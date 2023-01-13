ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, OK

okcfox.com

What's Going On This Hump Day

It' time to take a look at all the great events going on across the Metro and Beyond. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health and safety measures, visit grandresortok.com. **Sponsored by Grand Casino...
SHAWNEE, OK
blackchronicle.com

Poison Hemlock plants popping up across Edmond; Oklahoma City Metro

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — You may notice some beautiful new blooms in your yard, but beware – they could be deadly for you and your pets. The plants could be Poison Hemlock plants. Some Oklahoma City area residents are finding these in their yard after recent rains. Behind...
EDMOND, OK
okcfox.com

Fit tips with Jason Leach

Jason Leach with Threshold Climbing and Fitness gives us some great fit tips to start the new year off right!. Make sure to check out Threshold Climbing and Fitness at 6024 W. Memorial Rd. OKC and visit them online at thresholdclimbing.com.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Man steals car with child inside; apprehended by Okmulgee police

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man is in custody after stealing a car with a child inside, Okmulgee police say. Wednesday morning just before 7 a.m., the Okmulgee Police Department responded to the 400 block of South Taft Street for reports of a stolen car with a child inside.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma police warn residents of highly addictive substances about to hit streets

CHOCTAW, Okla. - An Oklahoma police department is warning people of highly addictive substances about to hit their streets and the nation. The Choctaw Department said these substances go by names like "Thin Mints," "Caramel DeLites," "Peanut Butter Patties," and "Lemonades." They said "these substances are distributed by strong, smart,...
CHOCTAW, OK
news9.com

1 Arrested In Overnight Pursuit, 2 On The Run

A pursuit in Oklahoma City ended with one arrest and two suspects on the run, according to local authorities. Just after midnight early Sunday morning, police said Kanye Ross and two of his friends led police on a chase starting near I-35 and Northeast 122nd Street, and evaded police all the way to the Turner Turnpike.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

16-year-old hit, killed in Okfuskee County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a 16-year-old boy was hit and killed in Okfuskee County Sunday night. Troopers were called to the scene near North Choctaw Avenue, just north of Weleetka, around 9:45 p.m. OHP said Creek County paramedics rushed the Weleetka teen...
TULSA, OK
AOL Corp

Remains of child found in Oklahoma as search for missing 4-year-old continues

There are new developments in the search for missing 4-year-old girl Athena Brownfield in Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said on Jan. 16, that the case was being considered a “recovery operation” to find the toddler’s remains. A day later, the OSBI announced that they recovered the remains of a child in rural Grady County outside of Rush Springs.
CYRIL, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD looking for person of interest in forgery investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma City police are asking the public for their help in identifying a person involved in a forgery. Police say this man attempted to pass a forged check at the Midfirst Bank near I-240 and Penn. A quick-thinking teller recognized that the account had been closed...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

