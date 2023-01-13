Read full article on original website
Central Florida state attorney forms new animal cruelty task force
TAVARES, Fla. – A state attorney is delivering justice with a new animal cruelty task force spanning across three Central Florida counties. William “Bill” Gladson, of Florida’s fifth judicial circuit, said it was the passion of Assistant State Attorney Jamie McManus that pushed his office to start its new animal cruelty task force.
Gov. DeSantis hands Volusia County $37.6M for post-hurricane beach bolstering
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday gave away another multi-million-dollar check, this time for beach erosion projects in Volusia County. Speaking at a news conference in Daytona Beach Shores, DeSantis highlighted a bill he signed in December 2022 — SB 4-A: Disaster Relief — which appropriated $100 million in nonrecurring funds from the General Revenue Fund to the Department of Environmental Protection for beach erosion projects related to hurricanes Ian and Nicole.
Seminole teen has fingers amputated after firework explodes in his hand
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A celebration to start the new year ended with one teen in the hospital, missing pieces of his right hand. Zackary Ghowiba of Tavares was with a group of friends in Lake Mary on New Year’s Eve. He said someone brought fireworks to light at midnight.
Families with special-needs children can now make Tavares police aware
TAVARES, Fla. – A Lake County police department is evolving to help its citizens with special needs, especially the most precious ones. After a huge spike in Alzheimer’s-related disappearances, the new chief at the Tavares Police Department promised she would start handing out special bracelets with encoded information so police can respond better and with sensitivity.
🐝 17-year-old Florida beekeeper spreads buzz with beehives in backyard
CENTRAL FLORIDA, USA – When it comes to bee experts, there are quite a few of them throughout Central Florida. One of them is just a teen with about 10 years of beekeeping experience. She invited News 6 into the hive as she works to spread the buzz and...
1 dead in Osceola County shooting
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A man was shot and killed Monday in Osceola County, deputies said. The fatal shooting happened in the 1200 block of Arisha Drive near Kissimmee. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The...
Man sought in September fatal shooting in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies are searching for a man accused of shooting and killing a 22-year-old in September, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office shared on social media Tuesday a photo of Gabino Duran, 64. Deputies said the shooting happened on Sept. 23 in the area of the 6400 block of Magnolia Homes Road southeast of Lockhart.
Windows shattered at Orlando LGBTQ businesses targeted by vandal
ORLANDO, Fla. – A pair of Orlando businesses that cater to the LGBTQ community were targeted by a vandal who shattered several windows before running away. According to police, a man was caught on surveillance video outside District Dive and Southern Craft in the 2400 block of South St. around 3:41 a.m. on Wednesday. Both businesses are located in the Southern Nights complex, which is itself an LGBTQ nightclub.
Woman’s body recovered from Kissimmee lake, sheriff’s office says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies said they recovered a woman’s body from a Kissimmee lake Wednesday night who is possibly the same person that went missing a day prior. Alongside the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office dive team, deputies said they responded to Springlake Village to recover the drowning victim, a woman between 60-70 years old.
Osceola County sheriff announces arrest in homicide investigation
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez is set to give details Tuesday afternoon on an arrest in a homicide investigation. The sheriff is expected to give details on the arrest of Gary Djurabayev. According to a news release, the arrest comes following a homicide on Arisha Drive.
‘She was everything to us:’ Family of woman found shot, killed in car pleads for answers
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the death of Nekaybaw Collier, 27, to come forward. News 6 spoke with her mother and husband, and they too are looking for answers. “We did everything together; she wasn’t just my daughter,...
Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was killed Tuesday when a train struck her along State Route 514, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said they responded to State Route 514 (Malabar Road) east of U.S. Highway 1 after a northbound Florida East Coast Railway train struck the pedestrian.
Deputies locate vehicle possibly involved in fatal shooting at Seminole County intersection
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting that killed a 31-year-old woman and injured five others has been located, according to Seminole County deputies. The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. Monday at Rinehart Road and County Road 46A near Sanford. [TRENDING: Another Buc-ee’s...
Orlando seeks new rules for downtown nightclubs, bars to increase safety. Here’s the plan
ORLANDO, Fla. – A temporary moratorium on new nightclub openings and after-midnight alcohol permits are being considered to increase safety in downtown Orlando, according to city officials. Two proposed ordinances will be reviewed during Monday’s City Council meeting. [TRENDING: Record number of manatees visit Blue Spring State Park...
Tiny homes may be solution for Orange County housing crisis
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County planners outlined a variety of strategies Tuesday for county commissioners to consider as the board searches for answers to boost lagging home construction, considered to be at the root of the region’s deepening housing crisis. One solution may be “tiny homes,” typically living...
Sesame Street Kids’ Weekend returning to SeaWorld Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is bringing back its fun-filled Sesame Street Kids’ Weekend. Beginning Jan. 21, families can join Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Rosita and other characters for hands-on activities, character photo opportunities and even a story time with Big Bird. [TRENDING: Become a News 6...
☀️Central Florida, here comes the warmup
ORLANDO, Fla. – After days of very cold early morning temperatures, warmer weather is right around the corner. Expect plenty of sunshine and just a few clouds as high pressure dominates the Central Florida forecast while pushing to the east. Temperatures in Orlando will warm near a high of...
Orlando Science Center puts ‘Science on Tap’ with outdoor beer festival
ORLANDO, Fla. – An outdoor beer festival this Saturday is putting “Science on Tap” for the Orlando Science Center. The annual Science on Tap event is happening at Loch Haven Park from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. [SIGN UP! Get the Central Florida Happenings newsletter here |...
Orlando International Airport officials discuss issues with new Terminal C
ORLANDO, Fla. – After being open several months, leaders at Orlando International Airport on Wednesday will discuss how things are going with the brand new Terminal C. The $2.8 billion terminal has been open since September, but it has faced some criticism for baggage issues, long walks and a lack of rental cars.
Orlando airport looks to install above-ground ‘pitless’ moving walkways in Terminal C
ORLANDO, Fla. – Wednesday afternoon, Orlando International Airport leaders wrapped up their first board meeting of 2023 and further discussed the renovations coming to the newly-completed Terminal C that just opened in September. Kevin Thibault — who just completed his first year as CEO of MCO — is looking...
