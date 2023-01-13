Read full article on original website
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
'Absolutely': Why Sean Payton is open to taking Texans HC job
The Houston Texans are dreaming big in the search for their next head coach. In addition to pursuing an array of up-and-coming candidates, the organization announced Monday night that it had completed an interview with former New Orleans Saints coach and 2009 Super Bowl winner Sean Payton. Just a few hours earlier, Payton discussed the Texans job while making an appearance on FS1's The Herd with Colin Cowherd—and made a case for why the opening might be more appealing than it seems on the surface.
Exclusive: Greg Olsen endorses Steve Wilks in Panthers’ head coaching search
Names like Ben Johnson, Sean Payton, Mike Kafka, Jim Caldwell, and Frank Reich have all been tossed around.
Former Broncos linebacker signs 2023 reserve/future deal with Patriots
The New England Patriots are boosting their linebacker position with the addition of former Denver Broncos and Tampa Bay Buccaneers middle linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi. ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported the move on Wednesday. Fatukasi went undrafted out of Rutgers and appeared in 13 games with the Buccaneers before ending up...
Patriots interview 3-time Super Bowl champ for OC
The New England Patriots have several candidates in mind for their vacant offensive coordinator position, but if the team is seeking someone who understands the fabled “Patriot Way,” one man, in particular, stands out. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots are interviewing Adrian Klemm. If the name sounds familiar to New England fans, it Read more... The post Patriots interview 3-time Super Bowl champ for OC appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Giants gearing up to take on the Eagles in divisional round playoffs on Saturday
The Giants are preparing to play against their rivals the Eagles on Saturday in the divisional round playoffs.
Texans coaching candidates: Ranking potential interviewees by best fit
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Houston Texans have begun to pursue a wide pool of head coaching candidates, requesting or setting up a handful of interviews since Lovie Smith was fired on Jan. 8. It appears the team is keeping its options open,...
