After Shakira’s song goes viral, Piqué responds: “This Casio is for life”
After Shakira’s new song -BZRP Music Sessions #53 - has gone viral, Gerard Piqué, president of the Kings League, didn’t hold back and responded: “This Casio is for life.” The former Barcelona soccer player announced the sponsorship of the watch brand for the fantasy tournament that he leads with the ‘streamer’...
‘Love After Lockup’ Star Monique Slams Cyberbullies For Fat-Shaming Her Over Weight Size
Love After Lockup star Monique Robinson has called out instigators on social media for criticizing her weight in comparison to her romantic partner, Derek Warner Jr. After the couple’s love story went viral, social media users pointed out their size difference, as Robinson, 35, is a plus-sized woman and Warner, 29, appeared to be shorter and more slender.
Apryl Jones Denies She and Taye Diggs Broke Up After They Unfollowed Each Other
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones might not be following each other on Instagram, but that doesn’t mean the couple has officially called it quits. Jones shut down breakup rumors that started to surface after fans noticed she and Diggs were no longer following each other. According to the Love & Hip Hop alumna, she and Diggs are doing just fine and are actually appearing in a movie together, The Shade Room reported.
Cardi B Says Kim Kardashian Gave Her Recommendations for Plastic Surgeons: ‘I Called a Couple People That She Gave Me’
Cardi K? Cardi B revealed that Kim Kardashian gave her recommendations for several plastic surgeons when the “WAP” rapper was looking to have cosmetic procedures. In an upcoming interview with Jason Lee, the Bronx native, 30, opened up about the various tweaks she’s had in order to look and feel her best. “How do you […]
Shawn Mendes, 24, Reunites With Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, 51, 2 Months After Getting Affectionate
Shawn Mendes, 24, and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, 51, were spotted together again on Sunday, the first time since they were seen getting affectionate two months ago. The singer and chiropractor were photographed arriving at his house in West Hollywood, CA with smoothies in hand after an outing in the area. They appeared relaxed and content around each other as they made their way into the impressive home.
Damson Idris Responds To ‘Miserable People’ Trolling Him Since Going Public With Lori Harvey Relationship
Damson Idris was clearly very excited to go public with his new relationship, but fans can't help but troll him for not knowing how to act.
So Sad: Cardi B Reveals How She & Offset Learned About Takeoff’s Murder, Says She Smacked Him While In Shock—‘It Was Terrible’
Cardi B reveals how she and Offset found out Takeoff was murdered in Houston Texas in a interview with Jason Lee from 'Hollywood Unlocked.'
Fans confused by ‘weird’ new video of Kim Kardashian dressed as a chav
Not for the first time - Kim Kardashian has uploaded a brilliant yet totally bizarre TikTok on her daughter's account. The mum of four shares with us a 'chav' make-up tutorial set to a rather usual song choice. Here, take a look:. The reality star appeared to be 'taking the...
Boosie’s Daughter Pops Out With a Girlfriend & Twitter Goes In
Boosie Badazz’s oldest daughter, Iviona Hatch (aka Poison Ivi), has seemingly just made it IG official with her partner, and the internet is letting Boosie have it. For those who don’t know, Boosie has spoken out strongly against the LGBTQ+ community several times. In one of the more publicized instances, he had some harsh words […]
thesource.com
Rihanna Is LOVING Motherhood & Calls A$AP Rocky a ‘Great Dad’
Rihanna continues to wow the world effortlessly, and fans could not have been happier when she revealed she was pregnant with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In May last year, the two lovebirds welcomed their newborn into the world, whose remains unknown (probably with good reason). A source recently told PEOPLE that...
thesource.com
[WATCH] TikTok Chef And Prosecutor Loses Brand Deals Following Resurfaced Tweets About Black Women
Chef Way, a popular chef on TikTok and Prosecutor, has been getting dragged for resurfaced tweets trashing black and dark-skinned women. He issued an apology, but that wasn’t enough to save his endorsement deal. A number of tweets have resulted in the chef issuing apologies to save his coins from disappearing.
Hypebae
Rihanna Morphes Into a Y2K Bratz Doll for New Savage Fenty Campaign
If you didn’t know it by now, ’00s beauty trends are back and in full effect from makeup, nails and hairstyles. Let Rihanna‘s Y2K braids be a prime example if you need further confirmation of this. In a photoshoot for her new Savage Sports campaign, the icon...
"Bianca Censori's Sister is Happy About Her Relationship with Kanye West"
The relationship between Kanye West and Australian fashion designer Bianca Censori was deemed "really wonderful news" by Censori's sister this week. 'It's incredibly fantastic news for both my sister and the family,' Angelina Censori told the Herald Sun.
