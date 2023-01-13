ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wamc.org

Berkshire DA Shugrue alarmed after Pittsfield drug bust included 90 grams of meth

Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue announced last week that his office was prosecuting a suspect arrested in a Pittsfield, Massachusetts drug bust on January 10th. According to Shugrue, a search warrant executed at 29 Alden Avenue by state and local police led to the arrest of Alan Ramos and the seizure of methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine estimated to be worth over $30,000 on the street. Ramos could face up to 20 years in state prison on drug trafficking charges along with a concurrent, separate charge of domestic assault. He was held on $100,000 bail. Shugrue said the 90 grams of meth seized in the bust was the most he’d seen in Western Massachusetts, although 2,500 grams were seized last August in a Springfield bust as the drug continues to take a toll around the country. The DA, who took office this month, spoke with WAMC.
PITTSFIELD, MA
wamc.org

Police: Averill Park science teacher arrested for endangering the welfare of a child

New York State Police say a teacher at Averill Park High School has been arrested for endangering the welfare of a child. Police say 43-year-old Peter Bertram of Nassau was taken into custody Tuesday after police were contacted Monday by a concerned citizen. Investigators allege Bertram communicated with a child under the age of 17 via cell phone, sending indecent and sexually suggestive images and messages.
AVERILL PARK, NY
wamc.org

Medical Monday 1/16/23: Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine

We are joined by Dr. Lee Ruotsi, medical director of Saratoga Hospital’s Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine program, part of the Albany Med Health System. Ray Graf hosts. As a wound specialist, Dr. Ruotsi treats chronic and problematic wounds such as ulcers, burns and infections caused by...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy