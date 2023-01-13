Read full article on original website
Related
Mother, boyfriend arrested in Sacramento child torture case
SACRAMENTO – A couple has been arrested in Sacramento on child endangerment three months after a two-year-old was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Rosaisela Estrada and 20-year-old Miqueas Romero were arrested in recent weeks after the child underwent surgery at UC Davis Medical Center for internal injuries and several fractures in October 2022.Medical staff at the hospital noted how the child had several fractures and extensive bruising. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office Child Abuse Bureau was notified.Detectives say Estrada is the child's mother while Romero is her boyfriend. Estrada was arrested back on Dec. 20, 2022 on suspicion of child endangerment and has remained in custody. Romero was then arrested on Jan. 14, 2023 after detectives continued to investigate the case. He is facing charges of torture and child endangerment.The child has been released from the hospital, the sheriff's office says, and is continuing to recover.Romero is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday; Estrada will face a judge on Thursday.
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office crime log: Dec. 29-31
2:54 p.m. Burglary was reported on Ficus Circle in El Dorado Hills. 5:01 p.m. Vandalism was reported on Grizzly Flat Road in Somerset. 8:05 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 35-year-old man suspected of elder abuse on Bunkhouse Court in Placerville. He was listed in custody in lieu of $75,000 bail.
Nevada County deputies investigate death at Wayne Brown Correctional Facility
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead in her cell Tuesday morning. According to a news release, 40-year-old Amy Wayne Morris from Truckee, was found unresponsive in her cell at the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility around 9:20 a.m.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, trespassing
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Dec. 27. Nathan W. Griggs, 39, was arrested at 3:13 p.m. on suspicion of public intoxication in the 11800 block of Willow Creek...
goldcountrymedia.com
Roseville man arrested for strong-arm robbery at Auburn Home Depot
A Roseville man was arrested Jan. 11 in relation to a robbery at The Home Depot in Auburn. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the store for a report of robbery just before 3 p.m. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the loss prevention officer provided the deputy with a description of the suspect’s vehicle.
Mountain Democrat
Placerville Police Department crime log: Dec. 29-Jan. 11
7:28 p.m. Officers arrested a 31-year-old man reportedly found in possession of several credit/bank cards not in his name on Broadway. 3:33 p.m. Officers arrested a 25-year-old man who allegedly caused a disturbance and refused to leave a Broadway property. Dec. 31. 7:18 p.m. Officers arrested a 54-year-old man who...
Man arrested in Folsom for allegedly making criminal threats
FOLSOM - Police arrested a man in Folsom for allegedly brandishing a gun and threatening victims in the parking garage of the Palladio shopping center. On Sunday, January 15 officers responded to a report that a man was threatening people, according to the Folsom Police Department. The officers searched the area and detained a man matching the description. In his possession, they say they found an unregistered gun, illegally possessed prescription pills. and over $26,000 in cash. George Vasquez, 36, of Cameron Park was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Jail. He is charged with selling drugs, possession of a firearm with illegal drugs, carrying a non-registered handgun, and criminal threats.
Gunshots fired at party house in Elk Grove, police say
ELK GROVE, Calif. — An Elk Grove property owner could be losing their short-term rental license after gunshots were fired at a party, police said Monday. The Elk Grove Police Department launched an investigation after the shots were fired at the party house on the 9100 block of Bristol Plaza Way around 2 a.m.
83-year-old woman dead after two-car crash in Nevada County
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — An 83-year-old woman died in Nevada County after a car accident Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 5:48 p.m. at Highway 49 and La Barr Meadows Road. First responders arrived to find two vehicles involved in the crash just north of the intersection.
mymotherlode.com
Man Attacks Woman With Pipe Outside Sonora Business
Sonora, CA – An altercation outside of a Sonora store resulted in the arrest of a man for attacking a woman with a pipe. Sonora Police report that officers responded recently to the Crossroads Shopping Center on Sanguinetti Road after being alerted to an altercation between a male and female in front of the Walmart store. When officers arrived on the scene, they contacted the involved individuals. They determined that 29-year-old Timothy Michael Barlass, a Sonora transient, had physically assaulted the female with a PVC pipe, according to police spokesperson Cpl. Thomas Brickley. He noted that the female victim had visible signs of injuries. Brickley also detailed that this was not a random attack because the two are known to be in a relationship.
