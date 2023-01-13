ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Missing mom, Jennifer Brown, found dead, district attorney says

ROYERSFORD, Pennsylvania -- The body of missing Montgomery County mother Jennifer Brown has been found, according to District Attorney Kevin R. Steele. "Unfortunately, I have to announce that we have found Jennifer Brown, who we have been looking for, and she is dead," Steele said. Crime scene investigators responded to...
ROYERSFORD, PA

