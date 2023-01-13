Read full article on original website
Mountain Democrat
Enjoy a night of Scottish revelry in Placerville
Kilt & Cork Dinner Experiences host a traditional Scottish dinner — the Burns Night Supper — Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the historical Placerville Shakespeare Club. “I have always felt the Sierra foothills were the highlands of California, so what better place to celebrate the Scottish bard Robert Burns?” producer Russ Reyes asked.
Mountain Democrat
In The Know: Jan. 18
Congratulations to Laura Roberts of Shingle Springs (studying musical theater), who was named to the fall 2022 Western Connecticut State University Dean’s List. Congratulations to the following El Dorado Hills students who were named to the fall 2022 Gonzaga University Dean’s List: Connor Gillespie, Skylar Gray and Miles Tibon.
Mountain Democrat
Yuba watershed celebrated in new exhibit
GRASS VALLEY — The Center for the Arts exhibits local artists Frank Francis and Terence D. Baxter: Markings Along the Pathways of the Yuba Watershed in the Granucci Gallery starting Jan. 20 with an opening reception at 5 .pm. Through digital photography, oil on canvas painting, pastel and charcoal drawings on paper, the beloved Yuba River is interpreted through the eyes of these two fine artists.
Mountain Democrat
Day Hiker: Confluence Trail
The underrated Confluence Trail in the Auburn State Recreation Area hosts a stone perch perfect for watching the north and middle forks of the American River collide and continue as one toward Folsom and beyond. A large Native American grinding rock sits just behind this point. I can only imagine people sharing stories and using this location to grind acorns while enjoying the river and the canyon it flows through.
Mountain Democrat
Trip to Green by the numbers
Highway 50 motorists driving westbound through Placerville Sept. 5, 2022, likely saved four minutes of travel time during the Trip to Green date. That is one statistic from an analysis of the Trip to Green pilot program shared with Placerville residents last month. Transportation officials and city leaders looking for solutions to address seasonal traffic congestion on Highway 50 launched Trip to Green last summer/fall, in which stoplights at Highway 50 and Canal Street, Spring Street and Bedford Avenue stayed green from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day the first weekends of August, September and October.
tourcounsel.com
Westfield Galleria at Roseville | Shopping mall in California
One of the biggest and best malls in Sacramento California is the Westfield Galleria at Roseville. It has been open since the year 2000 and there are more than 150 options to buy. Some years ago a part of the center was the victim of a big fire but the area was remodeled and now it is better than ever. Several luxury or premium stores stand out including the French Louis Vuitton as well as Gucci and Saint Laurent. You can also check out the new collections at big brands like Michael Kors, Hugo Boss, Tiffany & Co jewelry and Nordstrom department store. However, there are also cheaper clothing brands such as Zara, H&M, Forever 21, or Hollister, as well as the Australian fashion brand Cotton:On. In addition there are stores that will fascinate children such as the Lego Store or Build-a-Bear.
Bakersfield Channel
Storms leave behind mess in North Stockton and Antelope area
STOCKTON, Calif. (KERO) — The storms have left parts of North Stockton with a mess to clean up. As much as one to two feet of water was on the roads in some places. Residents there had to deal with power outages as well. Flooded roads were also an...
Mountain Democrat
Placerville Police Department crime log: Dec. 29-Jan. 11
7:28 p.m. Officers arrested a 31-year-old man reportedly found in possession of several credit/bank cards not in his name on Broadway. 3:33 p.m. Officers arrested a 25-year-old man who allegedly caused a disturbance and refused to leave a Broadway property. Dec. 31. 7:18 p.m. Officers arrested a 54-year-old man who...
Mountain Democrat
Navigation center delayed
El Dorado County will have to wait a couple more weeks before opening its temporary homeless navigation center/shelter in Placerville. County leaders now expect the old juvenile hall site at 299 Fair Lane to be ready by the beginning of February once a memorandum of understanding has been finalized between the homelessness solutions nonprofit Volunteers of America and El Dorado County, according to county spokeswoman Carla Hass. It was originally anticipated the facility would open mid-January.
How much has it rained in California in the three weeks since the storms started?
