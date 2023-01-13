ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellmore, NY

Herald Community Newspapers

East Meadow relishes big start

As far as East Meadow sees it, Allison Twible has merely returned from a leave of absence – rejoining a Jets girls’ basketball team that has solidified since the sophomore standout last held the keys as an All-Conference eighth-grade point guard. Momentarily shaken last season by Twible’s transfer...
EAST MEADOW, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Valley Stream Central looks to keep pace

After winning just three games last winter, the Valley Stream Central boys' basketball team has already surpassed that total this season (five) with just under a month left to play. The Eagles are looking to keep pace in a strong conference as they also build towards the future. They have...
VALLEY STREAM, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Surging Malverne reaches .500

Jahairah Arnoux made the most of her final opportunities at the free throw line and, in turn, lifted the Malverne girls’ basketball team into unfamiliar territory. Arnoux hit all four of her foul shots in overtime, including the go-ahead basket with just over a minute left, as Malverne moved to .500 on both the season and in conference play with a thrilling 47-44 home win over East Rockaway last Friday night.
MALVERNE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

North Shore ups conference win streak

Many other coaches would’ve left point guard Kylee Colbert in the game to see if the senior could make North Shore history. Colbert was closing in on the school’s first-ever quadruple-double last Friday against Island Trees. Not Keith Freund, the Vikings girls' basketball head coach. Freund is vying...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Seaford beginning to click

After a slow start out of the gate, the Seaford girls’ basketball team is finding its rhythm heading toward the home stretch of the season. The Vikings, who began the season 1-3, entered the week winners of seven of their last nine games and are 4-1 in Conference B2. With three weeks left in the regular season, Seaford is in the mix to the top seed for the upcoming five-team Class B playoffs, which would earn it a first round bye.
SEAFORD, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Arrests for underage alcohol sales in Elmont, Franklin Square, North Valley Stream

Three clerks and one business owner were arrested for allegedly selling alcohol and tobacco products to minors in an undercover investigation on Jan. 16. The spate of arrests is part of the Nassau County Police Department's “Project 21” initiative that enlists underage undercover agents who attempted to purchase alcohol and tobacco from a handful of stores across Elmont, Franklin Square and North Valley Stream.
VALLEY STREAM, NY

