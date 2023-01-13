Read full article on original website
Jeanerette residents excited for new grocery store coming to town
With a new grocery store on the way, people are excited to have a new place to grocery shop.
Louisiana Woman Indicted for Theft of Government Funds for Allegedly Stealing Approximately $59k
Louisiana Woman Indicted for Theft of Government Funds for Allegedly Stealing Approximately $59k. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Louisiana woman has been indicted for Theft of Government Funds for allegedly stealing $59,320.97 in Social Security Administration and Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds between 2016 and 2020.
Billy Nungesser announces Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off changing locations
LAKE CHARLES - The 16th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off will be in a new location this year, after five successful years in Lafayette. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announced the cook-off would be shifting from Lafayette to Lake Charles for its 16th annual competition. Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and...
Customers paying up to $7.50 per pound of crawfish
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It is crawfish season Cenla, but your crawfish boils, at least for the time being, are going to be a little pricier. Farmers say freezing December temperatures, cold snaps and supply shortages are the culprit for the high prices we are seeing. According to the ‘The...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Louisiana
Cheapism found the restaurants around the country that land in the biscuit hall of fame.
Lafayette principal to lead Louisiana's top school board
Holly Boffy, an educator in Lafayette, was elected president of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education on Wednesday morning. The vote was 6-5, which is unusually close for the board's top job. Boffy will hold the job for 2023 and she succeeds Jim Garvey, of Metairie. She is...
The Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off Is Leaving Lafayette for Lake Charles in 2023
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPEL News) - The Louisiana Seafood Promotion announced on Tuesday that this year's Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off (LASCO) will not be held in Lafayette, which has called it home for the last five years. The Cook-Off, which is entering its 16th year, will instead be held at the...
Sky High Shrimp and Oyster Prices Looming in Louisiana's Future
Louisiana's Coastal Master Plan could mean significantly higher prices for Louisiana shrimp and oysters in the not-too-distant future.
Major vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler and pickup truck
Officials are currently investigating a major vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler and pickup truck that occurred on Darnall Road and Highway 90 E.
Last year home construction declined in every area of Lafayette Parish. Except this one.
Last year was the year that the real estate market in Lafayette Parish slid back closer to normal. Yet it was also the year new construction slid out. The number of newly built homes in 2022 was down from the extremely high levels in 2021, the busiest construction year on record in Lafayette Parish. Because of rising construction costs and interest rates that have doubled from what they were during the pandemic, every area of the parish had a lower number of homes built compared to a year ago.
Louisiana Crawfish Prices Significantly Higher as Season Begins
Louisiana residents who can't wait for their first taste of crawfish in the new year might want to check their bank account before they start inviting friends and family to come to join them. It's no surprise that early season prices for crawfish are higher than what you'd expect to pay during the meat of the season but this year the prices are "high" even for those who are used to paying a little more for the first boil of the year.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Wanted Oretta Man
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Wanted Oretta Man. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On January 17, 2023, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office (BPSO) reported that it is attempting to locate Billy Hyatt, of Oretta, Louisiana. According to BPSO, Hyatt is wanted on multiple warrants in connection to...
Tropical Storm in January? Hurricane Center Watching the Atlantic
Wait a minute, residents of the Gulf South and Louisiana in particular should not have to worry about tropical weather systems for at least another 135 days. That's how far away the "official" start of Hurricane Season 2023 happens to be. But Mother Nature has never been one to really care what we think, she is doing her own thing. And right now her "thing" has tropical weather forecasters in observation mode.
Crawfish prices up nearly $2 per lb. from last year, highest in years
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Springtime crawfish boils are going to put a noticeably bigger dent in your pocketbook than in recent years, according to one study. The Crawfish App, which compares prices for boiled and raw crawfish throughout Louisiana, reports that prices for the yummy mudbugs are higher than they’ve been in years.
Viemed makes $2 million investment with tech company
Lafayette-based Viemed announced a $2 million strategic investment in ModoHealth, a value-based care and patient management platform connecting payors, patients and post-acute providers. ModoHealth expects to utilize the investment to fund the expansion of its proprietary patient management network, which combines clinical tools, remote patient monitoring, data analysis and patient-centric...
Photos Show Major Fire at Whiskey River Landing Bar in Henderson
Several photos have surfaced on social media that show a major fire at a local favorite, Whiskey River Landing. Many on Facebook were asking for prayers for the family who owns the property, and now we see why. The iconic venue was not currently in operation at the time of the blaze.
Communities across Southeast Louisiana to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
NEW ORLEANS — Communities across Southeast Louisiana will pause Monday to commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. In New Orleans, a peace march will be held at 9 a.m. Anyone wishing to attend is asked to meet at the MLK Jr. monument located at South Claiborne Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. A rally will follow in A. L. Davis Park, which is located across the street from New Zion Baptist Church.
This Is The Top Buffet In Louisiana
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this all-you-can-eat haven in Louisiana.
St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Rayne, La. Is Called the ‘Wrong Way Cemetery’—Why?
At first glance, you probably don't notice anything unusual about St. Joseph's Cemetery in Rayne, Louisiana but there is something strange about this Louisiana cemetery that makes it one of a kind. To symbolize the beginning and end of life, most cemeteries in the United States face East-West aligning with...
New Iberia man killed in crash on South Lewis Street
A New Iberia man is dead following a crash on South Lewis Street, according to Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop I.
