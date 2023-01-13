Read full article on original website
January 16, 2023, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report
Arrested or ticketed suspected of possession of CDS Schedule II; drug paraphernalia. George Anthony Thomas, 22, Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed suspected of illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; careless operation; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; must have motor vehicle liability in the vehicle. Garrique Andre...
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of January 9, 2023 – January 15, 2023
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of January 9, 2023 – January 15, 2023. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On January 17, 2023, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of January 9, 2023 – January 15, 2023.
38-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession of Drugs, Stolen Firearm, and Other Crimes
38-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession of Drugs, Stolen Firearms, and Other Crimes. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – A man has been arrested in Louisiana suspected of multiple drug and weapon charges after a search of his vehicle revealed cocaine, meth, marijuana, and a stolen firearm. The Jeff...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Wanted Oretta Man
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Wanted Oretta Man. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On January 17, 2023, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office (BPSO) reported that it is attempting to locate Billy Hyatt, of Oretta, Louisiana. According to BPSO, Hyatt is wanted on multiple warrants in connection to...
7News revisits 30-year-old Jane Doe case in Vinton
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over 30 years later and the hunt for a killer continues. 7News investigates the murder of a woman and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Office’s efforts to identify her and a possible suspect. “On December 22, 1991, the sheriff’s office received a call from the...
Community baby shower scheduled for Jan. 28 in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The local chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority and Ward 3 Recreation are holding their annual community baby shower on Jan. 28. Expecting and aspiring parents are invited to visit the MLK Center (2009 N. Simmons St., Lake Charles) at 1 p.m. for games, door prizes, free food and information.
Police, VPSO on the scene of a standoff with a suspect in Louisiana
Abbeville Police and Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s office are involved in a standoff with a suspect.
BPSO searching for missing man
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a man due to a welfare concern. Donovan John Kelley, 24, was last contacted on January 7, 2023, BPSO said. Kelley is considered a missing person. He is 6′1″ in height and approximately 115 pounds....
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help in Two Vehicle Burglary Investigations in Sulphur
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help in Two Vehicle Burglary Investigations in Sulphur. Detectives with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating two vehicle burglaries in Sulphur. One vehicle burglary occurred in the 1800 block of North Claiborne Street between January 4 at noon and January 12 at 4:30 pm. The other vehicle burglary happened in the 400 block of W M Perkins Road between January 14 at 9 pm and January 15 at 10:30 am.
Pithon Street closed beginning Wednesday morning
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Pithon Street will be closed beginning Wednesday to remove the canopy over the walkway between the new courthouse and the old courthouse. The closure will last until Jan. 23 and includes vehicular and pedestrian traffic. The canopy will be permanently removed, according to the Calcasieu...
Arrest made after man allegedly shoots gun at landlord’s home in Acadia Parish
ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) A second suspect is now in custody following a string of drive-by shootings in Acadia Parish. Skylar Lejune, 20 and Skyla Stutes, 22 have been arrested and face multiple charges. Sheriff KP Gibson says through an investigation both suspects were found to be connected. “In the first incident our suspects left […]
Beaumont PD arrest two individuals on drug charges during a traffic stop
BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Police Department has arrested Jeffrey Ryan Clark, 26, of Alabama, and Melvin Donald Kidd, 66, of Alabama, on drug charges. Officers found approximately 29 grams of meth and approximately $17,000 cash in the vehicle during a traffic stop. Clark and Kidd were transported and booked into the Jefferson County Jail on Possession of a Controlled Substance, 2nd degree felony.
Two-story house burns on Clint Dr. in Moss Bluff
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Ward 1 Fire Department responded to a fire at a two-story house on Clint Drive in Moss Bluff. No injuries were reported at the scene, according to Ward 1 Chief Robbie Trahan. The fire is under control, Trahan said. Houston River, Ward 6, and...
South Lake Charles schools dismissing early Friday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several schools in south Lake Charles will be dismissing early on Friday, January 20, according to the Calcasieu Parish School Board. Students will be dismissed at 1:45 p.m. due to anticipated high traffic flow during normal dismissal time. Schools affected include the following:. Barbe High...
Live @ the Lakefront returns in 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a successful 2022 showing, the free to the public music and art festival, Live @ the Lakefront will return in 2023. The event will be hosted on three consecutive Fridays in March, starting on March 17 and ending on March 31. Doors will open...
Officials: I-10 Bridge groundbreaking possible in 2024
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After years of talk about a new I-10 Bridge over the Calcasieu River, we finally have word that shovels could be in the dirt by 2024. “Any reasonable man would concur that, just the nature of the conversation will argue now, not whether or not we’re going to build a bridge, but exactly how it’s going to be funded and whether or not there’s going to be tolls,” said U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins (R - Lafayette).
Over 30 years later and the hunt for a killer continues
KPLC Live at 5 - VOD. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
VIDEO: Abbeville man arrested after five hour standoff with police
Riderick Rice, of Abbeville, was arrested Monday after a standoff with Abbeville and Vermilion police.
Peaceful resolution to report of woman with gun in area near old HEB store on East Lucas
Beaumont — Beaumont police say they've peacefully resolved a situation that caused some tense moments Monday night in the area near the old HEB store in the 3900 block of East Lucas. Officers responded to a welfare check in that location at about 8:45 p.m. Monday. Chief Jim Singletary...
