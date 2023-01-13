One of the biggest and best malls in Sacramento California is the Westfield Galleria at Roseville. It has been open since the year 2000 and there are more than 150 options to buy. Some years ago a part of the center was the victim of a big fire but the area was remodeled and now it is better than ever. Several luxury or premium stores stand out including the French Louis Vuitton as well as Gucci and Saint Laurent. You can also check out the new collections at big brands like Michael Kors, Hugo Boss, Tiffany & Co jewelry and Nordstrom department store. However, there are also cheaper clothing brands such as Zara, H&M, Forever 21, or Hollister, as well as the Australian fashion brand Cotton:On. In addition there are stores that will fascinate children such as the Lego Store or Build-a-Bear.

ROSEVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO