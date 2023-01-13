ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

January 16, 2023, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report

Arrested or ticketed suspected of possession of CDS Schedule II; drug paraphernalia. George Anthony Thomas, 22, Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed suspected of illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; careless operation; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; must have motor vehicle liability in the vehicle. Garrique Andre...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

7News revisits 30-year-old Jane Doe case in Vinton

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over 30 years later and the hunt for a killer continues. 7News investigates the murder of a woman and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Office’s efforts to identify her and a possible suspect. “On December 22, 1991, the sheriff’s office received a call from the...
VINTON, LA
KPLC TV

Community baby shower scheduled for Jan. 28 in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The local chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority and Ward 3 Recreation are holding their annual community baby shower on Jan. 28. Expecting and aspiring parents are invited to visit the MLK Center (2009 N. Simmons St., Lake Charles) at 1 p.m. for games, door prizes, free food and information.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

BPSO searching for missing man

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a man due to a welfare concern. Donovan John Kelley, 24, was last contacted on January 7, 2023, BPSO said. Kelley is considered a missing person. He is 6′1″ in height and approximately 115 pounds....
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help in Two Vehicle Burglary Investigations in Sulphur

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help in Two Vehicle Burglary Investigations in Sulphur. Detectives with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating two vehicle burglaries in Sulphur. One vehicle burglary occurred in the 1800 block of North Claiborne Street between January 4 at noon and January 12 at 4:30 pm. The other vehicle burglary happened in the 400 block of W M Perkins Road between January 14 at 9 pm and January 15 at 10:30 am.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Pithon Street closed beginning Wednesday morning

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Pithon Street will be closed beginning Wednesday to remove the canopy over the walkway between the new courthouse and the old courthouse. The closure will last until Jan. 23 and includes vehicular and pedestrian traffic. The canopy will be permanently removed, according to the Calcasieu...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KFDM-TV

Beaumont PD arrest two individuals on drug charges during a traffic stop

BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Police Department has arrested Jeffrey Ryan Clark, 26, of Alabama, and Melvin Donald Kidd, 66, of Alabama, on drug charges. Officers found approximately 29 grams of meth and approximately $17,000 cash in the vehicle during a traffic stop. Clark and Kidd were transported and booked into the Jefferson County Jail on Possession of a Controlled Substance, 2nd degree felony.
BEAUMONT, TX
KPLC TV

Two-story house burns on Clint Dr. in Moss Bluff

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Ward 1 Fire Department responded to a fire at a two-story house on Clint Drive in Moss Bluff. No injuries were reported at the scene, according to Ward 1 Chief Robbie Trahan. The fire is under control, Trahan said. Houston River, Ward 6, and...
MOSS BLUFF, LA
KPLC TV

South Lake Charles schools dismissing early Friday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several schools in south Lake Charles will be dismissing early on Friday, January 20, according to the Calcasieu Parish School Board. Students will be dismissed at 1:45 p.m. due to anticipated high traffic flow during normal dismissal time. Schools affected include the following:. Barbe High...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Live @ the Lakefront returns in 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a successful 2022 showing, the free to the public music and art festival, Live @ the Lakefront will return in 2023. The event will be hosted on three consecutive Fridays in March, starting on March 17 and ending on March 31. Doors will open...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Officials: I-10 Bridge groundbreaking possible in 2024

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After years of talk about a new I-10 Bridge over the Calcasieu River, we finally have word that shovels could be in the dirt by 2024. “Any reasonable man would concur that, just the nature of the conversation will argue now, not whether or not we’re going to build a bridge, but exactly how it’s going to be funded and whether or not there’s going to be tolls,” said U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins (R - Lafayette).
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA

