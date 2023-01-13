ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Black Enterprise

Apryl Jones Denies She and Taye Diggs Broke Up After They Unfollowed Each Other

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones might not be following each other on Instagram, but that doesn’t mean the couple has officially called it quits. Jones shut down breakup rumors that started to surface after fans noticed she and Diggs were no longer following each other. According to the Love & Hip Hop alumna, she and Diggs are doing just fine and are actually appearing in a movie together, The Shade Room reported.
HollywoodLife

Shawn Mendes, 24, Reunites With Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, 51, 2 Months After Getting Affectionate

Shawn Mendes, 24, and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, 51, were spotted together again on Sunday, the first time since they were seen getting affectionate two months ago. The singer and chiropractor were photographed arriving at his house in West Hollywood, CA with smoothies in hand after an outing in the area. They appeared relaxed and content around each other as they made their way into the impressive home.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
K97.5

Boosie’s Daughter Pops Out With a Girlfriend & Twitter Goes In

Boosie Badazz’s oldest daughter, Iviona Hatch (aka Poison Ivi), has seemingly just made it IG official with her partner, and the internet is letting Boosie have it. For those who don’t know, Boosie has spoken out strongly against the LGBTQ+ community several times. In one of the more publicized instances, he had some harsh words […]
thesource.com

Rihanna Is LOVING Motherhood & Calls A$AP Rocky a ‘Great Dad’

Rihanna continues to wow the world effortlessly, and fans could not have been happier when she revealed she was pregnant with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In May last year, the two lovebirds welcomed their newborn into the world, whose remains unknown (probably with good reason). A source recently told PEOPLE that...
Hypebae

Rihanna Morphes Into a Y2K Bratz Doll for New Savage Fenty Campaign

If you didn’t know it by now, ’00s beauty trends are back and in full effect from makeup, nails and hairstyles. Let Rihanna‘s Y2K braids be a prime example if you need further confirmation of this. In a photoshoot for her new Savage Sports campaign, the icon...

