Married at First Sight's Gina and Clint may have gotten a little too honest when it comes to the early days of their marriage. Ahead of Wednesday's new episode of the Lifetime reality show, the Nashville newlyweds opened up to PopCulture.com about their "attraction issues," which fans have seen play out in the season trailer, as Clint took major heat for saying that the girls he had dated in the past were "very athletic" and "slender."

11 HOURS AGO