Read full article on original website
Related
okcfox.com
Oklahoma representative files bill to add school supplies to tax-free weekend
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The deadline to file bills for the upcoming legislative session is approaching. The latest bill, House Bill 1039, would help parents during the back-to-school shopping season. Right now, during tax-free weekends, sales tax rates are waived for Oklahoma shoppers who buy specific items, but school...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond seeking more time between executions
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond filed a motion with the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals requesting that seven impending executions be carried out with more time between each event. Oklahoma has had four executions over nearly five months, with 21 more pending. Drummond personally attended...
okcfox.com
Should Oklahoma's minimum wage be increased?
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Currently at $7.25, Oklahoma's minimum wage is expected to be talked about when the new legislative session begins. "There is a bill being proposed to raise it over a few years to $15 an hour, I’m completely against that," said Senator Dana Prieto, describing the current rate as an incentive.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma lawmaker seeking to require mental health wellness training for first responders
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — State Sen. Julie Daniels has filed a bill that would require mental health wellness training for first responders. Senate Bill 379 would require eight hours of mental and behavioral health wellness training as part of peace officer certification. Daniels, a Republican, also proposes including that...
okcfox.com
Advocates prepare for potential gender affirming care restrictions in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The bill filing deadline is January 19th, and advocates at the ACLU are preparing for the upcoming legislative session. Every session there are bills that get buzz on social media. Not all of them make it through the process, but they do draw attention.
okcfox.com
Health care leaders address financial issues hospitals are facing, leading to job cuts
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Health care systems across the state have been eliminating positions. This is happening in the midst of a nursing shortage that's been impacting Oklahomans for the last few years. It might seem a tad contradictory, getting rid of jobs in a workforce the state...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma lawmaker seeking to extend workers comp benefits to first responders with PTSD
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — State Sen. Darrell Weaver is proposing a bill to make sure workers’ compensation will cover post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) for first responders, including law enforcement officers, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians. Weaver said first responders witness terrible injuries and death as a result of...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma lawmaker files legislation aiming to better support military members
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — State Sen. Micheal Bergstrom filed legislation that he says would better support military members and raise awareness of veteran suicide in Oklahoma. Senate Bill 234 would designate Sept. 22 of each year as Veteran Suicide Awareness Day. Bergstrom said research indicates the military and veteran suicide rate is 50 percent higher compared to the suicide rate of civilians.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma lawmaker seeking to ban critical race theory in state agencies, departments
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — State Sen. Nathan Dahm has filed a bill that would ban state agencies or departments from implementing critical race theory. Senate Bill 348 would prohibit every agency or department of the state, county or municipality, or political subdivision from adopting any policy or training materials to promote race or sex stereotyping or scapegoating.
okcfox.com
Man accused of killing North Carolina woman he met online arrested
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Authorities in South Carolina arrested a man accused of killing a North Carolina woman he met online, according to the Wilmington Police Department. Police said William Haven Hicks has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and kidnapping. The Myrtle Beach...
Comments / 0