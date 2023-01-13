ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Institute, WV

wchstv.com

Five more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five more coronavirus-related deaths were reported Wednesday in West Virginia, while active virus cases increased slightly. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the latest deaths in a news release:. 84-year-old man from Ritchie County. a 90-year-old woman from Preston County. an 80-year-old...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK

West Virginia State University lockdown lifted

UPDATE (Monday, Jan. 16, 10:30 p.m.) – West Virginia State University said the campus was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. Police determined there was no threat and the lockdown was lifted at around 10:00 p.m. INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State University campus...
INSTITUTE, WV
nomadlawyer.org

The 06 Best Places to Live in West Virginia

Best Places to Live in West Virginia: West Virginia is famous for its great history, mountains, hilly areas, mines and coal industries. There are several things in West Virginia to makes this state more special than any other, some of them are;. West Virginia provides a low cost of living...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Justice ‘doing okay’ with second bout of covid

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice continued to deal with what were described as mild symptoms associated with covid-19 Wednesday. Justice administration Communications Director Jordan Damron said the governor was resting comfortably at home in Greenbrier County after testing positive Tuesday afternoon. “He’s isolating and he’s doing okay,” Damron...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia lawmakers rushed to ban abortion. Support for families hasn’t been as urgent

Now that abortion is banned in the state, more than 1,000 people who would have sought the procedure are expected to carry to term. Over the past two years, lawmakers have restricted, not enhanced, access to child care and government assistance for families. West Virginia lawmakers rushed to ban abortion. Support for families hasn’t been as urgent appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WSAZ

5 schools placed under precautionary lockdown due to police investigation

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Wednesday morning, five schools in the region were placed under a precautionary lockdown due to a police investigation, according to Kanawha County Schools. The five schools in the Dunbar area impacted were Raglin Center (preschool only), Ben Franklin Career Center, Dunbar Primary, Dunbar Intermediate...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

New bill, if passed, would ban sanctuary cities in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill introduced in the West Virginia House of Delegates would ban sanctuary cities. House Bill 2386 would amend a bill dating back to 1931 by adding a new section requiring local entities to enforce immigration laws and ban sanctuary cities. The fine imposed upon municipalities or counties for harboring illegal immigrants would be 10,000 dollars a month.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Crews respond to 3-vehicle crash in St. Albans, West Virginia

UPDATE: (5:30 p.m. Jan. 18, 2023) – Kanawha County dispatchers say no one was transported from the scene of the crash for medical treatment. ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash in St. Albans. According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 12:25 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV

