West Virginia legislators propose ‘Marshall University Airplane Crash Day’ to honor victims
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia legislators are proposing a state-wide day to remember the 75 lives lost in the tragic 1970 Marshall University plane crash. Every year, the Marshall community holds a remembrance ceremony on Nov. 14, the anniversary of the crash, to honor the lives lost that night. Students say professors allow […]
wchstv.com
Five more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five more coronavirus-related deaths were reported Wednesday in West Virginia, while active virus cases increased slightly. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the latest deaths in a news release:. 84-year-old man from Ritchie County. a 90-year-old woman from Preston County. an 80-year-old...
WOWK
West Virginia State University lockdown lifted
UPDATE (Monday, Jan. 16, 10:30 p.m.) – West Virginia State University said the campus was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. Police determined there was no threat and the lockdown was lifted at around 10:00 p.m. INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State University campus...
Who was West Virginia’s first Governor?
West Virginia's statehood has been a more unique tale than most, which can be emphasized by the legislative talents of its first governor.
wchstv.com
West Virginia's active COVID-19 total, hospitalizations drop after holiday weekend
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s active COVID-19 total dipped below 1,000 and hospitalizations fell by more than two dozen over the holiday weekend, health officials reported Monday. The state's active case total hit 860 on Monday, down more than 200 from Friday, according to the West Virginia...
nomadlawyer.org
The 06 Best Places to Live in West Virginia
Best Places to Live in West Virginia: West Virginia is famous for its great history, mountains, hilly areas, mines and coal industries. There are several things in West Virginia to makes this state more special than any other, some of them are;. West Virginia provides a low cost of living...
West Virginia Governor Justice tests positive for COVID-19
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office.
Metro News
With no recycling program, a Kanawha County woman creates her own
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Pennsylvania transplant, living in the Charleston area, was disappointed when she found no recycling program when she moved to Kanawha County two years ago, so she created one on her own. “We’ve saved 7,029 pieces of glass from the landfill since we had our soft...
Metro News
Justice ‘doing okay’ with second bout of covid
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice continued to deal with what were described as mild symptoms associated with covid-19 Wednesday. Justice administration Communications Director Jordan Damron said the governor was resting comfortably at home in Greenbrier County after testing positive Tuesday afternoon. “He’s isolating and he’s doing okay,” Damron...
Man pleads guilty to scamming seniors in West Virginia, nationwide
A man has pleaded guilty to using online romance scams to defraud seniors nationwide, including in West Virginia, of more than $1.5 million.
woay.com
DHHR reports active COVID 19 cases decrease to 860; 7 deaths since last report
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 17, 2023, there are currently 860 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been seven deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,785 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has...
West Virginia lawmakers rushed to ban abortion. Support for families hasn’t been as urgent
Now that abortion is banned in the state, more than 1,000 people who would have sought the procedure are expected to carry to term. Over the past two years, lawmakers have restricted, not enhanced, access to child care and government assistance for families. West Virginia lawmakers rushed to ban abortion. Support for families hasn’t been as urgent appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Bill to reduce WV Personal Income Tax overwhelmingly passes through House, Gov. Justice urges Senate to follow suit
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia House of Delegates assembled Wednesday as part of the ongoing Legislative sessions to discuss several a number of bills not the least significant of which was House Bill 2526 pertaining to reduction of the personal income tax. HB 2526, introduced by Speaker...
WSAZ
5 schools placed under precautionary lockdown due to police investigation
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Wednesday morning, five schools in the region were placed under a precautionary lockdown due to a police investigation, according to Kanawha County Schools. The five schools in the Dunbar area impacted were Raglin Center (preschool only), Ben Franklin Career Center, Dunbar Primary, Dunbar Intermediate...
New bill, if passed, would ban sanctuary cities in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill introduced in the West Virginia House of Delegates would ban sanctuary cities. House Bill 2386 would amend a bill dating back to 1931 by adding a new section requiring local entities to enforce immigration laws and ban sanctuary cities. The fine imposed upon municipalities or counties for harboring illegal immigrants would be 10,000 dollars a month.
Crews respond to 3-vehicle crash in St. Albans, West Virginia
UPDATE: (5:30 p.m. Jan. 18, 2023) – Kanawha County dispatchers say no one was transported from the scene of the crash for medical treatment. ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash in St. Albans. According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 12:25 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. […]
What is a zipper merge and why don’t we use it in West Virginia?
Some states use something called a "zipper merge" to cut down to one lane on multi-lane roads, but West Virginia prefers the alternate "early merge."
Op-Ed: West Virginia needs to be prepared to protect West Virginians
Last week, the Dominion Post in Morgantown inexplicably attacked my gubernatorial campaign announcement where I said the Governor of West Virginia needs to protect our citizens, our businesses, and our communities from rogue DC policies. I meant what I said. One would think Morgantown’s hometown newspaper might want a governor...
Inaugural Country Roads Fire Conference held in central West Virginia
On Saturday, the inaugural County Roads Fire Conference came to the state of West Virginia with guest speakers from all across the United States.
Lawsuit possible for trucking company involved in West Virginia chemical spill
For background on this story, click here. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — 13 News brings you an update on a truck accident and chemical spill that is still causing problems for residents on Paint Creek in West Virginia. Kent Carper, Kanawha County Commission President, says a lawsuit may be filed against the involved trucking company […]
