Topeka, KS

8-month-old girl in Missouri found safe; Amber Alert canceled

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - Kansas City police said Wednesday the child who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe. The Missouri State Highway Patrol had earlier issued the alert after 8-month-old Malani Avery was believed to have been taken from her mother’s house.
KANSAS CITY, MO
After walking in middle of road, Topeka man found to have burglary warrant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After he was found walking in the middle of the road, a Topeka man was arrested when officers learned he had a warrant out for his arrest. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Monday, Jan. 16, William R. Thorp, 36, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with a recent burglary.
TOPEKA, KS
Police report burglary of Kan. man's military equipment

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary involving military equipment in Manhattan. Just after 6:30p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for burglary in the 900 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan. A 21-year-old man reported his car was broken into and his military-issued Improved Outer Tactical Vest, helmet...
MANHATTAN, KS
One arrested after cocaine, marijuana found during Topeka search

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was arrested after cocaine and marijuana were found during the search of a home in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says that on Thursday, Jan. 12, the Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3400 block of SE Girard St. connected to an ongoing investigation.
TOPEKA, KS
Lawrence man found not guilty of raping two college students

A Lawrence man was found not guilty on Tuesday of raping two college students he met at a New Year’s Eve celebration three years ago. The women’s family and friends packed the courtroom, gasping and crying as the verdict was read. As they left the courtroom, one woman said loudly, “This is why rapes keep happening.”
LAWRENCE, KS
KC police trying to ID suspect following shooting on bus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are trying to identify a suspect following a shooting that happened on a KCATA bus in late December. According to the police, the shooting happened inside a Kansas City Area Transportation Authority bus in the area of E. 43rd Street and Prospect Avenue on Dec. 30 shortly after 5 p.m.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Police raided a terminally ill patient's hospital room for THC vape pen

The Kansas City police raided a terminally ill patient's hospital room for a THC vape pen and THC ointment. @jadetalkscrime TERMINALLY ILL PATIENT HOSPITAL ROOM RAIDED FOR VAPE PEN AND SALVE #truecrimejade#truecrimeclan#jadetalkscrime#truecrime#crimetok#truecrimenews#truecrimetiktok#tiktoktruecrime#gregbretz♬ [News coverage] Inorganic: Flat: 12(1011945) - 8.864Greg Bretz is a 69 year old man who is hospitalized and in his final stages of terminal, inoperable cancer. He most often lies "flat on his back" in his hospital bed and can't stand up without being assisted. His doctor in the hospital advised him "to do whatever he wants to alleviate his excruciating pain because there is nothing left that medical science can do for him."
KANSAS CITY, MO
Three fatality crashes reported Monday on Kansas highways

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were killed in separate crashes Monday on Kansas highways, authorities said. • One crash was reported at 9:21 a.m. Monday just south of 105 Road and Upland Road, about 12 miles southwest of Dodge City in Ford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a...
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas man injured in turnpike crash

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City, Kansas man was injured after crashing into another vehcile on the I-70 turnpike Saturday evening. According to the KHP crash log, Cory Baston, 33, was driving east on I-70 when he lost control of his vehicle and struck another vehicle inside of the barrier wall.
KANSAS CITY, KS