Citrus Heights shooting investigation leads to standoff, ends with arrest
CITRUS HEIGHTS — An investigation into a shooting led to a standoff with Citrus Heights police.According to a news release on Jan. 14, at roughly 10:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in an apartment complex in the 8000 block of Sunrise East Way. Some of the reports stated that the shooter shot a male, but it was not confirmed if the male was shot.When officers arrived, they saw the suspect indiscriminately pointing a handgun equipped with a weapon-mounted light. The suspect then ran back into an apartment.After a standoff that lasted several hours, three people exited the apartment; two of them were not involved in the standoff, says police. The third person, the suspect, remained uncooperative and resisted arrest and was bit by a K9.A short time later, treatment was given, and the suspect was transported to the Sacramento County Jail.Through their investigation, police discovered spent shell casings and a handgun matching the caliber of the casings found at the scene.Officers did not locate any victims.
Man arrested after hours-long standoff in Citrus Heights
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A man was arrested in Citrus Heights after a several hours long standoff with police Saturday. Officers with the Citrus Heights Police Department were called to the Sunrise Center Apartments on Sunrise East Way around 10:30 p.m. on multiple reports of a shooting, according to officials.
CBS News
Elderly Fair Oaks woman dies in head-on collision near Grass Valley
GRASS VALLEY — An 83-year-old Fair Oaks woman was killed in a head-on crash on Highway 49 near Grass Valley on Wednesday, the California Highway Patrol said. The woman, whose name has not yet been released, died at the scene. The other driver, 70-year-old Roxanne Fitzsimmons of Grass Valley, was hospitalized with minor injuries.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada County couple arrested for child endangerment
NEVADA CITY, California (KOLO) - The parents of a Nevada County toddler are under arrest on felony child endangerment charges. On Thursday, Nevada County Sheriff’s investigators received a suspected child abuse report and responded to a home in the 1300 block of Missouri Bar Road. The Sheriff’s Office was...
79-year-old missing woman found dead in Nevada City
NEVADA CITY, Calif. — The search for a missing Nevada County woman came to tragic end Sunday afternoon. 79-year-old Phyllis Brodie was reported missing after she walked away from her home Friday morning. The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said she had been found several times before in the area of Banner Mountain Trail and in Grass Valley.
goldcountrymedia.com
Search continues for woman who jumped into Confluence
Law enforcement authorities were still searching Monday for a woman who jumped into the Confluence from the Northern Fork American River Bridge three days earlier. Maintenance was being done on Highway 49 when, at 2:18 a.m. Friday, a young woman drove through a road closure, CHP Auburn Public Information Officer Yvette Norman said Friday.
2 hospitalized after North Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two men are recovering at a hospital Monday after a shooting in North Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Police Department, it happened around 2:10 p.m. on the 100 block of Butterworth Avenue. They say two men took themselves to the hospital. One has non life-threatening injuries...
Fox40
Man detained after making a bomb threat at government building, sheriff says
(KTXL) — A government building in Sacramento was temporarily evacuated Friday morning in response to a bomb threat and people were allowed back inside after receiving an “all clear” from law enforcement around 12:30 p.m., the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said a SWAT...
Suspect in custody after lengthy chase that ended in Carmichael
CARMICHAEL – A suspect is in custody after authorities say he led law enforcement officers on a lengthy pursuit early Thursday morning. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says they originally got a call for service about threats with a gun. Exactly where the call originated has not been made clear. Deputies were able to catch up to the suspect, but the person then led them on a chase that went on for about an hour. Spike strips were then used, deputies say, and the vehicle stopped near Manzanita and Lincoln avenues in the Carmichael area. The suspect them barricaded themselves and didn't give up until around 5:30 a.m.
Comments / 1