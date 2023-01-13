Noah Centineo Launches Production Company Arkhum Productions And Sets First Film Under Banner; Enzo Marc Tapped As Head Of Production

EXCLUSIVE: After a busy year that included starring roles in Black Adam and the Netflix series The Recruit, Noah Centineo is looking to get busy on the producing side of things as he has launched his new company Arkhum Productions . He has also named producer Enzo Marc as Head of Production. Marc will oversee current development while also expanding the company’s slate.

Arkhum will develop and produce material internally and with outside filmmakers and talent. The company’s focus will be on comedy and drama projects with an emphasis on social commentary. Previously, Marc was founder and executive producer of Roble Ridge Productions for five years, producing award-winning commercials, music videos and short films.

As for that first film to be developed under the company banner, Centineo and Marc have set the feature The Greatest Disaster in Cinema History as their first project. The film, in which Centineo is set to star, follows a young, idealistic director who is in for a rude awakening after arriving in Los Angeles to pitch their first film, but when an actor hijacks their trip, they’re taken on a wild, all-in-one-night journey through the insane world of modern Hollywood. Chris Hazzard and Mike Fontana are penning the script, with production set to start this fall.

“Enzo and I share a taste and passion for filmmaking. We’ve spent years discussing films, personal projects, and our future ambitions. It’s only a natural next step to team up in this way through Arkhum,” Centineo said.

Centineo is repped by CAA, Definition Entertainment and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light. Hazzard and Fontana are repped by CAA.