(KTXL) — It’s been exactly three weeks since the first rainfall fell from a series of severe storms that have hit California, causing more than an estimated $1 billion in damage across the state, flooding roadways and communities, and causing the deaths of at least 20 people, according to the Associated Press. Throughout the three […]
Mountain Democrat
EDH cityhood advocates aiming for the ballot
” … we’re talking about hundreds of thousands of dollars in today’s money to get millions of dollars every year forever.” — Lewis Hampton, El Dorado Hills resident. The prospect of El Dorado Hills’ incorporation is once again being promoted as several factors spur cityhood advocates into action, including the prospect of Costco and Parker Development’s plans for the defunct golf course.
Two men shot in Sacramento on Monday afternoon
SACRAMENTO - Officers are investigating a shooting in Sacramento that sent two people to the hospital. It happened Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. on Butterworth Avenue. Police officers tell CBS13 that two men were shot and went to the hospital on their own. One of the men had critical injuries and the other had serious injuries.Both men are expected to survive.The investigation remains active and no further information has been released.
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office crime log: Dec. 29-31
2:54 p.m. Burglary was reported on Ficus Circle in El Dorado Hills. 5:01 p.m. Vandalism was reported on Grizzly Flat Road in Somerset. 8:05 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 35-year-old man suspected of elder abuse on Bunkhouse Court in Placerville. He was listed in custody in lieu of $75,000 bail.
7 Sacramento County elementary schools recognized as California Distinguished Schools, 5 from FCUSD
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Seven schools from Sacramento County were named in the 2023 California Distinguished Schools list announced by State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Tony Thurmond. Five of those schools are in the Folsom-Cordova Unified School District. The California Distinguished Schools Awards Program celebrates exceptional schools, districts, teachers...
Fox40
Storms continue over weekend but end may be in sight
(KTXL) — Another atmospheric river is bringing heavy rains and strong winds to Northern California over the weekend but the series of storms may be coming to an end. Since late December, California has been battered by near-continuous wet weather that has killed at least 19 people. The latest...
Severe flood warning canceled in Sacramento, El Dorado counties
As of 3:45 p.m., these flood warnings have been canceled according to the National Weather Service. (KTXL) — A flood warning has been issued along the Cosumnes River near Michigan Bar in El Dorado County and at Mormon Slough near Bellota in San Joaquin County, according to the National Weather Service. According to the FOX40 […]
2 hospitalized after North Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two men are recovering at a hospital Monday after a shooting in North Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Police Department, it happened around 2:10 p.m. on the 100 block of Butterworth Avenue. They say two men took themselves to the hospital. One has non life-threatening injuries...
79-year-old missing woman found dead in Nevada City
NEVADA CITY, Calif. — The search for a missing Nevada County woman came to tragic end Sunday afternoon. 79-year-old Phyllis Brodie was reported missing after she walked away from her home Friday morning. The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said she had been found several times before in the area of Banner Mountain Trail and in Grass Valley.
SUV crashes into Citrus Heights Dairy Queen restaurant; 1 person taken to hospital
CITRUS HEIGHTS – One person has been taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed into a Dairy Queen restaurant in Citrus Heights Monday afternoon. The crash happened at the restaurant along Greenback Lane a little after 2 p.m.Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the vehicle did end up embedded in the building.Metro Fire crews say they evaluated three people for minor injuries and eventually transported one person. The damage to the building is now in the process of being boarded up.
Mother, boyfriend arrested in Sacramento child torture case
SACRAMENTO – A couple has been arrested in Sacramento on child endangerment three months after a two-year-old was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Rosaisela Estrada and 20-year-old Miqueas Romero were arrested in recent weeks after the child underwent surgery at UC Davis Medical Center for internal injuries and several fractures in October 2022.Medical staff at the hospital noted how the child had several fractures and extensive bruising. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office Child Abuse Bureau was notified.Detectives say Estrada is the child's mother while Romero is her boyfriend. Estrada was arrested back on Dec. 20, 2022 on suspicion of child endangerment and has remained in custody. Romero was then arrested on Jan. 14, 2023 after detectives continued to investigate the case. He is facing charges of torture and child endangerment.The child has been released from the hospital, the sheriff's office says, and is continuing to recover.Romero is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday; Estrada will face a judge on Thursday.
