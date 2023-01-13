NPR's Scott Simon asks De'Shawn Charles Winslow about his new novel "Decent People," which is set in the same fictional North Carolina town as his widely praised debut. We're going to return now to West Mills, N.C. That's the setting of De'Shawn Charles Winslow's first novel called "In West Mills." It won a passel of awards. Now it's 1976, and Dr. Marian Harmon, the only Black physician in town, has been found shot to death alongside her brother Laz and her sister Marva in their home. Many suspect Olympus Seymore, known as Lymp, the half-brother who lived next door. But white authorities in town don't seem much interested. And it falls to Jo Wright, who's just moved back, to ask some hard questions and look for the killer. "Decent People" is the title of this new novel. De'Shawn Charles Winslow joins us now.

