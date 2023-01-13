ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

U.S. National Parks, including Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon, will be free on MLK Day—and 4 other days this year

By Nicolas Vega, @atNickVega
CNBC
 5 days ago
Buffalo Chip
4d ago

I hope you have enough security to keep the real animals safe from the human animals. Free draws the bottom of humanity. The bottom of humanity has no couthe or manners on how to act around others.

Coach M
4d ago

the national parks should always be free to citizens! it is our money that is taken from us that pays for these parks! charge non citizens for entry into the parks!

Thomas Huebner
4d ago

it's should be free it's public places. oh I forgot they make us pay for everything we do

