TechCrunch
If your CEO isn’t pitching to VCs, you’ll never raise money
The issue is that while salespeople are great at sales, the VC fundraising process is very different than landing a customer. You’re trying to find an alignment between the company and a long-term partner who will have a significant amount of input into the future of your startup. And if there are discrepancies between the sales process and the deeper due diligence into the company (and there will be, because the sales team has a different long-term perspective on what success looks like), that can make the whole deal fall apart.
TechCrunch
Sophos to lay off 450 employees globally
“Sophos today announced an internal restructuring which has resulted in job losses and the start of consultation periods that potentially will affect 10% of our global employee base,” said Jitendra Bulani, a spokesperson for Sophos. The company said the layoffs were to ensure the company achieves “the optimal balance of growth and profitability,” amid the ongoing and deepening economic global slowdown.
TechCrunch
Women-founded startups raised 1.9% of all VC funds in 2022, a drop from 2021
That percentage is a notable drop from the 2.4% all-women teams raised in 2021. The decline was expected, given the economic climate of last year: the bear, the bust, the winter. In fact, aside from 2016, the last time all-women-led startups raised such a low percentage of funds was in 2012, another period of funding decline caused by economic uncertainty and an election.
TechCrunch
Goldenset launches out of stealth to make equity investments in creators
“For most creators, really the only option for financing is debt, and I think it’s pretty scary to get debt as an individual,” said Lachtman. “So that’s the idea for Goldenset. We’re not attaching any debt to creators, we actually want to just provide them with financing and services that help them actually grow their businesses.”
TechCrunch
Luxury fashion meets blockchain on Syky, the Seven Seven Six-backed web3 platform
She launched the company in November after a career in marketing at luxury fashion houses, serving in roles including chief digital and content officer at Ralph Lauren and digital and social marketing director at Burberry. In 2017, Delahunt was at Ralph Lauren and had her first look at the blockchain,...
TechCrunch
Cost-effective IP strategies can lead to massive exit valuations
However, overreliance on conventional wisdom also allows valuation destroying timebombs to hide within successful businesses, only to detonate during a liquidity event as the buyer or investor counsel begins due diligence. At hardware startups or startups in markets without natural monopolies, stronger appreciation of intellectual property strategies may inoculate companies...
TechCrunch
Sequoia injects $195 million into an ever-eager seed environment
The capital comes as the pre-seed and seed world, already a growing part of the startup ecosystem, becomes even more attractive to investors who want to steer clear of the turbulence of the later-stage market. AngelList data, released today, tells part of the story, noting median pre-seed valuations held consistent quarter over quarter last year while later-stage deals, such as Series B, fell by nearly a third.
TechCrunch
Ethereum’s shift to proof-of-stake draws increasing institutional interest
The success of the Merge propelled Ethereum from “a smart contract platform lagging behind” into “something that was doing things right,” Diogo Mónica, co-founder and president of Anchorage Digital, a crypto bank last valued over $3 billion, said to TechCrunch. “Interest from investors grew and the appetite changed dramatically.”
TechCrunch
Kenyan fintech Kwara raises $3M seed extension, signs deal to reach over 4,000 credit unions
Following the Kuscco partnership, Kwara said it has gained connections to a pool of over 4,000 saccos for its banking-as-a-service offering. As part of the exclusive deal, Kwara is also set to acquire Kuscco’s subsidiary IRNET, a software company and provider for saccos, for an undisclosed amount. Kwara says...
TechCrunch
Fledgling startup founders — buy an early-bird ticket to build your future
Buy an early-bird founder ticket for $249 and tap into a day packed with:. Workshops led by leading founders and VCs. Small roundtable discussions with Q&A led by top subject-matter experts. Actionable advice and strategies you can implement now. Opportunities to expand your network and connect with a supportive community.
TechCrunch
African gaming startup Carry1st raises $27M from Bitkraft Ventures and a16z
Since its launch in 2018, Carry1st, a publisher of social games and interactive content across Africa, has raised funding from investors such as Google via its Africa Investment Fund and Avenir Growth Capital. But more impressive is its backing from top-tier funds focused on web3 and gaming: Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Konvoy Ventures and now Bitkraft Ventures, the lead investor in its newly announced $27 million pre-Series B round. Both a16z and Konvoy participated in this financing round, which included TTV Capital, Alumni Ventures, Lateral Frontiers VC and Kepple Ventures.
TechCrunch
Clearco co-founder Michele Romanow steps down, cuts 30% of staff
Now, Clearco only has 140 staff, down from 500 just last year. “We don’t ever lie, we are under the same pressures as every other company to become a profitable business. And so we’ve just continued to make the hard decisions…and continue to be ahead of the curve,” Romanow said in an interview with TechCrunch, explaining the shift.
TechCrunch
Indian edtech giant Byju’s changes sales strategy in key revamp
The Bengaluru-headquartered startup, India’s most valuable, said on Monday its sales people no longer visit students’ homes to pitch to their parents. Instead, the entire sales workforce now works from inside the office and reaches out virtually to only those whose children have shown a clear interest in subscribing to the platform.
TechCrunch
Build a company, not a feature
It’s rarer still that companies built on a feature make for VC-investable companies with the potential for VC-scale returns. A lot of no-code products fall into this category. So do you have a company or merely a feature? Let’s explore the red flags investors will look for to determine...
TechCrunch
Mailchimp says it was hacked — again
Image Credits: Rafael Henrique / SOPA Images / LightRocket / Getty Images. Email marketing and newsletter giant Mailchimp says it was hacked and that dozens of customers’ data was exposed. It’s the second time the company was hacked in the past six months. Worse, this breach appears to be almost identical to a previous incident.
TechCrunch
Solana co-founder sees potential for devs to lead its network in 2023
As the crypto developer ecosystem expands, major ecosystems outside of the top two cryptocurrencies — Bitcoin and Ethereum — are growing, according to a new report. About 72% of monthly active developers (devs) are working on blockchains that are not part of the Bitcoin and Ethereum networks, according to the 2022 Electric Capital Developer Report, which trawled code commits across open source repositories.
TechCrunch
Amberflo wants to transform SaaS pricing with metered usage
Amberflo founder and CEO Puneet Gupta thinks there is a better way to think about software pricing, not based on seats or subscription tiers, but actual usage. That requires a pricing infrastructure to meter all of the different interactions with the product. Gupta started Amberflo to build that tooling to put granular metered pricing within reach of any company.
TechCrunch
Jakarta-based Mindtera helps companies keep an eye on employee morale
Today, the startup announced total seed funding of $850,000 led by East Ventures, with participation from Seedstars International Ventures and angel investors. Bhaskoro told TechCrunch that the startup is focused on B2B markets, including mid- to large enterprises. It also provides a self-service platform for small- to medium enterprises. Its main sectors are finance, consulting and retail, and its typical client has more than 200 employees.
