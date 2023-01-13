ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Central Florida state attorney forms new animal cruelty task force

TAVARES, Fla. – A state attorney is delivering justice with a new animal cruelty task force spanning across three Central Florida counties. William “Bill” Gladson, of Florida’s fifth judicial circuit, said it was the passion of Assistant State Attorney Jamie McManus that pushed his office to start its new animal cruelty task force.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Gov. DeSantis hands Volusia County $37.6M for post-hurricane beach bolstering

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday gave away another multi-million-dollar check, this time for beach erosion projects in Volusia County. Speaking at a news conference in Daytona Beach Shores, DeSantis highlighted a bill he signed in December 2022 — SB 4-A: Disaster Relief — which appropriated $100 million in nonrecurring funds from the General Revenue Fund to the Department of Environmental Protection for beach erosion projects related to hurricanes Ian and Nicole.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Families with special-needs children can now make Tavares police aware

TAVARES, Fla. – A Lake County police department is evolving to help its citizens with special needs, especially the most precious ones. After a huge spike in Alzheimer’s-related disappearances, the new chief at the Tavares Police Department promised she would start handing out special bracelets with encoded information so police can respond better and with sensitivity.
TAVARES, FL
click orlando

1 dead in Osceola County shooting

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A man was shot and killed Monday in Osceola County, deputies said. The fatal shooting happened in the 1200 block of Arisha Drive near Kissimmee. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man sought in September fatal shooting in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies are searching for a man accused of shooting and killing a 22-year-old in September, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office shared on social media Tuesday a photo of Gabino Duran, 64. Deputies said the shooting happened on Sept. 23 in the area of the 6400 block of Magnolia Homes Road southeast of Lockhart.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Windows shattered at Orlando LGBTQ businesses targeted by vandal

ORLANDO, Fla. – A pair of Orlando businesses that cater to the LGBTQ community were targeted by a vandal who shattered several windows before running away. According to police, a man was caught on surveillance video outside District Dive and Southern Craft in the 2400 block of South St. around 3:41 a.m. on Wednesday. Both businesses are located in the Southern Nights complex, which is itself an LGBTQ nightclub.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Woman’s body recovered from Kissimmee lake, sheriff’s office says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies said they recovered a woman’s body from a Kissimmee lake Wednesday night who is possibly the same person that went missing a day prior. Alongside the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office dive team, deputies said they responded to Springlake Village to recover the drowning victim, a woman between 60-70 years old.
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

Osceola County sheriff announces arrest in homicide investigation

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez is set to give details Tuesday afternoon on an arrest in a homicide investigation. The sheriff is expected to give details on the arrest of Gary Djurabayev. According to a news release, the arrest comes following a homicide on Arisha Drive.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was killed Tuesday when a train struck her along State Route 514, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said they responded to State Route 514 (Malabar Road) east of U.S. Highway 1 after a northbound Florida East Coast Railway train struck the pedestrian.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Tiny homes may be solution for Orange County housing crisis

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County planners outlined a variety of strategies Tuesday for county commissioners to consider as the board searches for answers to boost lagging home construction, considered to be at the root of the region’s deepening housing crisis. One solution may be “tiny homes,” typically living...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Sesame Street Kids’ Weekend returning to SeaWorld Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is bringing back its fun-filled Sesame Street Kids’ Weekend. Beginning Jan. 21, families can join Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Rosita and other characters for hands-on activities, character photo opportunities and even a story time with Big Bird. [TRENDING: Become a News 6...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

☀️Central Florida, here comes the warmup

ORLANDO, Fla. – After days of very cold early morning temperatures, warmer weather is right around the corner. Expect plenty of sunshine and just a few clouds as high pressure dominates the Central Florida forecast while pushing to the east. Temperatures in Orlando will warm near a high of...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Orlando International Airport officials discuss issues with new Terminal C

ORLANDO, Fla. – After being open several months, leaders at Orlando International Airport on Wednesday will discuss how things are going with the brand new Terminal C. The $2.8 billion terminal has been open since September, but it has faced some criticism for baggage issues, long walks and a lack of rental cars.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy