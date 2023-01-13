ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety Announces 10 Brits to Watch for 2023

By Jenelle Riley
 5 days ago
Variety has selected its list of 10 Brits to Watch for 2023, an honor the publication has been bestowing since 2013 on artists across all entertainment media. Past honorees include Harry Styles, Anya Taylor-Joy and Jodie Turner-Smith.

The honorees will be profiled in the Feb. 8 issue of Variety and feted at the seventh annual Newport Beach Film Festival U.K. Honors, to be held at the Londoner Hotel in London.

“With film and television production roaring in the U.K., the royals constantly garnering international chatter and the search for a new James Bond heating up, there’s another fact of U.K. entertainment life that shouldn’t be overlooked: the U.K. new-creatives well is fairly overflowing,” said Steven Gaydos, Variety ‘s senior VP of global content and executive editor. “Always a dynamic source of exciting fresh voices, one look at Variety ’s 2023 10 Brits to Watch proves that Britannia remains a vital center of artistic regeneration.”

This year’s 10 Brits to Watch are:

Dolly Alderton — The writer, podcaster and filmmaker adapted her 2018 memoir “Everything I Know About Love” for BBC One and Peacock.

India Amarteifio — The actor will play the title role in “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” the upcoming spinoff of the Shonda Rhimes hit.

Frankie Corio — The young actor earned raves for her starring turn opposite Paul Mescal in “Aftersun” and will next be seen in “The Bagman” with Sam Claflin.

Benjamin Caron — After serving as a director and producer on “The Crown” and helming episodes of “Andor,” Caron will make his feature film directorial debut with “Sharper,” starring Julianne Moore.

Yasmin Finney — The “Heartstopper” fan favorite is set to join the cast of another beloved program, “Doctor Who.”

Jonah Hauer-King — Following roles in the miniseries “Little Women” and “Howards End,” Hauer-King will star as Prince Eric in “The Little Mermaid.”

Jenn Nkiru — The artist and filmmaker received a Grammy Award for directing Beyoncé’s “Brown Skin Girl” and directed recent episodes of HBO’s “Random Acts of Flyness.”

Ripley Parker — The up-and-coming writer created the upcoming Netflix U.K. series “The Fuck It Bucket” and is developing a musical based on the music of the Smiths and a play about Emily Dickinson.

Bella Ramsey – The “Game of Thrones” scene-stealer led “Catherine Called Birdy” and stars in the highly anticipated HBO series “The Last of Us.”

Leo Woodall – After a buzzy turn in “The White Lotus,” Woodall is set to topline the upcoming series “One Day,” an adaptation of the acclaimed David Nicholls novel.

