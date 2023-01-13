Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
James Cameron on Avatar 2 — and what audiences miss when they watch from home
SAM WORTHINGTON: (As Jake) I know one thing. Wherever we go, this family is our fortress. MARTÍNEZ: The film, released just last month, is already No. 7 on the list of all-time highest grossing films worldwide. Cameron says sequels are hard because they have to strike a delicate balance.
The View’s Whoopi Goldberg stands up in her seat as she furiously defends celebrity guest in heated moment on live show
THE View host Whoopi Goldberg has stood up in her seat on live TV during a heated moment. On Thursday's show, the women of the View talked with TV host and comedian Chelsea Handler about hosting the Critics Choice Awards and more. Chelsea gave her opinion on whether or not...
NPR
Sundance Film Festival returns in person this week after streaming online for 2 years
JAMES SPADER: (As Graham) Can I tell you something personal?. ANDIE MACDOWELL: (As Ann) Yeah. Yeah. (SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE") GREG KINNEAR: (As Richard Hoover) You know, actually, there is a message from Cindy on the machine. Something about Little Misses Sunshine. Sunshine?. ABIGAIL BRESLIN: (As Olive) What?...
NPR
Actor Allison Williams on the new horror film 'M3GAN'
ALLISON WILLIAMS: (As Gemma) So we need to talk about school. WILLIAMS: (As Gemma) Cady, you know that's not possible. MCGRAW: (As Cady) Then I'm not going. WILLIAMS: (As Gemma) Oh, come on, Cady. Let's just talk about it. Hey, hey, hey. MCGRAW: (As Cady) Let me go. WILLIAMS: (As...
NPR
'The Popcorn Guy' gains fame on TikTok
At a theater in Texas, the Popcorn Guy is a new TikTok sensation working behind the counter — making popcorn of a particularly buttery variety. We go to the movies to see the stars, the stunts and the special effects on the big screen. But at a Cinemark theater in Corpus Christi, Texas, there's a TikTok sensation putting on a show before you even take your seat. And you can find him at the concessions counter, serving up the buttered popcorn with his own special flair. Jason Grosboll handles a popcorn bucket with a showman's touch and an artisan's care, making sure there's buttery goodness throughout. Our producer Mia Estrada lives in Corpus Christi, so she had the chance to see Grosboll, aka the Popcorn Guy, in action for herself.
‘Daily Show’ guest host Leslie Jones ‘ready to go kill it’
“The Daily Show” returns Tuesday, Jan. 17 for its first show in the post-Trevor Noah era — with Leslie Jones as the first of its rotating roster of guest hosts. Jones, 55, said she only asked one person for advice while she was preparing to step behind the desk left vacant by the departure of Noah, who hosted Comedy Central’s late-night franchise from 2015-2022. “Just Chris Rock,” she told The Post. “He told me not to be Trevor [Noah] and not to be Jon Stewart, just be myself. I’m Leslie Jones, so it’s gonna be totally different, at least for me. Just...
NPR
Fresh Air Weekend: Runner Lauren Fleshman; 'Fleishman' author Taffy Brodesser-Akner
Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:. The sports world is still built for...
NPR
Latin Side All Stars are out with a new album
(SOUNDBITE OF CONRAD HERWIG AND THE LATIN SIDE ALL STARS SONG, "HORA DECUBITUS") That's from the new album by Conrad Herwig and the Latin Side All Stars. (SOUNDBITE OF CONRAD HERWIG AND THE LATIN SIDE ALL STARS SONG, "HORA DECUBITUS") MARTIN: The album is called "The Latin Side Of Mingus,"...
NPR
Sweden to end a decades old dance ban
KENNY LOGGINS: (Singing) Everybody cut footloose. MARTÍNEZ: It's MORNING EDITION. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information. NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be...
NPR
Jessica Johns on her novel 'Bad Cree'
Vivid nightmares become too real: NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Jessica Johns about her novel, "Bad Cree." It's about a young woman dealing with the loss of her sister and with supernatural forces. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. (Reading) Before I look down, I know it's there. The crow's head I was...
NPR
John Hendrickson on his new memoir 'Life on Delay'
NPR's Scott Simon talks with writer John Hendrickson. His new memoir, "Life on Delay," details his struggle with stuttering. I'm going to interview a writer who begins his new book with these words. Nearly every decision in my life has been shaped by my struggle to speak. John Hendrickson wrote a story for The Atlantic in 2019 about then-presidential candidate Joe Biden's life with stuttering. John Hendrickson stutters himself. His article sparked an outpouring of reaction, including from others who stutter. He has put his experience, those of others and lots of reflection, recollection and thought into "Life On Delay: Making Peace With A Stutter." John Hendrickson joins us from New York.
NPR
Black men and therapy
The start of a new year often pushes us to think about how we take care of ourselves, whether it's our closets, our finances, our bodies or our minds. And for some people, that means getting professional help. Therapy can be an important element. And in recent years, being open about having mental health concerns and seeking therapy to address them has become a lot more common. And it's happening in places you might not expect. Like "Rothaniel," the stand-up special from Jerrod Carmichael, the host of this year's Golden Globes. At times, his critically-acclaimed special played more like a therapy session than a comedy routine.
NPR
De'Shawn Charles Winslow on his new novel 'Decent People'
NPR's Scott Simon asks De'Shawn Charles Winslow about his new novel "Decent People," which is set in the same fictional North Carolina town as his widely praised debut. We're going to return now to West Mills, N.C. That's the setting of De'Shawn Charles Winslow's first novel called "In West Mills." It won a passel of awards. Now it's 1976, and Dr. Marian Harmon, the only Black physician in town, has been found shot to death alongside her brother Laz and her sister Marva in their home. Many suspect Olympus Seymore, known as Lymp, the half-brother who lived next door. But white authorities in town don't seem much interested. And it falls to Jo Wright, who's just moved back, to ask some hard questions and look for the killer. "Decent People" is the title of this new novel. De'Shawn Charles Winslow joins us now.
Comments / 0