ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York Mayor: Cost of asylum seekers could hit $2B as shelters reach capacity

By By Joe Anuta
POLITICO
POLITICO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ObSKC_0kDrxBJb00
In the past week, New York City received more than 3,000 asylum seekers, according to figures from City Hall, with a record 835 people coming on a single day. Office of New York City Hall

NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Eric Adams issued an emergency aid request to the state Friday, saying the cost to handle asylum seekers arriving from the southern border is approaching $2 billion, double what his office has budgeted for the expense.

He called the lack of a federal response to the crisis "inhumane" and "irresponsible."

Speaking on a radio show Friday, Adams said the influx is stretching city services to the breaking point and setting up tough budgetary decisions.

"The strain on our infrastructure is immense," he said Friday during an appearance on Caribbean Power Jam Radio. "I cannot tell you how much of an impact this is having on our abilities to provide services for everyday New Yorkers."

Since last year, around 40,000 migrants have traveled to the five boroughs, with many needing housing, education and social services. In recent weeks, the pace of arrivals has quickened. In the past week, the city received more than 3,000 asylum seekers, according to figures from City Hall, with a record 835 people coming on a single day.

Those figures come on the heels of Colorado Gov. Jared Polis's move to bus migrants to New York and Chicago following a travel backlog created by winter storms. He's since stopped sending charter buses east following criticism by fellow Democratic leaders including Adams and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

New York City's shelter system is already at capacity, with close to 70,000 people staying in the facilities on a given night. On Friday, Adams said the city expects to have upward of 100,000 in its care between the population of migrants and homeless New Yorkers. Public schools, meanwhile, have admitted 11,000 migrant students to the system. The cost of these efforts, which Adams pegged between $1.5 billion to $2 billion, is an increase of estimates he offered just last week. And the fiscal strain, he cautioned, will be felt in other areas of the budget without federal and state aid.

"We are going to see an impact on every service we have in the city, and that is just inhumane on the part of the national government," Adams said on the radio show. "It's irresponsible that we have not had a real national response to what's happening on our border."

The mayor has called for a new strategy to decrease crossings at the border as well as financial assistance, which thus far has only arrived in dribbles. The city has received $8 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and $2 million from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, allocations that are far outstripped by the $366 million the city has already spent as of December.

With that in mind, the mayor also appealed to the state Friday with an emergency aid request to Gov. Kathy Hochul.

“We are at our breaking point. Based off our projections, we anticipate being unable to continue sheltering arriving asylum seekers on our own and have submitted an emergency mutual aid request to the State of New York beginning this weekend," Adams said in the statement. "This type of request, reserved only for dire emergencies, asks the state for support to shelter arriving asylum seekers as the city faces an immediate need for additional capacity."

In a statement Friday evening, Hochul's office said it was working to help the city meet its needs, saying the state has already deployed more than 900 members of the National Guard and provided aid to asylum seekers.

"Governor Hochul will continue working collaboratively with Mayor Adams to assist the city with asylum seekers, and we are reviewing the city's recent requests," the statement from her office said. "But it is not sustainable for local or state governments to shoulder this burden; the federal government must do more to both fund localities and to deal with the crisis holistically."

The city is initially requesting shelter for 500 asylum seekers, Adams said, but that number will undoubtedly rise.

Adams' new cost estimates come the day after he received criticism for masking the true cost of asylum seekers in an annual budget plan. The spending blueprint earmarks $1 billion to pay for the social services, and only through June.

Comments / 28

Bruce Faulkenberg
5d ago

Consider yourself lucky compared to the Arizona and Texas border towns. You sanctuary city liberals never said a word about the southern border problem until it became your problem. Let’s hear you speak out against who’s really at fault: Joe Biden

Reply
38
skipntyme
4d ago

Hmmm...must be pretty nice shelters. I read that a bunch of them are being housed in a luxury hotel that charges 500 dollars per night. All articles have indicated that these illegal noncitizens have trashed rooms, and waste the food.

Reply
19
John Hogan
4d ago

Enough is enough.We don't even take care of our veterans and elderly, homeless. Close the border. We are being invaded and nothing is being done.

Reply
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

NYC Council members who want ‘free’ stuff for migrants SHOULD chip in for it

Mayor Eric Adams is 100% right: If City Council members keep pushing for “free” stuff for migrants, they should at least be willing to share in the costs. Last week, lawmakers — and nonprofit groups that benefit from their pork — threw hissy fits after Hizzoner told The Post he’d asked the council to “voluntarily” use half its $563 million in “discretionary dollars” to pay for the things they’re demanding. “I’m hearing from my council persons all the time that we need to give more free stuff away [for migrants]. This stuff costs money!” huffed Adams. Some lawmakers want “free” cellphones, Metrocards,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Gov. Hochul quietly sneaks in proposal to ban sale of gas stoves, fuels outrage across New York

Here’s something that will leave a bad taste in people’s mouths. Gov. Kathy Hochul quietly snuck a proposal to outlaw new gas stoves into the “New York Housing Compact” she unveiled during her State of the State speech Tuesday — urging people to ditch their kitchens’ gas grills and go electric. The ban would affect old-timers and millennials who are obsessed with cast-iron pans, which are tricky to use on electric stoves. “This is plain stupid,” said a 70-year-old resident of Sea Gate, Brooklyn, who gave his name as Victor K. “We lost electricity before, during Hurricane Sandy. The only thing...
NEW YORK STATE
CBS Minnesota

Social Security tax elimination to be considered by Minnesota lawmakers

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans have heard a lot about the DFL Party trifecta at the State Capitol, and the sweeping agenda the DFL is proposing in light of a $17.6 billion surplus. What you are hearing a lot less about are tax cut proposals.Last spring, when the surplus was merely in the $9 billion range, legislative leaders from the DFL, GOP and the governor's office reached a grand deal that included investments in education and other programs, and the elimination of the tax on Social Security income. That agreement lasted just a few days. Now the legislature is back with a much...
MINNESOTA STATE
qhubonews.com

President Joe Biden has given the go-ahead for an emergency declaration for New York.

Federal Protective Measures (Category B), which have an assigned 75 percent Federal funding, have been established under the Public Assistance Program. Deanne Criswell, Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) with the Department of Homeland Security, has appointed Lai Sun Yee as the Federal Coordinating Officer for the Federal recovery initiatives in zones impacted by this emergency. If you want more details, contact the FEMA News Desk at (202) 646-3272 or via e-mail at FEMA-NEWS-DESK@FEMA.DHS. Die Regierung hat die Verantwortung. President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. has issued a declaration of emergency for New York, which was first announced on The White House site.
NEW YORK STATE
AOL Corp

How much is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez worth?

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., 33, is the youngest woman to be elected to Congress. Ocasio-Cortez, who represents New York’s 14th Congressional district, is affectionately known as AOC and has become the modern face of the political left since she was elected in 2018. True to millennial form, she’s honest...
WASHINGTON STATE
greenbuildingadvisor.com

The Fly in the Ointment for Electric Vehicles

Replacing petroleum fuels with electricity is crucial for curbing climate change because it cuts carbon dioxide emissions from transportation—the largest source of U.S. global warming emissions and a growing source worldwide. Even including the impacts of generating electricity to run them, electric vehicles provide clear environmental benefits. Plug-in vehicles...
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
296K+
Followers
17K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy