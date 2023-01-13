ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Phineas & Ferb’ Revival In The Works With Creator Dan Povenmire As Part Of Overall Deal With Disney Branded Television

By Katie Campione
 5 days ago
A Phineas and Ferb revival is in the works as part of creator Dan Povenmire ’s newly inked overall deal with Disney Branded Television .

There will be another 40 episodes of the popular animated series produced as part of the deal, which will equate to two seasons. It’s not clear where the episodes will air, since Disney Branded Television currently produces series across Disney Channel, Disney+, Disney Junior and Disney XD.

Disney Branded Television President Ayo Davis made the announcement in conjunction with Povenmire during Friday’s Television Critics Association panel.

“There’s songs that we wrote in 2005 for this show that are trending on TikTok. That has been one of the best times in my career is the fact that this whole generation of kids and parents really took this show into their hearts, and it still means so much to them,” Povenmire said.

Povenmire’s overall deal also includes a second season of his latest Disney Channel series, Hamster & Gretel.

Phineas and Ferb previously ran for four seasons on Disney Channel. There’s also been two animated movies, Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension and Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe . All four original seasons and the films are currently available on Disney+.

It hasn’t been confirmed whether the original voice cast will return for the revival, though many of them did return for Candace Against the Universe in 2020, including Ashley Tisdale as Candace Flynn; Vincent Martella as Phineas Flynn; Caroline Rhea as their mom, Linda; Dee Bradley Baker as Perry the Platypus; Alyson Stoner as Isabella; Maulik Pancholy as Baljeet; Bobby Gaylor as Buford; Olivia Olson as Vanessa Doofenshmirtz; Tyler Mann as Carl; and Povenmire and Marsh as Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz and Major Monogram, respectively. David Errigo Jr. joined the cast as Ferb Fletcher.

