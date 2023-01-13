ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Learn about the history of the Wigwam Museum in Downtown El Paso while partaking in a paranormal investigation

By Katie Frazier
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 5 days ago
History of the Wigwam Museum Building
Paranormal Investigation
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qQJAq_0kDrzkwU00

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The folks at the Paso Del Norte Paranormal Society, or Ghosts 915 take pride in telling the history of El Paso "with a twist."

"We do history and ghost tours," said Alberto Telles, who is the lead investigator at Ghosts 915, "we promote the history of El Paso, but we say with a twist because sometimes when we're doing tours, the paranormal kind of sneak up on us like they're saying 'hello I'm here, don't forget about me!'"

The Wigwam Museum, located at 110 E San Antonio Ave, is the headquarters of the Paranormal Society. Visitors can browse around the many artifacts collected through the years from the building that has been around since the 1800s. In fact, the Wigwam was the very first saloon with electricity in El Paso.

"Back in the 1800s, it was a gambling hall, brothel, and saloon owned by John Wesley Hardin, one of the most notorious pistoleros back then," Telles told ABC-7. "This building is haunted. There have been things that have happened to us, all of our members of our crew, something has happened to them," he continued.

Telles did not stray from sharing some of his own experiences with the paranormal:

"One time, I was cleaning back there (pointing) towards the back, and Peter, our vice president, was up here working on something. And then I hear boots walking across the floor. And when you walk across the floor, it's a wooden floor, so I look, and I don't see anybody. And I look back, and Peters still sitting there, and I ask him, 'you've been sitting there the whole time?' and he said, 'yeah, why?' and I said because I just heard someone walking in the back and he chuckled. And then I heard the boots come back the other way, and I was like...ok, cool."

After learning about some of the ghosts that haunt the Wigwam, including Lilly- whom they think may have worked in the brothel- the ghost enthusiasts invited ABC-7 to go down to the basement with the most paranormal activity.

Telles talked about the various instruments the ghost hunters use during an investigation, such as their K2s, Dowsing Rods, Ovilus III, Rem Pods and more. Then the climb down the steep stairs into the basement began.

The basement is not for the light-hearted, as it is extremely dark and seemingly ominous. The ghost hunters and their equipment shared more experiences they've had with the paranormal as they guided us around. At many points, their equipment would go off, possibly indicating a ghostly presence in the vicinity. The experience was overall spooky, as one may expect.

Ghosts 915 is entirely volunteer-driven. They conduct investigations often, as El Paso is one of the most haunted places in Texas. If you are interested in investigating the paranormal yourself, you can buy tickets from Ghosts 915 here . For more information on the organization or the museum, here's a link to their website .

The post Learn about the history of the Wigwam Museum in Downtown El Paso while partaking in a paranormal investigation appeared first on KVIA .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.5 KLAQ

New Western Playland Owner Sets 2023 Opening Date

You better start eating your broccoli, y’all. Western Playland will be cranking up the rides in late February. It's one of the sure signs springtime in El Paso is right around the corner. When it opens for the 2023 season it will be the first time in decades the...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

The Absolute Necessary Stops To Have A Taco Crawl In El Paso

You've heard of a bar crawl but have you heard of a taco crawl? It's exactly the same as a bar crawl, only except with going to bars, you're going to places that sell tacos. This is certainly not a new phenomena; back in 2018 Rick Martinez did a 195 mile taco crawl all within Texas. Others would follow suit; we've seen people in LA do it as well as fellow Texas cities Houston & Sherman.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso family wants to raise awareness about hemophilia

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One El Paso family is wanting to raise awareness about the blood disorder hemophilia after their father and husband was diagnosed with the disease. Orlando Zapata was originally diagnosed in 2016 and lived a relatively normal life, but that all changed because of a necessary triple bypass surgery. Zapata was […]
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

Vitalant has declared a blood emergency

January is National Blood Donor Month, but the nonprofit organization Vitalant has declared a blood emergency. Scott Brocato spoke with Vitalant's Monique Hilverding about the emergency, its causes, and what's being done to alleviate it. Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. Hailingfrom St. Louis,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting a cold front Wednesday, producing strong winds and cold temperatures. The next cold front is expected to arrive Friday, with yet another one expected Monday into Tuesday. The cold front expected Tuesday, could also produce possible morning precipitation. With the...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

New York City Mayor Adams tours El Paso Sunday, meets with local leaders

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New York City Mayor Adams visited El Paso this weekend to see the border and migrant situation firsthand. Adams met with El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, County Judge Ricardo Samaniego and other local officials Sunday, to see how the migrant crisis has been affecting the local community and what processes they are […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso, TX
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

 https://kvia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy