Cleveland, OH

Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're looking for a fantastic loaf of bread, you should check out this bakery on the eastside. Their breads are preservative-free and baked fresh every day with all natural ingredients. One of their most popular breads is their multigrain bread, which is made with whole wheat flour, sunflower kernels, sesame seeds, flax seeds, oat groats, and honey. You should also check out their Pugliese bread, which has a thick crust, is chewy on the inside, and is great for dipping into soups. If you prefer something sweet, they have a great selection of croissants, which are also baked fresh and in house.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

New resource center for low-income Warrensville Heights residents

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County’s newest neighborhood opportunity center opened in Warrensville Heights Wednesday. Step Forward, located in the 4800 block of Richmond Rd., is the fourth center located in Cuyahoga County and replaced the center in Maple Heights. According to officials, Warrensville Heights was among the...
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Holocaust survivor Roman Frayman recalled as ‘true family man’

Many remember Holocaust survivor Roman Frayman as a dedicated, outspoken and warm man, touching the lives of people in Northeast Ohio and throughout the state with his advocacy efforts and unyielding support for the survivor community. His middle child of three and only son, Michael Frayman, told the Cleveland Jewish...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Evan Crosby

10 Cleveland Companies That Pay More Than $35 an Hour

Cleveland, OH. - You might have heard that "Cleveland rocks." Well, it turns out that's not just because the city is home to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The Greater Cleveland area has a population of over 3.6 million, as well as large, diverse economy that "rocks" because it's centered around several key industries:
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Zappola to open Tripi in Ohio City

Chef Anthony Zappola, the chef behind Van Aken District’s Rice Shop and Lox, Stock and Brisket, is preparing to open Tripi Italian Specialties in February at 3928 Lorain Ave. in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood. The casual Italian eatery will offer salads, sandwiches, pasta and pizza. It will be...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Beatrice Mitchell

Beatrice Mitchell, Jan. 16, 1931 to Oct. 12, 2022. Bea’s family extends an invitation to friends and family to celebrate her life with them. In Bea’s honor, there will be a short service at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 29 at Temple Israel Ner Tamid at 1732 Lander Road in Pepper Pike, with personal sharing of thoughts and memories. The service will be followed by an informal gathering to visit and view some of Bea’s artwork. Bea would want us to celebrate with a casual flair. So, please dress comfortably and join us.
PEPPER PIKE, OH
Cleveland.com

How much has Cleveland paid out in income tax refunds? And how many requests are left? The Wake Up for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Approximately 5,300 individual Cleveland taxpayers requested income tax refunds for 2021, when they worked from home. As of this week, the city’s Central Collection Agency had processed 4,739 of them. The city granted about 61% of applications.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Cleveland Cat Show at I-X Center Is a Feline-Lovers Paradise

Sun 1/22 @ 9AM-4PM Attention, cat lovers! Paradise on earth is coming to the I-X Center: the two-day Cleveland FUN Cat Show, hosted by the Cleveland Persian Society. There will be all sorts of purebreds — nearly three dozen types — competing for ribbons in four judging rings, with judging going on all day post days. But these days, cat shows offer more than just elegant, high-maintenance Persians: they’re a celebration of cats of all kinds.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

1,000 ‘hear our voices’ at Maltz MLK event with the Rev. Moss

The Maltz Museum had over 1,000 visitors Jan. 16 for its Hear Our Voices: Annual MLK Day celebration as the day’s program featured free tours of the museum’s permanent collection and special exhibition, a talk with the Rev. Otis Moss III and an interactive biography of his father, the Rev. Otis Moss, Jr.
BEACHWOOD, OH

