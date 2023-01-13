Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Cleveland Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyCleveland, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Ohio witness says hovering disc-shaped object 'camouflaged' near power linesRoger MarshIndependence, OH
Cleveland Browns Hire Elite CoachOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
Nostalgic local candy shop opens in OhioKristen WaltersChardon, OH
Related
First Look: Hecks Beachwood, Opening in Early February
The opening marks a long-awaited return to the East Side for the 50-year-old burger restaurant
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're looking for a fantastic loaf of bread, you should check out this bakery on the eastside. Their breads are preservative-free and baked fresh every day with all natural ingredients. One of their most popular breads is their multigrain bread, which is made with whole wheat flour, sunflower kernels, sesame seeds, flax seeds, oat groats, and honey. You should also check out their Pugliese bread, which has a thick crust, is chewy on the inside, and is great for dipping into soups. If you prefer something sweet, they have a great selection of croissants, which are also baked fresh and in house.
New programs help NE Ohio seniors with food, home repairs
Four new initiatives aimed at helping Northeast Ohio seniors with food, home repairs and transportation are part of a record $3.4 million investment in the region, according to the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging.
cleveland19.com
New resource center for low-income Warrensville Heights residents
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County’s newest neighborhood opportunity center opened in Warrensville Heights Wednesday. Step Forward, located in the 4800 block of Richmond Rd., is the fourth center located in Cuyahoga County and replaced the center in Maple Heights. According to officials, Warrensville Heights was among the...
AMC Solon Movie Theater Has Permanently Closed
The company reported hundreds of millions in dollars in losses in 2022
WKYC
Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Northeast Ohio: Free admission at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland is among the locations offering free admission for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Exploring Cleveland, the City that Rocks!
Cleveland, situated on Ohio’s “North Coast” is no longer the poster child of the Rust Belt, but instead a city that has reinvented itself, with great museums, sport venues, parks, restaurants, breweries, cultural facilities, and ultra hip neighborhoods.
Tower City announces 4 new businesses for the downtown mall
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Four new businesses, two new dining options and two beauty-focused shops, will be opening in Tower City Center. Bedrock, the real estate company that owns Tower City, announced the new businesses on Tuesday. Kouture Kreationz will offer an assortment of gourmet cupcakes and cookies. It will...
Cleveland Jewish News
Holocaust survivor Roman Frayman recalled as ‘true family man’
Many remember Holocaust survivor Roman Frayman as a dedicated, outspoken and warm man, touching the lives of people in Northeast Ohio and throughout the state with his advocacy efforts and unyielding support for the survivor community. His middle child of three and only son, Michael Frayman, told the Cleveland Jewish...
akronohiomoms.com
Free Things to Do on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Akron & Cleveland, Ohio
There are many free things to do on Sunday and Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Akron and Cleveland, Ohio with your family this year. Free Things to Do on Sunday, Jan 15th for Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Akron. Akron-Summit County Public Library for an MLK...
10 Cleveland Companies That Pay More Than $35 an Hour
Cleveland, OH. - You might have heard that "Cleveland rocks." Well, it turns out that's not just because the city is home to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The Greater Cleveland area has a population of over 3.6 million, as well as large, diverse economy that "rocks" because it's centered around several key industries:
Cleveland Jewish News
Zappola to open Tripi in Ohio City
Chef Anthony Zappola, the chef behind Van Aken District’s Rice Shop and Lox, Stock and Brisket, is preparing to open Tripi Italian Specialties in February at 3928 Lorain Ave. in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood. The casual Italian eatery will offer salads, sandwiches, pasta and pizza. It will be...
Looking for Indian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, Ohio
The other day, before watching the new House Party reboot, I got Indian food at Biryani Hut, a local restaurant in Westlake, Ohio. Unfortunately, the House Party reboot turned out to be mediocre and only occasionally funny. However, the food at Biryani Hut was most certainly not mediocre!
Cleveland Jewish News
Beatrice Mitchell
Beatrice Mitchell, Jan. 16, 1931 to Oct. 12, 2022. Bea’s family extends an invitation to friends and family to celebrate her life with them. In Bea’s honor, there will be a short service at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 29 at Temple Israel Ner Tamid at 1732 Lander Road in Pepper Pike, with personal sharing of thoughts and memories. The service will be followed by an informal gathering to visit and view some of Bea’s artwork. Bea would want us to celebrate with a casual flair. So, please dress comfortably and join us.
‘One of the hardest goodbyes’: Nauti Mermaid in Cleveland’s Warehouse District closes
The restaurant opened in 2004 and its owners took over in 2010. Its last day was Sunday, Jan. 8.
How much has Cleveland paid out in income tax refunds? And how many requests are left? The Wake Up for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Approximately 5,300 individual Cleveland taxpayers requested income tax refunds for 2021, when they worked from home. As of this week, the city’s Central Collection Agency had processed 4,739 of them. The city granted about 61% of applications.
Cocky’s Bagels aren’t just for breakfast; it’s National Bagel Day
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Growing up, Keene Cockburn had a distaste for processed sandwich bread, so he asked his mother to make him sandwiches on “everything bagels” to fuel his athletic pursuits – a habit he continued through his college days on the basketball court. Once he...
coolcleveland.com
Cleveland Cat Show at I-X Center Is a Feline-Lovers Paradise
Sun 1/22 @ 9AM-4PM Attention, cat lovers! Paradise on earth is coming to the I-X Center: the two-day Cleveland FUN Cat Show, hosted by the Cleveland Persian Society. There will be all sorts of purebreds — nearly three dozen types — competing for ribbons in four judging rings, with judging going on all day post days. But these days, cat shows offer more than just elegant, high-maintenance Persians: they’re a celebration of cats of all kinds.
Why this week is considered saddest of the year
The third Monday of January is considered by some as "Blue Monday" and is thought to be the saddest day of the year, according to the Cleveland Clinic. But Blue Monday lasts throughout the winter season for some.
Cleveland Jewish News
1,000 ‘hear our voices’ at Maltz MLK event with the Rev. Moss
The Maltz Museum had over 1,000 visitors Jan. 16 for its Hear Our Voices: Annual MLK Day celebration as the day’s program featured free tours of the museum’s permanent collection and special exhibition, a talk with the Rev. Otis Moss III and an interactive biography of his father, the Rev. Otis Moss, Jr.
Comments / 0