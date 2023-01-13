Read full article on original website
Missing Oklahoma 4-year-old reportedly beaten to death on Christmas, buried near fence
CYRIL, Okla. (TCD) -- A missing 4-year-old girl’s caregiver has been charged with first-degree murder as investigators transition their search into a recovery operation for her remains. Athena Brownfield was reported missing to the Cyril Police Department Jan. 10 after a postal carrier found her 5-year-old sister wandering alone....
kswo.com
OSBI executes search warrant in Athena Brownfield investigation
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The search for missing four-year-old Athena Brownfield is ongoing. Authorities executed a warrant to search the home where she lived Sunday. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation conducted the search of the home, though it is unclear exactly what they were hoping to find. No further updates have been given on the investigation.
TCSO arrests suspect in connection to Turley double homicide
TCSO arrests suspect in connection to Turley double homicide. Roger Jackson Jr. is in jail accused of killing Tiffany Culkins and Harry McElfresh.
abc17news.com
Searchers for missing Oklahoma girl find remains of child
Authorities searching for the body of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl say a child’s remains have been found, but not yet identified. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday the remains were found near the Oklahoma town of Rush Springs, about 15 miles from where Athena Brownfield was reported missing Jan. 10. Court documents say the girl’s caretaker, Ivon Adams, reportedly told his wife he buried the girl on property the couple once owned near the town. Adams is charged with murder and his wife, Alysia Adams, is charged with child neglect. The girl was reported missing after a postal carrier discovered her 5-year-old sister alone.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
OK Attorney General asks for more time between executions
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond is asking the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to slow down the rate of executions in McAlester. Drummond, who attended the execution of Scott Eizember earlier this month, said he is grateful for the hard work of corrections employees. “I...
Search for Oklahoma girl, 4, turns to looking for her body
CYRIL, Oklahoma (AP) — An effort to locate a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl who authorities believe was killed by a caretaker has become a search for her remains, officials said Monday. The search for Athena Brownfield, missing since last week, is now considered a “recovery operation,” the Oklahoma State...
Is It Illegal in Oklahoma to Flip Off a Police Officer?
First let me say I in no way endorse or condone this type of behavior unless, of course, it's warranted and provoked by unjust and disrespectful treatment. The question is this "Is it illegal to flip off the police in Oklahoma?" This was a recent topic of discussion at the water cooler and we needed some answers.
Man Arrested In Connection To Tulsa County Double-Murder
A man has been arrested in connection to a Turley double-murder, according to Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Roger Jackson Jr, was taken into custody on Friday and is accused of killing Tiffany Culkins (Sheets) and her landlord Harry Leroy McElfresh on Thursday, January 5. The Tulsa County Sheriff's office said both victims were found with gunshot wounds in a shed behind their mobile home. Investigators said family members inside the home didn’t hear the gunshots but came out after dogs started barking and found the two victims shot execution style.
Man in custody for double murder in Turley
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A man is in custody accused of killing two people in Turley. Two first-degree murder charges were filed against Roger Jackson Jr., also known as “C-Note” according to court documents. On Jan. 5, 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh and 39-year-old Tiffany Dawn Culkins (Sheets)...
News On 6
Capitol Rioter From Oklahoma To Be Sentenced Tuesday
An Oklahoma man is expected to be sentenced for his role in the Jan. 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. Levi Gable admitted to attending the rally, but told investigators about going inside the Capitol. Surveillance video and cell phone data obtained by investigators showed Gable in fact did enter...
Second suspect arrested in connection with missing OK girl
A second suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the disappearance of a four-year-old girl in Oklahoma.
Oklahoma Grand Jury Indicts Tulsa Lawyer On Multiple Charges Of Rape, Witness Intimidation
An Oklahoma grand jury has indicted a Tulsa lawyer on multiple charges of rape and witness intimidation. The six-count indictment alleges Jeff Krigel sexually assaulted at least two women in 2011 and 2015. The grand jury also alleges he distributed obscene material by publishing a photo of a woman's private...
KOKI FOX 23
Amber Alert canceled for 14-year-old last seen in southern Oklahoma
KINGSTON, Okla. — UPDATE (1/11/23, 11:04 p.m.) — The Amber Alert has been canceled, according to OHP. Carter has been found. An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl last seen in southern Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said 14-year-old Abby Carter...
Oklahoma Attorney General says fentanyl can be stopped by cracking down on illegal marijuana
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond told FOX23 the rise of fentanyl can be stopped by stopping illegal marijuana at the root. “It is coming up from Mexico, not that Mexicans are bringing it. It’s Chinese nationals,” Drummond explained. He said the people running many...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma executes first death row inmate of 2023
McALESTER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma death row inmate Scott Eizember was executed Thursday morning at the State Penitentiary in McAlester. His time of death was 10:15 a.m. “It was my solemn duty this morning to be present for the execution of Scott James Eizember, whose terrible crimes shattered a loving family and sentenced them to a lifetime of grief and loss. After nearly 20 years, justice is served. I understand that nothing can ever lessen the pain of a loved one’s death, but I pray that today brings closure and some measure of peace to the Cantrell family,” said Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond.
Tulsa Fire to continue providing coverage in Turley after mass resignations
Turley residents are worried about a lack of public safety after the bulk of its volunteer firefighters put in resignations last week.
Fort Smith couple found dead by murder-suicide in Illinois
A Fort Smith couple was found dead in Illinois after what appears to be a murder-suicide on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Oklahoma executes man who killed elderly couple in 2003
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday who was convicted of killing an elderly couple and committing other crimes 20 years ago before authorities caught up to him in Texas after a manhunt. Scott James Eizember, 62, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 10:15 a.m. “I’m at peace,” Eizember said, strapped to a gurney with an intravenous line in his left arm. “My conscience is clear, completely. I love my children.” Once the lethal drugs began to flow, Eizember, who had a close-cropped beard, could be seen chatting with his spiritual adviser, the Rev. Jeffrey Hood, who was inside the execution chamber with him. He lifted his head at one point and mouthed the words, “I love you,” toward his daughter and attorneys who were among 17 people seated in the witness room.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma cowboys continue the decades-old family business
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. (KFOR) – Horns, cantle backs, and seats. The saddle family tree starts with a base. Add skirting, latigo, and harness. Bret Mock and his brother Greg learned to toll leather from their dad ‘Buzz’ Mock, who learned from his dad ‘Ab’, who learned from his Uncle Claude, who was always very careful to whom he showed his tricks.
Severe Red Flag Warning in effect across Texoma
Over 20 counties in Texoma are under threat of severe fire conditions.
