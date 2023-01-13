ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POPSUGAR

TikTok's Infamous Pink Sauce Is Now Available at Walmart

The mystery condiment invented by TikTok creator Chef Pii (@chef.pii), once sent ripples of intrigue, disgust, and digestive problems across the internet. But despite the initial mixed reactions, Pink Sauce is now officially being sold in Walmart. In August 2022, the Los Angeles Times reported that an established food company...
Popculture

Pasta Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns

It's a hard time to be a pasta lover. Following World Variety Produce, Inc.'s recall of Melissa's Pasta Para Duros packages, yet another brand of pasta is being pulled from store shelves. On Dec. 29, Caesar's Pasta, LLC recalled more than 5,000 pounds of frozen manicotti due to potential listeria contamination.
Popculture

Salads Recalled

A popular salad has been recalled after it was deemed unsafe for consumers to eat. On Dec. 16, Woolworths Group recalled Woolworths Chicken Cobb Salad and Woolworths Chickpea Falafel Salad after it was determined the salads contain unsafe plant material, making them a potential health risk for consumers. Per Food...
Popculture

Rice Recall: What to Know

Rice lovers who live in the U.K. need to look at the label before eating due to a recall issued in December. Iceland Foods recalled pilau rice because it may contain allergens not listed on the label. Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to egg, sesame, soya, and wheat could experience mild to serious symptoms if they eat the product.
TODAY.com

A restaurant hardly had any customers. Then a TikToker reviewed the food and everything changed

A Las Vegas pizzeria has been blessed with a boon of business thanks to a TikToker on the rise. On Jan. 3, TikTok food reviewer Keith Lee shared a video to his many millions of followers that would change the fate of Frankensons, a Las Vegas restaurant that serves pizza, chicken wings and more. In the video, he recounts a story about how he came in one day and had a heartwarming experience with the owner, Frank Steele.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Distractify

TikTok: Restaurant Manager Says Man Orders "Extra Well Done" Filet, Then Complains It's Overcooked

There are so many videos on TikTok of servers sharing stories about some of their worst customers, and I just have one question for you difficult diners: Who raised you?. Yes, sometimes a restaurant will mess up your order or your food will be delayed and you'll have to call your server over. But sometimes, everything is perfect, yet you still make it your mission to be a nuisance.
Popculture

Breakfast Sandwiches Facing Recall

The Canadian government has issued a recall on alpha brand Plant-based Breakfast Sandwich – Meatless Sausage due to an undeclared milk ingredient. The milk is not listed on the label. Due to the product being sold nationally, customers are encouraged to check to see if you they have recalled products, do not consume any recalled products to which you they are allergic or sensitive to, do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products, and/or immediately discard or return recalled products.
Tracey Folly

Woman fired after sneaking boyfriend into work overnight: She worked in an all-female group home with no men allowed

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former boss, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I worked overnight at a group home. It was an asleep overnight position. After my work was complete for the day, I was allowed to watch television, read a book, and even get a good night's sleep, all while on the clock.
shefinds

McDonald’s Is Bringing Back This Fan-Favorite Holiday Drink That Customers Think Is ‘Better Than Starbucks’—Order It Before It Leaves Again!

McDonald’s fans are welcoming the return of the chain’s holiday favorite drink— the Peppermint Mocha— at select locations across the US this month. As reported by the Fast Food Post, this seasonal beverage will only be available for a limited time, and as seen on Twitter, some coffee lovers are even deeming it ‘better’ than the Starbucks equivalent. Here’s what we know:
Mashed

Can You Buy Taco Bell Quesadilla Sauce At The Store?

Fast food cravings come in all different shapes and sizes. Sometimes, it's a chain's signature burger, chicken, or fries that you have a hankering for, while other times, you can't get the thought of an ice-cold fountain drink out of your head. And then, there are times when you simply need to dunk something — anything — into a vat of your favorite fast food dipping sauce for your tastebuds to be satisfied.
Popculture

Chocolate Recalled Due to Presence of Foreign Materials

Chocolate lovers should take a quick look at their favorite snack before taking the next bite. Sanders Candy, LLC recently recalled its brand of Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels in Canada due to the presence of a foreign material. It was determined that the bite-sized chocolate candies may contain pieces of plastic, making them a hazard to consumers.
