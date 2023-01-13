Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After years of talk about a new I-10 Bridge over the Calcasieu River, we finally have word that shovels could be in the dirt by 2024. “Any reasonable man would concur that, just the nature of the conversation will argue now, not whether or not we’re going to build a bridge, but exactly how it’s going to be funded and whether or not there’s going to be tolls,” said U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins (R - Lafayette).

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO