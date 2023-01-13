ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

WSPA 7News

Shooting injures 16-year-old during traffic stop in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two arrests have been made after a 16-year-old was injured in a shooting during a traffic stop Tuesday night in Taylors. Around 11 p.m., the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy initiated a traffic stop at Wade Hampton Boulevard and Saint Mark Road. Deputies noticed a firearm inside the […]
TAYLORS, SC
FOX Carolina

Woman arrested, charged with trespassing after notice at Walgreens

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was arrested following an incident at Walgreens. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to Walgreens on Boiling Springs Road in reference to a suspicious person with a weapon on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at around 7:13 p.m.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials offering free silver checks in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

2 facing charges after shots fired during traffic stop, deputies say

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called to investigate after shots were fired during a traffic stop in Taylors late Tuesday night. According to the Sheriff’s Office, while deputies were conducting a traffic stop on Wade Hampton...
TAYLORS, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect Arrested In Deadly Chesnee Shooting

CHESNEE, SC
wspa.com

Property owners sue Laurens Co. over subdivision development

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Report: Man stabbed woman, beat her with shower curtain rod

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man is charged with attempted murder after the Union Public Safety Department says he violently attacked a woman, leaving her hospitalized. Ahkeem Thompson was arrested after the victim arrived at the emergency room with stab wounds to the arm and back. According to the...
UNION, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson community comes together to stand against gun violence

ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for 16-year-old runaway in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teen who ran away from home on Monday. Deputies said 16-year-old Jared Edwin McClatchy was last seen leaving his home wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and a black book bag. McClatchy is described as...
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police arrest murder suspect after shooting in Chesnee

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Chesnee Police Department arrested a man after a deadly shooting on Sunday. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office was called to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center in regards to a death from a shooting incident. Officials say the shooting took place on Richland Street in Chesnee.
CHESNEE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for man last seen leaving work in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man last seen leaving work Monday. Shawn Ray was last seen leaving Signature Automotive at 213 South Blackstock Road, according to deputies. The Sheriff’s Office said Ray was...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson Co. man arrested for beating friend to death, deputies say

STARR, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect has been arrested after a man was beaten to death earlier this month. At the beginning of January, deputies said they found Andrew Helms with blunt-force trauma at a location in Starr. According to detectives, he was struck on his face, chest and abdomen.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

