ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
okcfox.com

Oklahoma representative files bill to add school supplies to tax-free weekend

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The deadline to file bills for the upcoming legislative session is approaching. The latest bill, House Bill 1039, would help parents during the back-to-school shopping season. Right now, during tax-free weekends, sales tax rates are waived for Oklahoma shoppers who buy specific items, but school...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond seeking more time between executions

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond filed a motion with the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals requesting that seven impending executions be carried out with more time between each event. Oklahoma has had four executions over nearly five months, with 21 more pending. Drummond personally attended...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Should Oklahoma's minimum wage be increased?

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Currently at $7.25, Oklahoma's minimum wage is expected to be talked about when the new legislative session begins. "There is a bill being proposed to raise it over a few years to $15 an hour, I’m completely against that," said Senator Dana Prieto, describing the current rate as an incentive.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahoma lawmaker files legislation aiming to better support military members

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — State Sen. Micheal Bergstrom filed legislation that he says would better support military members and raise awareness of veteran suicide in Oklahoma. Senate Bill 234 would designate Sept. 22 of each year as Veteran Suicide Awareness Day. Bergstrom said research indicates the military and veteran suicide rate is 50 percent higher compared to the suicide rate of civilians.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahoma lawmaker seeking to ban critical race theory in state agencies, departments

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — State Sen. Nathan Dahm has filed a bill that would ban state agencies or departments from implementing critical race theory. Senate Bill 348 would prohibit every agency or department of the state, county or municipality, or political subdivision from adopting any policy or training materials to promote race or sex stereotyping or scapegoating.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Man accused of killing North Carolina woman he met online arrested

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Authorities in South Carolina arrested a man accused of killing a North Carolina woman he met online, according to the Wilmington Police Department. Police said William Haven Hicks has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and kidnapping. The Myrtle Beach...
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy