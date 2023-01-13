ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers’ GM Discusses Rodgers’s Upcoming Retirement Decision

By Mike McDaniel
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C0IGh_0kDrzmhw00

Green Bay will give Rodgers space to decide his future, but there’s no doubt they want him back under center.

After a season filled with offensive struggles and lack of team success, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was noncommittal regarding his future despite signing a three-year, $150 million contract extension last March.

On Friday, Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst addressed Rodgers’s future when asked about his star quarterback in a year-end press conference.

“He’s certainly going to take some time,” Gutekunst said. “I think that’s fair. And as we work through this, I think as he takes his time, makes his decision just on his playing career in general, then we’ll get together and move forward that way. We made a really big commitment to him last offseason. So I think as we did that, it wasn’t certainly just for this year. So we’ll, like I said, he’s going to take his time and the communication will be pretty consistent as we move forward.”

Rodgers will turn 40 next December, and his statistics regressed a bit from his back-to-back MVP seasons as the Packers worked to revamp their offense after an offseason trade of Davante Adams to the Raiders. He completed 64.6% of his passes for 3,695 yards and 26 touchdowns to 12 interceptions.

Even with the decline, Gutekunst made it clear that he still wants Rodgers under center moving forward.

“Well certainly this year, I think he was dealing with some moving pieces, some injuries and things like that. It wasn’t a great year offensively for us as a whole. But I mean, you guys saw, he can still play at a very high level. Really liked the way he led us. So I think as we move forward over the next month or so, we’ll start putting these things together and see how that transpires.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Shocked By Kirk Cousins' Decision

Oh, Kirk... The Minnesota Vikings lost to the New York Giants, 31-24, on Sunday afternoon in the NFC Wild Card Game. Minnesota had a chance to go for the tie late, but on a fourth down attempt, Kirk Cousins threw it to a wide receiver well short of the first down marker. He was easily taken down. ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Reveals 1 Situation He Won't Be A Part Of

Aaron Rodgers made his first public appearance since the Green Bay Packers season came to an end on Jan. 8. They were facing a win-and-in scenario against the Detroit Lions but failed to beat them after leading for most of the game.  That has led to more speculation about whether Rodgers will ...
GREEN BAY, WI
sportszion.com

Packers’ players brutally mock Vikings after they suffer humiliating loss vs Giants in wild-card round

The rivalry between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings has been sparked again after the Vikings’ exit from the wild card round last night. The Packers-Vikings rivalry has taken on a new dimension in the modern NFL era. This season, the Vikings have clinched the NFC North, whereas the Packers failed to claim the playoff spot with just a win. Both rival fans and players got engaged in social media banter after games.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Kurt Warner's Surprising Admission

The Minnesota Vikings went out with a whimper on Sunday evening against the New York Giants.  They had their season on the line with a 4th down call and quarterback Kirk Cousins couldn't even get the ball past the sticks. He threw a short route to tight end T.J. Hockensen, who was immediately ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Reveals Latest On His Career Decision

Following the Packers' regular-season finale against the Lions, quarterback Aaron Rodgers talked about his future in the NFL. He made it clear that he was unsure if he'd return for the 2023 season.  "At some point, the carousel comes to a stop and it's time to get off, and I think you kind of ...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Hustle Sports News

Analyst Drops Daunting Prediction for Vikings Future

<p>The Vikings lost their first playoff game in three years and their first home postseason game in five years. Throughout</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/analyst-drops-daunting">Analyst Drops Daunting Prediction for Vikings Future</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

124K+
Followers
46K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy