Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland DailyNew York City, NY
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
Mayor Adams Signs a $275 Million Dollar Deal That Looks Like a Baseball Contract, But it’s Hotels Housing MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
It’s National Bagel Day Everyday at These 12 Great Upstate New York Cafes
January 15 is National Bagel Day. But I ask you this. Who celebrates the delicious and almighty bagel with just one day of the year?. I like bagels several times a week, personally. Everyone knows New York has the best bagels in the country. While our friends down near New...
New York State BBQ From Hudson Valley Wins National Championship
For the second straight year, an award-winning Hudson Valley eatery won a national championship. This weekend, members of the Handsome Devil team went down to Flordia to compete in the Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival. Newburgh, New York Eatery Wins National Championship, Again. For the second straight year,...
Want To Rent Ace Frehley’s Former Mansion? It’s Available Near NY On Airbnb
When I was a kid I thought the rockstar lifestyle was so cool. Led Zeppelin with their private plane, Mick Jagger with his supermodel girlfriends, David Lee Roth, well, being David Lee Roth. How great would it be to live like a rockstar just for one night? Now you can when you rent Ace Frehley's former mansion.
I Can’t Stop Giggling at the Startling Way Paczki are Made
Do I love pastries? Yes. Am I immature? Also yes. Paczki, the Polish pastry most closely related to the American doughnut, are about to step back into the spotlight. As a traditional dessert to enjoy on Fat Thursday (February 18th this year), it's a sweet addition to the observation of Lent... but I still can't get over how they're made.
This New York Townhouse Isn’t Real – Can You Guess Its Secret?
There are so many beautiful and iconic townhouses across New York State. It’s one of the state’s most immediately recognizable architectural touchstones. But what if you noticed a brownstone that didn’t look quite right upon closer inspection?. You notice the totally blacked out windows. Instead of decorated...
Near-Collision at New York Airport Under Investigation! Who’s in the Wrong?
A scary scene unfolded at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York on Friday, January 13th. Two planes, one from Delta Airlines and one from American Airlines, nearly collided on the runway at JFK, causing an investigation to be launched by the FAA to determine what exactly went wrong, and how it can be avoided in the future.
Man Arrested In Upstate New York After Pumping Gas For 3 Hours
A New Jersey man is accused of stealing a lot of gas in Upstate New York. On Thursday, New York State Police announced more charges in a fuel theft investigation. New York State Police add charges against New Jersey man in a fuel theft investigation. On January 9, 2023, New...
Holy Smokes! NYs Luckiest Lotto Shop Has 2nd $1M + Winner this Week!
It's getting to be a little ridiculous at this point - the frequency with which a chain of smoke shops in Upstate New York makes million-dollar lottery winners. And on Friday night, they had their second one in a week!. We've told you many times to get your lottery tickets...
14 Years Ago Today: Rare Pics Reflect “The Miracle On The Hudson”
The morning of January 15, 2009 is forever etched in New York history. On that day, Captain Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger landed US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River near Manhattan just minutes after taking off from LaGuardia Airport. Seconds after takeoff, the plane flew through a flock of Canada...
Critically Acclaimed Country/Rock Band Announce Upstate NY Show
When you are telling the story of 90's Country music this is one band you simply cannot leave out. With several CMA and ACM Vocal Group of the year wins, a Grammy, and one of the most unique and identifiable sounds of the 90's, The Mavericks were loved by fans and critics alike. And they are simply one of the great Country vocal groups to come out of that era.
John Gray On Why Delmar Convicted Murderer Might Get a Retrial
The morning after John Gray's exclusive one-on-one with convicted axe murderer Chris Proco revealed the possibility of a retrial, Gray joined Brian and Chrissy on 1077 GNA for a deeper dive into the latest developments. The interview is posted below. Back in 2006, Chris Porco from Delmar, NY was convicted...
