Saint Louis, MO

5 On Your Side

Violent night in St. Louis: City sees 3 separate homicides Monday night

ST. LOUIS — Monday was a violent night in St. Louis, with three separate deadly shootings occurring before 10:30 p.m. The first deadly shooting occurred just after 8:30 p.m., according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. A woman was found suffering gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Conoco gas station at 4355 South Broadway. She was transported to a local hospital, where she later died.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Alli Hebel

Alli Hebel is a digital desk producer at 5 On Your Side in St. Louis, Missouri. As a digital producer, Alli urgently and aggressively covers breaking and developing stories, manages newsroom assignments and oversees the quality of 5 On Your Side digital content across all platforms. Her favorite stories are ones focused on the real lives of St. Louisans.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Eagle watching winter get-a-way in southwest Illinois

ST. LOUIS — Are you and your family looking to beat cabin fever?!. “We really are a four season destination, and winter is a great time as it gets colder up North the bald eagles fly here to our region,” says Cory Jobe, President of Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau.
ALTON, IL
KSDK

Enter to win tickets to 'BLUE MAN GROUP' at the Fabulous Fox

ST. LOUIS — OFFICIAL RULES. 1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. 2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, 'BLUE MAN GROUP' at the Fabulous Fox Comment-To-Win Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal U.S. residents (excluding Puerto Rico) who live in the KSDK-TV viewing area and are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of The Fabulous Fox Theatre (“Sponsor”), Multimedia KSDK, LLC (“Administrator”), TEGNA Inc., and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

