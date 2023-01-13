Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'That '90s Show': Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama Reunite at Premiere
That '70s Show stars Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama reunited at Netflix's That '90s Show red carpet premiere last week to celebrate the long-awaited spinoff series. They also posed for pictures with Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, who star in the new series. Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher also make guest appearances in That '90s Show but they couldn't make it to the Jan. 12 premiere event at Netflix's TUDUM Theater in Hollywood.
Popculture
'The View' Snubbed Lisa Marie Presley's Death on Friday's Episode
The world is currently mourning the passing of Lisa Marie Presley, who died on Thursday at the age of 54. Many in Hollywood, from John Travolta to Tom Hanks, have shared tributes to the late star in light of the shocking news. However, some fans of The View are confused about why the show, which aired the day after Presley's passing, didn't honor her during the broadcast.
Popculture
'Married at First Sight: Kirsten and Shaquille Reveal Their Biggest Concerns (Exclusive)
It wasn't an easy start for Kirsten and Shaquille on Married at First Sight. After the admittedly "picky" bride dodged a kiss on the lips from her new husband at the altar, the two opened up to PopCulture.com about their relationship, which fans will get to watch play out on the rest of Season 16 of the Lifetime show.
Popculture
Netflix Canceled 5 Shows Already in 2023
What is going on over on Netflix? The streaming service has announced five cancellations in 2023, and we're only just over two weeks into the year. Keep in mind, that doesn't even count the shows that Netflix has previously revealed to be ending, like Umbrella Academy and Firefly Lane. Among...
Popculture
'Magnum P.I.' Making Steamy Changes Ahead of NBC Move
Magnum P.I. is making some changes for the shift from CBS to NBC, the cast and crew teased on Sunday. The new trailer features a shower scene with Magnum and Higgins, which is just a taste of the "sexier" new tone. The first four seasons of the new Magnum P.I. aired on CBS, but NBC said "Aloha" to the residents of Robin Masters' estate for the 20-episode fifth season.
Popculture
'DWTS' Pro Jenna Johnson Shares Photo of Her and Val Chmerkovskiy's Baby Boy
Jenna Johnson is soaking up her first week with her "little love." The Dancing With the Stars pro, who welcomed her first child with husband Val Chmerkovskiy on Jan. 10, took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her baby boy with her followers as she reflected on her first seven days as a mother.
Popculture
'Married at First Sight': Clint and Gina Open up About 'Attraction Issues' (Exclusive)
Married at First Sight's Gina and Clint may have gotten a little too honest when it comes to the early days of their marriage. Ahead of Wednesday's new episode of the Lifetime reality show, the Nashville newlyweds opened up to PopCulture.com about their "attraction issues," which fans have seen play out in the season trailer, as Clint took major heat for saying that the girls he had dated in the past were "very athletic" and "slender."
Popculture
Pink's Husband Carey Hart Battling Concerning Infection
Carey Hart is kicking off 2023 with a major battle. The former motocross competitor, who is married to Pink, took to Instagram to reveal that he has an infection in "some old hardware" in his body and will spend the next six weeks injecting himself with antibiotics via a catheter in his chest. He shared several photos of the catheter attached to his chest with a plunger full of antibiotics.
Popculture
Amy Robach Spotted With Estranged Husband Andrew Shue Amid T.J. Holmes Romance
Amidst her extended break from Good Morning America, Amy Robach has been spotted with her estranged husband, Andrew Shue. According to Entertainment Tonight, Robach was seen with Shue in New York City on Friday. As the publication noted, this marked the first time that they were seen together since the news of Robach's alleged affair with her GMA co-host T.J. Holmes went public.
