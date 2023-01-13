Read full article on original website
Fast-growing, chicken-wing restaurant chain plans first move into St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Atomic Wings, a New York-based, chicken-wing restaurant chain, is set to break into Missouri with as many as 10 locations, the first coming later this year to the St. Louis region. The restaurant, which opened its first location in New York City in 1989, began franchising...
KSDK
Funeral mass for Frank Bommarito, Jan. 17, 2023
The Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis hosted the funeral of Frank Bommarito. The former Bommarito Automotive Group president died at the age of 88.
KSDK
This week on Show Me St. Louis: Mary stops by Atlas Elementary
Mary C. shares a sneak peak of her day at Atlas Elementary. Tune in this week for further information on the Missouri Charter school fair.
KSDK
St. Louis Aquarium offering upcoming camps
Looking to keep your kids busy during Presidents’ Day or spring break? The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station is the perfect camp destination!
KSDK
Missing WWII soldier's body identified, returning to St. Louis area
First Lieutenant Melvin B. Meyer, 25, joined the 309th Bombardment Group in 1944. He was from Pattonville, Missouri.
Fatal tree incident does not add up, expert says
A tree expert says it was no accident that killed a Normandy city worker trimming trees last Monday.
KSDK
Travel Tuesday: Beat the winter blues with a trip to Shawnee Forest Country
ST. LOUIS — Winter is the perfect time for a one-tank-trip to the Shawnee Forest Country in southernmost Illinois. The national forest is magical at any time of the, but the cooler months create a peaceful, slow and beautiful getaway. While hiking is available year-round, there is something special...
KSDK
St. Louis' Vietnamese community prepares for Lunar New Year
Lunar New Year festivities kicked off early in St. Louis this weekend. The event at St. Mary's High School included games, food and a traditional lion dance.
KSDK
Candidates running for aldermen pitch ideas to make St. Louis safer
One of the ideas, take away guns from traffic police. There is a possibility the idea could backfire.
KSDK
Copper worth thousands stolen from Stray Rescue of St. Louis build site
Stray Rescue of St. Louis needs help after thieves stole thousands of dollars worth of copper from their new site. They are looking for donations.
Police eye another St. Louis gas station connected to killings
A Soulard gas station was the scene of another homicide Monday night, the second in just a couple of weeks. St. Louis Police Major Ryan Cousins says they’ve had trouble at the Conoco at Gravois and Russell before.
Grocer lays off St. Louis support staff, to close 2 distribution centers
ST. LOUIS — Save A Lot, the St. Ann-based discount grocer, has laid off staff in its St. Louis support center and plans to close two distribution centers, moves it says support its long-term strategic plans. Save A Lot CEO Leon Bergmann said in a statement that the cuts...
'We have no right to take life' | Mother of 33-year-old shot, killed in St. Louis speaks out
ST. LOUIS — A family’s dining room in St. Louis reeked of devastation Tuesday afternoon. Ollie Robinson and her family sat around the table as they grieved the loss of her daughter 33-year-old Jessica Claybon. “This madness has got to stop. It's just so sad that everybody is...
Violent night in St. Louis: City sees 3 separate homicides Monday night
ST. LOUIS — Monday was a violent night in St. Louis, with three separate deadly shootings occurring before 10:30 p.m. The first deadly shooting occurred just after 8:30 p.m., according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. A woman was found suffering gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Conoco gas station at 4355 South Broadway. She was transported to a local hospital, where she later died.
KSDK
Alli Hebel
Alli Hebel is a digital desk producer at 5 On Your Side in St. Louis, Missouri. As a digital producer, Alli urgently and aggressively covers breaking and developing stories, manages newsroom assignments and oversees the quality of 5 On Your Side digital content across all platforms. Her favorite stories are ones focused on the real lives of St. Louisans.
KSDK
Eagle watching winter get-a-way in southwest Illinois
ST. LOUIS — Are you and your family looking to beat cabin fever?!. “We really are a four season destination, and winter is a great time as it gets colder up North the bald eagles fly here to our region,” says Cory Jobe, President of Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau.
KSDK
Rung for Women launches new goal to get women into tech and geospatial careers
Geospatial and tech industries are growing in the St. Louis area. One local nonprofit is now refocusing on helping women launch careers in these high-demand fields.
KSDK
St. Louis police chief joins local church for MLK Day commemoration
Songs of praise and worship filled the church. Visitors commemorated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and St. Louis Police Chief heard citizens' concerns.
KSDK
Enter to win tickets to 'BLUE MAN GROUP' at the Fabulous Fox
3-year-old shot in back by sibling in St. Louis, father arrested
ST. LOUIS — A 3-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the back by a young sibling Tuesday afternoon in north St. Louis. According to St. Louis police, the shooting happened at about 4:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Thrush Avenue in the city's Walnut Park East neighborhood. Police...
