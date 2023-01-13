Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Blocks Blue Mailboxes in Some Tennessee AreasBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
This Huge Thrift Shop in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMemphis, TN
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MemphisTed RiversMemphis, TN
Man Slashes Tires, Assaults Employee over wrong Dominos OrderAMY KAPLANMemphis, TN
Related
actionnews5.com
What you need know about the 2022 tax season
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The IRS announced they will begin accepting and processing 2022 federal tax returns starting next Monday, January 23. Mark Steber, Chief Tax Information Officer with Jackson Hewitt, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how your 2022 tax return will be different this year.
actionnews5.com
Memphis creates $1M HBCU scholarship fund
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis City Council dedicated $1 million to the Historically Black College and University Scholarship Fund. The City of Memphis created a new scholarship fund for high school students who are continuing their education at an HBCU. There will be 100 scholarships available for the next...
actionnews5.com
Couple makes history as only Black hotel owners in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Maryland couple’s recent investment has marked them as being the only Black hotel owners in the City of Memphis. Dr. Amina Gilyard James and Norland James recently purchased the 70-room Quality Inn on Old Austin Peay Highway and Raleigh LaGrange Road for $3.85 million, making it the only Black-owned hotel in Memphis.
actionnews5.com
How you can take part in the #BettyWhiteChallenge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Betty White was a leading and devoted advocate for animals around the globe. After an outpouring of support in 2022, the #BettyWhiteChallenge will once again honor her on what would have been her 101st birthday. American Humane President and CEO Dr. Robin Ganzert joined Action News...
actionnews5.com
New Junior Achievement Center opening in Binghampton
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The new Junior Achievement Wang Experiential Learning Center will hold an open house on Friday. The new center will serve Mid-South students from kindergarten to 12th grade and will teach real-life skills for kids to succeed in the real world. President of Junior Achievement of Memphis...
actionnews5.com
Memphis mayor says impound lot fix on the way
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The buck, and the chaos, stop with him. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland promises to get the city’s impound lot organized and functioning again. Lost cars. Extra paperwork. Additional charges. Citizens and tow truck operators alike said they’ve had it with the city’s impound lot....
actionnews5.com
5 Star Stories: Hollywood Furniture and Hardware
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mom and Pop stores are more and more difficult to find these days, but there’s at least one such store in Memphis that’s been in business for almost 100 years. In our quest to highlight the people, places, and things that make us proud to call the Mid-South home, this 5 Star Story focuses on Hollywood Furniture and Hardware, as the family who owns it prepares to close the doors on a family legacy.
actionnews5.com
Memphians honor MLK by volunteering
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - People across the nation will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by volunteering, but the day is significant to many Memphians. In honor of King, several volunteer events will take place on Jan. 16. Volunteer Memphis kicked off its MLK Days of Service last Thursday. Also,...
actionnews5.com
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler talks king cakes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about the history of king cakes, along with some of her favorite spots serving them right now. Watch their full interview now in the video player above...
actionnews5.com
Memorial service for Tyre Nichols held; MPD expects investigation to end by Friday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been 10 days since 29-year-old Tyre Nichols was pulled over by Memphis police near the intersection of Ross Road and Raines Road in Hickory Hill, a traffic stop that went south after two “confrontations” between Nichols and officers on the scene. Nichols...
actionnews5.com
Memphis students win national theater award in Atlanta
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Students that attend New Spark Performing Arts in Memphis won a Freddie G Excellence in Dance Award and earned other recognition at the 2023 Junior Theater Festival (JTF) in Atlanta, according to a press release. This festival took place on Jan. 13 through Jan. 15 at...
actionnews5.com
Memphis historian, LGBTQ activist Vincent Astor dead at 69
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Longtime Memphis gay rights activist and author Vincent Astor has died at the age of 69, the Commercial Appeal reported Wednesday. Astor was a Memphis icon and LGBTQ+ historian who collected a treasure trove of photographs, periodicals, newspapers, flyers and other LGBT paraphernalia throughout the years, and donated it to Rhodes College and OUTMemphis with the bulk of it (28 boxes) going to the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library and entitled “The Vincent Astor Collection.”
actionnews5.com
MPD: 2 women wanted in Dillard’s shoplifting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two women are wanted after shoplifting in a Dillard’s on Friday, according to Memphis Police Department. Police responded to a shoplifting at Dillard’s located at 2700 Germantown Parkway. A store employee told police that two unknown women entered the store and picked up several...
actionnews5.com
4 members of Germantown church killed in Texas plane crash
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - The congregation of Harvest Church in Germantown is in deep shock. Four church leaders died in a plane crash in Texas on Tuesday. Their lead pastor, the sole survivor, is now hospitalized. The four men reportedly died following a crash near Yoakum, Texas. The National Transportation...
actionnews5.com
MLK Day Parade back in Downtown Memphis after COVID-19 pause
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLK Day 2023 brought the return of a long-standing tradition, the MLK Day parade in Downtown Memphis. There was a pause to the parade the last few years because of COVID-19, but the history dates back to 1972. The elements didn’t provide a warm welcome to...
actionnews5.com
Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 17 January pt. 2 of 8
"Investing Today, Impacting Tomorrow" 901 Staycation Creates Luxury Overnight Experiences.
actionnews5.com
Memphis fugitive extradited from France in fraud conspiracy case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Memphis resident, Ocho Edi Monso, 59, charged in a fraud conspiracy was recently arrested in France and extradited to Memphis. In September 2016, Monso was charged in a three-count indictment. United States Attorney Kevin G. Ritz announced the charges and extradition on Tuesday. According...
actionnews5.com
MPD: 2 suspects wanted for robbing Popeyes at gunpoint in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two suspects are wanted for robbing a Popeyes in Frayser at gunpoint on Sunday morning, according to Memphis Police Department. Officers responded to the robbery at the Popeyes located at 2153 Frayser Boulevard. Police say two men entered the business at 8:56 a.m. Both suspects grabbed...
actionnews5.com
Tracking a cold front that could bring strong storms Wednesday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A cold front will move through the Mid-South Wednesday. A few strong to severe storms will be possible as the front pushes through the area. The overall threat of severe weather is low. There is a 2 out of 5 risk for Wednesday afternoon...
actionnews5.com
FBI, Dept. of Justice launch civil rights investigation into Tyre Nichols’ death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The United States Department of Justice and FBI are opening a civil rights investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols. Nichols died in his hospital bed on January 10, days after two “confrontations” with police on January 7. Memphis police say they pulled Nichols over for reckless driving around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Raines Road and Ross Road.
Comments / 0