Let’s leave ‘plus-size’ labels, body-shaming behind
Once in a while, Hallmark produces a movie that resonates deeply with me. “Romance in Style” starring Jaicy Elliot is that movie. Jaicy plays Ella, a seamstress who is also a designer. In the fashion industry, where she works, she does not fit the mold. She is a plus-size woman on a mission to introduce plus-size garments into the fashion […] The post Let’s leave ‘plus-size’ labels, body-shaming behind first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
Popculture
Christina Applegate Shares Rude DM She Got From Fan About Her Appearance Following MS Diagnosis
Christina Applegate made her first awards show appearance since she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis during the Critics' Choice Awards Sunday night. While many were excited to see her, Applegate noticed that there were negative comments about her appearance on social media. The Dead to Me star even shared one on Twitter, wondering what is wrong with people.
Popculture
Exes Sean Penn and Robin Wright, Both Newly Single, Seen Together for First Time in Years
Robin Wright and Sean Penn were surprisingly seen together at Los Angeles International Airport over the weekend. It was the first time the two exes were photographed together in years. They both recently became single after their respective marriages to other people ended in divorce. Wright, 56, and Penn, 62, are parents to son Harper, 29, and daughter Dylan, 31.
Popculture
Amanda Bynes Set to Reunite With 'All That' Co-Stars
Amanda Bynes will join some of her co-stars from Nickelodeon's All That when she attends '90s Con later this year. Bynes was one of the stars of a children's sketch show from 1996 to 2000, then she starred in the spinoff The Amanda Show until 2002. On Wednesday, she confirmed to reporters from PEOPLE that she will be with her old ensemble at '90s Con from March 17 to 19.
Popculture
'Ted Lasso': Apple TV+ Unveils First Look at Season 3, Announces Release Date Window
Season 3 of Ted Lasso is on the way. On Wednesday, Apple TV+ unveiled a first look at the new season providing fans with what's in store for Ted Lasso and the guys from AFC Richmond. The streaming platform also announced that Season 3 will be released in the spring of 2023.
Popculture
Selena Gomez Reportedly Dating The Chainsmokers Singer
Selena Gomez seems to have found a new love. The Only Murders in the Building actress is dating The Chainsmokers' Andrew "Drew" Taggart, Us Weekly reports, and are "having a lot of fun together." Gomez, 30, and Taggart, 33, "aren't trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members-only clubs," an insider told the outlet, calling the pair "very casual and low-key."
Popculture
Former Bachelor Announces Engagement
The Bachelor alum Nick Viall is an engaged man. According to PEOPLE, Viall is engaged to his girlfriend, Natalie Joy. Viall, who served as the lead on the 21st season of The Bachelor, was first linked to Joy in 2020. On Thursday, Viall shared some photos from their engagement. As...
Popculture
'M3GAN 2.0' Announced After Horror Movie's Breakout Success
M3GAN, the first original movie hit of 2023, will get a sequel. Universal Pictures scheduled M3GAN 2.0 for release on Jan. 17, 2025, in an effort to replicate the new film's box office success. M3GAN has also become a viral hit, thanks to the demonic dancing doll at the center of the chaos in the horror movie.
Popculture
'Teen Mom': Ashley Jones Reveals Major Regret
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Ashley Jones shared one of her regrets on Twitter earlier this week. Like many reality stars who cultivate a following on social media, Jones accepted sponsorship deals from cleansing and detox tea brands. Since she started nursing school, Jones now regrets ever showing those brands her support.
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Is Reversing a Huge Plot Point From 'That '70s Show'
That '90s Show reunites Jackie Burkhart with her original boyfriend, Michael Kelso, even though the two were not together at the end of That '70s Show. The two characters, played by Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher will still be together when they stop by for a cameo appearance in the Netflix series. Kunis, who is married to Kutcher in real life, was not a big fan of this revelation.
Popculture
Channing Tatum Plans to Remake Classic Romance Movie
Channing Tatum casually revealed that he has the rights to remake Ghost in a new interview published Tuesday. He plans to make a new take on the romantic classic, with himself potentially playing the Patrick Swayze role. Ghost was one of the highest-grossing movies of the 1990s and won two Oscars, including Best Supporting Actress for Whoopi Goldberg.
Comments / 0