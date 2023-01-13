U.S. National Parks, including Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon, will be free on MLK Day—and 4 other days this year

While we love nothing more than going out for hot pot in New York's Chinatown, we'd rather not be in a hot pot. A trend called hot potting has been popular in Yellowstone for years, but unfortunately, it can be fatal. For some reason, tourists are tempted to bathe in the National Park's iconic geysers, which are known for shooting out scalding hot water. And over the years, it's resulted in a number of deaths.

13 DAYS AGO