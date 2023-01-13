MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mom and Pop stores are more and more difficult to find these days, but there’s at least one such store in Memphis that’s been in business for almost 100 years. In our quest to highlight the people, places, and things that make us proud to call the Mid-South home, this 5 Star Story focuses on Hollywood Furniture and Hardware, as the family who owns it prepares to close the doors on a family legacy.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO