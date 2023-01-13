ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine

The Real Friends of WeHo Sneak Peek: Here's What to Expect From MTV's Gay Spin on The Real Housewives

By Andy Swift
TVLine
TVLine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18T68k_0kDrzee800

Social media was abuzz (with mixed reactions ) when MTV announced The Real Friends of WeHo earlier this month, and now the network has released an extended sneak peek of the season.

Described as an “unfiltered and honest look at a select group of friends living, loving and pursuing their passions in the West Hollywood community,” the show’s cast includes stylist Brad Goreski, entertainer Todrick Hall, actor Curtis Hamilton, skincare company CEO Dorión Renaud, entertainment news host Jaymes Vaughan and influencer Joey Zauzig.

MTV promises an “up close and personal glimpse into their lives as they perform in front of crowds of thousands, make high stakes business deals, celebrate important life milestones, work the red carpet, and reveal their most intimate truths to family and friends.”

Of course, cast member Renaud told a slightly different version of the story just hours after MTV shared The Real Friends of WeHo ‘s first trailer on Jan. 5. In a series of tweets, the beauty mogul suggested that the show’s title might be slightly misleading. Enjoy:

But hey, what’s a reality show with a little online shade? It’s like having two shows to watch at the same time! And as RuPaul might say in this situation, if you aren’t reading the tweets, you’re only getting half the story.

The Real Friends of WeHo premieres Friday, Jan. 20 at 9/8c, following a new episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race .

Hit PLAY on the video above for an extended look at Real Friends of WeHo , then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Will you be watching?

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Drag Race Sneak Peek: RuPaul Drops a Season 15 Snatch Game Bombshell

What’s the only thing better than one round of Snatch Game? You can probably guess the answer, but in case you’re woefully dense, allow RuPaul to explain it in this exclusive sneak peek of Friday’s Drag Race (MTV, 8/7c). “This season’s Snatch Game is going to be longer, thicker and juicier than ever before,” he tells the 14 remaining queens. “For the first time in Drag Race herstory, we’ll be playing the game in two rounds with two different casts of characters.” This week, all eyes are on poor Amethyst, who just survived her second lip sync battle. “I’m gagged that I’m still...
TVLine

Law & Order: SVU: Benson and Stabler Look Very Close to a Kiss in New Promo

Sure, it’s possible that Law & Order: SVU‘s Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler won’t actually lock lips in the show’s next episode. But based on the events of a new SVU promo, it certainly looks like their long-awaited first kiss is in store. In the teaser trailer for Episode 12 of the procedural’s current 24th season (airing Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9/8c on NBC), Benson attempts to close the book on the recent gang attack that targeted her and her son, Noah. She appears to enlist Stabler’s help — “Why did you call me?” Elliot asks Liv in the promo above...
TVLine

American Idol's CJ Harris Dead at 31

American Idol alum CJ Harris, Season 13’s sixth place finisher, died on Sunday. He was 31. According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Harris was rushed to a hospital in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama after suffering a heart attack. He died shortly thereafter. Harris performed Allman Brothers Band’s “Soulshine” during his Salt Lake City-based Idol audition in 2014 (watch it here), wowing then-judges Harry Connick Jr., Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban. “You sing because you have to sing, not because you want to sing,” Urban raved at the time. “And I mean that in the deepest way… That’s why it’s...
JASPER, AL
TVLine

Amy Jo Johnson Explains Why Kimberly Isn't in Netflix's Power Rangers Reunion Special: 'For the Record...'

Some of the most memorable characters in Power Rangers history are assembling for a 30th anniversary special on Netflix. (Key word: some.) Among those not returning is Amy Jo Johnson, who played Kimberly Hart, the first-ever Pink Ranger on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, from 1993 to 1995. And lest there be any confusion about why Kimberly isn’t suiting back up for old time’s sake, Johnson has cleared the air in a tweet. “For the record I never said no,” she tweeted on Wednesday. “I just didn’t say yes to what was offered. But other fun stuff is in store! Looking forward to...
TVLine

NBC Shakes Up Sunday Schedule: Found Pushed to Fall, Magnum P.I. Gets Super-Sized Premiere, Blacklist to 10

NBC’s Found is getting lost until next season. The network announced Thursday that the new missing persons drama series — which was slated to premiere on Sunday, Feb. 19 — is being pushed to Fall 2023. As a result, The Blacklist will shift from Sundays at 8 pm to 10 pm (where Found was supposed to air) when it returns on Feb. 26, and Dateline will now kick off the night with an expanded two-hour edition (from 7-9 pm). Magnum P.I., meanwhile, will stay put at 9 pm, although it will now launch with two back-to-back episodes on Feb. 19. Also of note:...
TVLine

New Amsterdam EPs on Series-Finale Absence: 'We Really Did Try' to Get [Spoiler] But 'It Didn't Time Out Right'

Warning: The following contains major spoilers for Tuesday’s New Amsterdam. Proceed at your own risk! There was one doc who was notably missing from New Amsterdam‘s series finale on Tuesday: Dr. Helen Sharpe, played by Freema Agyeman, who departed the NBC drama at the end of Season 4. In the series ender, Max announced that he was moving to Geneva, Switzerland, to work for the World Health Organization. As he committed to making his daughter Luna — who became medical director of New Amsterdam as an adult! — the center of his life with his new job, Max’s romance with Dr. Elizabeth...
GEORGIA STATE
TVLine

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Team on Netflix's Your Place or Mine — Watch Rom-Com Trailer

Why yes, we will watch a cheesy romantic comedy starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher. Netflix on Thursday released a trailer for the new movie Your Place or Mine, which brings two of the genre’s MVPs together for the first time. Due out Friday, Feb. 10, the feature centers on best friends (and total opposites) Debbie and Peter. “She craves routine with her son in Los Angeles; he thrives on change in New York,” according to the official logline. “When they swap houses and lives for a week, they discover what they think they want might not be what they...
TVLine

Ginny & Georgia Video: The Surprising Inspiration Behind Bridgerton-esque Musical's 'Marriage Is a Dungeon' Duet

Ginny & Georgia fans, has “Marriage Is a Dungeon” been stuck in your head, too, since Season 2’s release earlier this month? Well, you have a surprising source to thank for the catchy earworm. In the Netflix dramedy’s sophomore season, Ginny’s high school puts on a Bridgerton-meets-Into the Woods musical production titled Wellington. Ginny’s friend Bracia (played by Tameka Griffiths) snags the lead role, while her BFF Maxine (Sara Waisglass) is disappointed to be relegated to role of the ugly witch. But it all works out for the best, with the two teens stealing the show during their duet of “Marriage...
GEORGIA STATE
TVLine

Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died Thursday at 54 years old. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement to the Associated Press. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.” Paramedics arrived at Presley’s Calabasas, Calif. home on Thursday morning, responding to a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest. Presley was a musician in her own right, releasing a number of popular songs during her career, most notably 2003’s “Lights Out”...
CALABASAS, CA
TVLine

Night Court Vet Marsha Warfield Weighs In on NBC Revival — Might She Return?

Night Court vet Marsha Warfield has rendered her verdict on NBC’s revival, which premiered this Tuesday night and earned an average TVLine reader grade of “B-.” “I hear there’s a new Night Court in town! Congratulations,” Warfield, who played bailiff Roz on the original series, shared on TikTok. “I hope that it was as wonderful as it sounds, and I wish the cast and crew and everybody involved all the best.” To former castmate John Larroquette, who on the revival is reprising his role as legal eagle Dan Fielding, Warfield said, “I can’t imagine a new show doing better than having...
TVLine

Good Trouble Sets Season 5 Premiere; Maia Mitchell to Return as Guest Star

Good Trouble will welcome back a Coterie resident during Season 5, which will premiere Thursday, March 16 at 10/9c on Freeform, the network announced on Wednesday. Former series regular Maia Mitchell, who plays Callie Adams-Foster, will return in a guest-star capacity during the upcoming run; get a first look at her reappearance above. The actress departed the drama in Episode 2 of Season 4, when it was revealed that Callie would be moving to Washington, D.C., for her dream job at the ACLU. Mitchell briefly appeared in a later episode during a video chat between Callie and her sister Mariana. In a...
WASHINGTON STATE
TVLine

Afterparty First Look: Tiffany Haddish Unspools a Devious New Mystery in Season 2 — When Will It Return?

Detective Danner may have one cracked murder case under her belt, but in Season 2 of The Afterparty, she’s about to come face to face with another twisty crime. Created by Christopher Miller (The Last Man on Earth), the 10-episode second season will premiere with two episodes on Friday, April 28, with new installments releasing weekly (see more first photos below). In its sophomore run, “a wedding is ruined when the groom is murdered and every guest is a suspect,” reads the official description. “Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Sam Richardson) and Zoë (Zoë Chao) solve whodunnit by questioning...
TVLine

TVLine Items: Wheel and Jeopardy! Renewed, Watchful Eye Trailer and More

Two syndicated game show mainstays will be staying on the airwaves: Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! have been renewed for five years, taking both shows through the 2027-2028 season on ABC stations, our sister site Deadline reports. The renewals will bring Wheel of Fortune to Season 45, while Jeopardy! will reach Season 44. On a semi-related note, ABC on Wednesday renewed its Fun & Games primetime lineup of Celebrity Family Feud (for Season 9), Press Your Luck (Season 5) and Claim to Fame (Season 2). Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * Harry: The Interview, a one-hour special featuring the Duke of...
TVLine

The Conners Reveals Roseanne Almost Wound Up With [Spoiler] — Plus, Bobo Returns for a Rematch With Dan

The death of a beloved teacher brought old classmates together during Wednesday’s episode of The Conners. Among them was William H. Macy’s Smitty Cusamano, who introduced himself to Darlene and Becky as the man who could have been their father. Confused? Allow us to explain…. After he left Lanford, Smitty went on to build a considerable fortune in the pool supply business. But back in the day, he was just like Dan — another blue collar kid with a crush on Roseanne. He even took Roseanne to homecoming, only to be humiliated when she went home with Dan. Fifty years later, Smitty...
ILLINOIS STATE
TVLine

The Last Thing He Told Me: Jennifer Garner Thriller Gets Spring Release Date at Apple TV+ — See First Photos

Jennifer Garner has a mystery to unravel this spring. The Last Thing He Told Me, an upcoming thriller starring the Alias vet, is set to drop on Apple TV+ Friday, April 14, the streamer announced Wednesday. The first two episodes (of seven) will release on that day, followed by one installment every Friday through May 19. Based on the bestselling novel by Laura Dave (who co-created the series with husband Josh Singer), The Last Thing He Told Me stars Garner as Hannah, a woman who must forge a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (Mare of Easttown‘s Angourie Rice) in order to...
TVLine

NCIS: Hawai'i Sneak Peek: Kate Has an Update on 'Proud' Agent Afloat Lucy!

Has NCIS: Hawai’i‘s Special Agent Lucy Tara been sinking or swimming in her role as Agent Afloat? Jesse gets a fun update on his colleague in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek at tonight’s episode. Back in November, Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant (played by Vanessa Lachey) informed Lucy (Yasmine Al-Bustami) that she had been accepted for the Special Agent Afloat position (stationed aboard an aircraft carrier), which she had applied for when back she and Kate (Tori Anderson) were broken up. Since then, we have heard little about how Lucy is faring (though she did resurface, on land, during the NCIS: Los...
HAWAII STATE
TVLine

Superman & Lois Season 3 Trailer Reveals First Look at New Jonathan — Plus, Is [Spoiler] Really Pregnant?

The Kents are determined to survive their next crisis “as a family,” even if that family looks a little different than we remember it. The CW has unveiled the official trailer for Superman & Lois‘ upcoming third season (March 14, 8/7c), which confirms that life in Smallville is about to change forever. Not only does the show have a new Jonathan — now played by Australian actor Michael Bishop, following Jordan Elsass’ departure — but he may not be the only addition to the family. Per the network’s official description, Season 3 “opens weeks after Superman’s blowout defeat of Ally Allston. Clark...
TVLine

Criminal Minds: Evolution Renewed at Paramount+ — New Season Is Expected to Start Filming This Year

The reconstituted BAU team will stay on the case, now that Criminal Minds: Evolution has been renewed for another season at Paramount+. The Season 2 (or is it Season 17?) pick-up news came on Thursday, just as Criminal Minds: Evolution returned from the holiday break with its sixth episode of 10. SIGN UP FOR PARAMOUNT+ to watch Criminal Minds; Evolution, Tulsa King, SEAL Team, the Yellowstone prequel 1923 and more! “We love the show,” Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming, told TVLine earlier this week. “Obviously it’s a franchise that we are very, very partial to.” As are the crime drama’s...
TVLine

Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals She Said No to a Season 2 of Ringer, Even Though The CW 'Would've Picked It Up'

Sarah Michelle Gellar played twins in The CW’s thriller Ringer, but she wasn’t interested in pairing up the show’s debut with a sophomore season. The Buffy alum says it was her decision to end the series after a single season in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I got pregnant with my second child, which was a surprise, so I turned to CW like, ‘I can’t,'” she recalls. “They would’ve picked it up again. I just couldn’t do it.” She adds that she originally pitched Ringer to CBS as a miniseries, but they weren’t interested in anything that ran less than...
TVLine

Single Drunk Female Sets Season 2 Premiere Date, Adds Busy Philipps

Single Drunk Female is coming back for more chaotic fun in the spring. Freeform announced Wednesday that the comedy starring Sofia Black-D’Elia will premiere Wednesday, April 12 at 10/9c, with all 10 episodes of Season 2 available to stream on Hulu the following day, April 13. The network also revealed that Busy Philipps (Girls5eva) and Ricky Velez (The King of Staten Island) have been added to the cast in recurring roles. Plus, Charlie Hall (The Sex Lives of College Girls) will return as Sam’s ex-boyfriend Joel. The series centers on Samantha Fink (D’Elia), a twentysomething alcoholic who is forced to sober up and...
TVLine

TVLine

59K+
Followers
9K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy