Boston, MA

beckershospitalreview.com

Beth Israel Lahey taps hospital COO

Newburyport, Mass.-based Anna Jaques Hospital has named Sean Ahern its new COO, The Daily News reported Jan. 18. Mr. Ahern has spent the past 28 years serving Winchester (Mass.) Hospital, most recently as its director of cardiopulmonary, sleep, neurology and rehabilitation services. Both Winchester Hospital and Anna Jaques Hospital are members of Cambridge, Mass.-based Beth Israel Lahey Health.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
beckershospitalreview.com

Boston Medical Center names COO

Joe Camillus has been selected as COO of Boston Medical Center, a 514-bed safety-net hospital, according to a Jan. 18 news release shared with Becker's. Mr. Camillus is a veteran of BMC. He joined the hospital in 2011 and most recently served as senior vice president of operations and professional...
BOSTON, MA
beckershospitalreview.com

Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital workers stage walkout

Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital employees, who are members of 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, staged a walkout Jan. 17 outside the Boston-based facility, according to hospital and union statements shared with Becker's. The union represents more than 500 workers at Faulkner Hospital, including personal care attendants, unit service techs,...
BOSTON, MA
beckershospitalreview.com

Massachusetts hospital chief nursing officer set to leave after 9 months

Chief Nursing Officer Daniel Wright, BSN, RN, turned in his resignation after only nine months at Framingham, Mass.-based MetroWest Medical Center, Framingham Source reported Jan. 13. Mr. Wright became CNO in May. During his time at MetroWest, he has improved patient experience scores and reduced turnover among nurses, according to...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
beckershospitalreview.com

Encompass set to build Rhode Island hospital

Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health is set to build a 50-bed rehabilitation hospital in Johnston, R.I. The hospital is Encompass' first in Rhode Island and will feature 24-hour nursing care and physical therapy for patients recovering from complex orthopedic conditions, according to a Jan. 13 Encompass news release. The facility is...
JOHNSTON, RI

