maryland location, a 56,000-square-foot market in Crofton, replacing an older location in the area, the retailer announced on Monday. "This new store is designed to be a true one-stop shop for the Crofton community," said Ira Kress, president of...
Nottingham MD
Councilman Marks provides update on Holly Hills Memorial Gardens landscaping plan
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Over the weekend, Councilman David Marks provided an update on the Holly Hills Memorial Gardens landscaping issue. Earlier this month, Councilman Marks held a meeting with Holly Hill Memorial Gardens, the Bird River Road Neighborhood Association, and the St. John Properties – developers of the new office buildings near Route 43 and Campbell Boulevard.
sancerresatsunset.com
Hotels near the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C.
The Smithsonian’s National Zoological Park in Washington, D.C., hosts nearly 400 species of animals, including big cats, Andean bears, and of course the well-known Chinese pandas. I’ve visited them many times with local friends and out-of-town guests. The Zoo is located at the southern tip of Rock Creek Park in NorthWest Washington, fairly set apart from most of the museums and other attractions. There are a handful of suitable hotels within walking distance:
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore Fishbowl closed for King holiday
Baltimore Fishbowl will not publish new content on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, a national day of reflection. We will return tomorrow.
PhillyBite
Maryland's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
Major grocery store chain opening new store in Maryland this week
A major grocery store chain is opening another new store in Maryland this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 20, 2023, the popular supermarket chain Giant will be opening its newest Maryland grocery store location in Crofton, according to a press release from the company.
The Best Neighbourhoods for Young Professionals in Baltimore
Baltimore, Maryland is a vibrant and historic city with a rich cultural heritage and a diverse array of neighborhoods. For young professionals, several neighborhoods stand out as particularly attractive places to call home.
