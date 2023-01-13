McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday who was convicted of killing an elderly couple and committing other crimes 20 years ago before authorities caught up to him in Texas after a manhunt. Scott James Eizember, 62, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 10:15 a.m. “I’m at peace,” Eizember said, strapped to a gurney with an intravenous line in his left arm. “My conscience is clear, completely. I love my children.” Once the lethal drugs began to flow, Eizember, who had a close-cropped beard, could be seen chatting with his spiritual adviser, the Rev. Jeffrey Hood, who was inside the execution chamber with him. He lifted his head at one point and mouthed the words, “I love you,” toward his daughter and attorneys who were among 17 people seated in the witness room.

