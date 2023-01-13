On Friday, officers with the Washington Police Department responded to Sundale Trailer Court after receiving a complaint of suspected drug activity taking place. Officers came into contact with one of the residents, who initially provided a false name but was later confirmed to be 27-year-old Oscar Mercedes-Cruz. Oscar was wanted out of Daviess County for multiple misdemeanor failure-to-appear warrants. Oscar was arrested without incident and found to be in possession of suspected cocaine. The officers then applied for and were granted a search warrant. In total, officers reported locating approximately 6.8 grams of suspected cocaine, a small amount of methamphetamine, and paraphernalia. Oscar was arrested on his warrants and new charges of dealing in cocaine and falsely informing. Also arrested was 41-year-old Enrique Tapia-Gonzalez for possession of methamphetamine.

WASHINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO