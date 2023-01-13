Boise, ID (CBS2) — The Washington medical board is charging Ryan N. Cole, MD with violations in care related to the COVID-19 virus. The charges allege that Dr. Cole, an Idaho resident that has a license to practice medicine in the state of Washington made several false and misleading statements related to the coronavirus disease pandemic, the vaccines for the coronavirus, and the use of Ivermectin as a treatment for the coronavirus. It also alleges that Dr. Cole provided false information about the effectiveness of wearing a mask that was harmful and dangerous to patients.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO