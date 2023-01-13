Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
8-month-old girl in Missouri found safe; Amber Alert canceled
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - Kansas City police said Wednesday the child who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe. The Missouri State Highway Patrol had earlier issued the alert after 8-month-old Malani Avery was believed to have been taken from her mother’s house.
WIBW
One man arrested, another hospitalized following downtown Topeka brawl
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after another man was hospitalized following a brawl in downtown Topeka. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, officials were called to the 1200 block of SW 12th St. with reports of a disturbance.
WIBW
After walking in middle of road, Topeka man found to have burglary warrant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After he was found walking in the middle of the road, a Topeka man was arrested when officers learned he had a warrant out for his arrest. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Monday, Jan. 16, William R. Thorp, 36, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with a recent burglary.
Police report burglary of Kan. man's military equipment
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary involving military equipment in Manhattan. Just after 6:30p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for burglary in the 900 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan. A 21-year-old man reported his car was broken into and his military-issued Improved Outer Tactical Vest, helmet...
Kansas City, Kansas police seek tips in 2020 deadly shooting
Kansas City, Kansas police are seeking information in the 2020 deadly shooting of Enice Fuel near North 10th Street and Orville Avenue.
Leawood family mourns woman killed by suspected drunk driver
Police said the driver was going more than twice the speed limit and had a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit.
WIBW
One arrested after cocaine, marijuana found during Topeka search
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was arrested after cocaine and marijuana were found during the search of a home in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says that on Thursday, Jan. 12, the Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3400 block of SE Girard St. connected to an ongoing investigation.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence man found not guilty of raping two college students
A Lawrence man was found not guilty on Tuesday of raping two college students he met at a New Year’s Eve celebration three years ago. The women’s family and friends packed the courtroom, gasping and crying as the verdict was read. As they left the courtroom, one woman said loudly, “This is why rapes keep happening.”
KCTV 5
KC police trying to ID suspect following shooting on bus
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are trying to identify a suspect following a shooting that happened on a KCATA bus in late December. According to the police, the shooting happened inside a Kansas City Area Transportation Authority bus in the area of E. 43rd Street and Prospect Avenue on Dec. 30 shortly after 5 p.m.
Police raided a terminally ill patient's hospital room for THC vape pen
The Kansas City police raided a terminally ill patient's hospital room for a THC vape pen and THC ointment. @jadetalkscrime TERMINALLY ILL PATIENT HOSPITAL ROOM RAIDED FOR VAPE PEN AND SALVE #truecrimejade#truecrimeclan#jadetalkscrime#truecrime#crimetok#truecrimenews#truecrimetiktok#tiktoktruecrime#gregbretz♬ [News coverage] Inorganic: Flat: 12(1011945) - 8.864Greg Bretz is a 69 year old man who is hospitalized and in his final stages of terminal, inoperable cancer. He most often lies "flat on his back" in his hospital bed and can't stand up without being assisted. His doctor in the hospital advised him "to do whatever he wants to alleviate his excruciating pain because there is nothing left that medical science can do for him."
WIBW
Three fatality crashes reported Monday on Kansas highways
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were killed in separate crashes Monday on Kansas highways, authorities said. • One crash was reported at 9:21 a.m. Monday just south of 105 Road and Upland Road, about 12 miles southwest of Dodge City in Ford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a...
Driver falls asleep at the wheel in rollover crash in Lyon County
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Wichita man escaped a rollover crash with only minor injuries after falling asleep at the wheel on Tuesday night. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that a man driving in a Honda Civic was traveling down I-335 in Lyon County around 8:30 p.m. when he fell asleep and left the roadway. […]
lawrencekstimes.com
Trial for Lawrence man charged with raping two college students going to jury soon
A Douglas County jury on Tuesday will weigh testimony to decide whether they believe the accounts of two women, or the man who they say raped them both after a New Year’s Eve party three years ago. Chastleton J. Malone, now a 24-year-old KU graduate, faces three counts of...
KMBC.com
Kansas City police locate 50-year-old woman who was missing for nearly a week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: Deshauna Roberts has been located and is safe according to police. The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is looking for a missing woman that hasn't been seen in nearly a week. Deshauna Roberts, 50, was last seen leaving University Health Truman Medical Center on...
WIBW
Kansas man injured in turnpike crash
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City, Kansas man was injured after crashing into another vehcile on the I-70 turnpike Saturday evening. According to the KHP crash log, Cory Baston, 33, was driving east on I-70 when he lost control of his vehicle and struck another vehicle inside of the barrier wall.
Driver, students escape injury after school bus erupts in flames in Kansas City
The driver and all the students escaped injury after a school bus caught fire on Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
Theft and vandalism force Kansas City building to shut down, closing daycare
A Jackson County, Missouri, judge has approved a settlement in the deadly Westport firetruck crash. The settlement means each family was awarded a total close to $540,000. Brandon Herring’s mother searches for justice 6 years after her son’s homicide. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A mother is on...
Man found shot to death in possible road rage on Kansas highway
A death investigation in Lenexa, Kansas, closed southbound Interstate 435 at 87th Street for several hours Thursday afternoon.
WIBW
Topeka man hospitalized after trapped in rear-end collision with salt truck
GRANTVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was sent to the hospital after his legs were pinned underneath his dashboard and steering wheel following a rear-end collision with a salt truck. The Soldier Township Fire Department says that around 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, crews were called to give...
One man dead in overnight house fire in Kansas City, Kansas
Firefighters responded to an overnight house fire in Kansas City, Kansas, killing one man. The blaze took place at a home in the 3100 block of Greeley Avenue.
