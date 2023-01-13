ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amanda Seyfried and Evan Rachel Wood to Star in 'Thelma & Louise' Musical Adaptation — Report

By Samantha Bergeson
Amanda Seyfried is achieving her dream of being on the Great White Way.

The “Dropout” Emmy winner caused waves after it was announced she was unable to attend the Golden Globes (where she also picked up a Best Actress win) due to being “deep in the process of creating a new musical.” Variety reported that the production is a musical adaptation of Oscar-winning film “Thelma & Louise.”

Evan Rachel Wood is also being eyed to join the musical, but no official casting announcement has been made yet.

IndieWire has reached out to both Seyfried and Wood’s representatives for comment.

“Thelma & Louise” starred Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon as two friends who break free of their domestic rut and embark on a law-breaking road trip. Brad Pitt famously made his big screen debut with the film, which went on to land screenwriter Callie Khouri an Academy Award. Khouri is also confirmed to be attached to the musical adaptation, with singer-songwriter Neko Case crafting the score and “Dear Edward” musician Haley Feiffer writing the book. Khouri’s representative declined to comment on the ongoing project.

“Six Degrees of Separation” director Trip Cullman was previously announced to helm the musical in 2021.

Lead star Seyfried confirmed in an Instagram video that she is in New York working on “something that is magic and it’s musical.” She continued, “So I’m finally getting to do something that I’ve never really done. That’s all I can really say about it. Hopefully more soon. But it’s a lot of work.”

Seyfried previously starred in musical films “Mamma Mia!,” “Mamma Mia 2,” and “Les Misérables.” She told Backstage in 2022 that she auditioned for the role of Glinda for Jon M. Chu’s big screen adaptation of “Wicked” but ultimately lost the role to singer Ariana Grande.

“I think it also taught me how far I’ve come as a singer, which I really wanted to prove,” Seyfried said. “Because ever since ‘Les Mis,’ I was like, I need to be better. I need to do better. So whatever comes next in terms of musicals, I’m finally prepared.”

Meanwhile, rumored “Thelma & Louise” co-star Wood showed off her singing chops in “Across the Universe” and “Frozen 2,” where she voiced Elsa and Anna’s mother. Wood also played Madonna in “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”

IndieWire

IndieWire

