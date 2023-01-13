Read full article on original website
okcfox.com
What's Going On This Hump Day
It' time to take a look at all the great events going on across the Metro and Beyond. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health and safety measures, visit grandresortok.com. **Sponsored by Grand Casino...
blackchronicle.com
Poison Hemlock plants popping up across Edmond; Oklahoma City Metro
EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — You may notice some beautiful new blooms in your yard, but beware – they could be deadly for you and your pets. The plants could be Poison Hemlock plants. Some Oklahoma City area residents are finding these in their yard after recent rains. Behind...
Unconventional food chain opens new location in Oklahoma
A unique cafe chain recently celebrated the grand opening of its new location in Oklahoma City. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the fun and unique cafe chain Tiger Sugar celebrated the grand opening of its newest location in Oklahoma City, according to the event post on its Facebook page.
Oklahoma woman having never ending problems after buying tiny home
They say retirement should be the reward for a lifetime of work, but for one Oklahoma woman, she says it isn't all that it is cracked up to be.
okcfox.com
Fit tips with Jason Leach
Jason Leach with Threshold Climbing and Fitness gives us some great fit tips to start the new year off right!. Make sure to check out Threshold Climbing and Fitness at 6024 W. Memorial Rd. OKC and visit them online at thresholdclimbing.com.
okcfox.com
Millwood Public Schools changes event protocol in wake of incident at Del City High School
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Millwood Public Schools is changing its event protocol in the wake of an incident that happened after its basketball game at Del City on Tuesday. Reports say a fight occurred after the game between the two schools and gunshots were fired inside the field house at Del City High School.
KOCO
Oklahoma girl finally home after spending much of her life in a hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY — A baby girl came into this world in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, spending the majority of her first year of life in a hospital. Now, little Ellie is finally home with the help of a program at Oklahoma Children's Hospital - OU Health. Open...
okcfox.com
Man steals car with child inside; apprehended by Okmulgee police
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man is in custody after stealing a car with a child inside, Okmulgee police say. Wednesday morning just before 7 a.m., the Okmulgee Police Department responded to the 400 block of South Taft Street for reports of a stolen car with a child inside.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma police warn residents of highly addictive substances about to hit streets
CHOCTAW, Okla. - An Oklahoma police department is warning people of highly addictive substances about to hit their streets and the nation. The Choctaw Department said these substances go by names like "Thin Mints," "Caramel DeLites," "Peanut Butter Patties," and "Lemonades." They said "these substances are distributed by strong, smart,...
Oklahoma City pizzeria closing its doors
An Oklahoma City restaurant that has welcomed guests for a little over a year-and-a-half is closing its doors.
okcfox.com
OSBI: Remains of a child found in rural Grady County outside of Rush Springs
GRADY COUNTY (KOKH) — The remains of a child were recovered by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday. The remains were found in rural Grady County outside of Rush Springs. "At this time, the OSBI cannot confirm the remains are those of Athena Brownfield," the organization said...
news9.com
1 Arrested In Overnight Pursuit, 2 On The Run
A pursuit in Oklahoma City ended with one arrest and two suspects on the run, according to local authorities. Just after midnight early Sunday morning, police said Kanye Ross and two of his friends led police on a chase starting near I-35 and Northeast 122nd Street, and evaded police all the way to the Turner Turnpike.
KOCO
Funeral procession held, K9 laid to rest in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A funeral procession was held and a K9 was laid to rest in Oklahoma City. K9 Potter was laid to rest at Rock Knoll Animal Hospital. He served as a military K9 in Afghanistan and in the United States. A memorial will be set up at...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
okcfox.com
'Personal to all of us': Mid-Del Superintendent gives update after shots ring out at game
DEL CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Mid-Del Schools released an update on Wednesday after shots rang out following a basketball game against Millwood on Tuesday night. Mid-Del Superintendent Rick Cobb said the shots were fired during a fight in the gym lobby. Cobb said nobody involved in the fight were students in his district.
okcfox.com
16-year-old hit, killed in Okfuskee County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a 16-year-old boy was hit and killed in Okfuskee County Sunday night. Troopers were called to the scene near North Choctaw Avenue, just north of Weleetka, around 9:45 p.m. OHP said Creek County paramedics rushed the Weleetka teen...
AOL Corp
Remains of child found in Oklahoma as search for missing 4-year-old continues
There are new developments in the search for missing 4-year-old girl Athena Brownfield in Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said on Jan. 16, that the case was being considered a “recovery operation” to find the toddler’s remains. A day later, the OSBI announced that they recovered the remains of a child in rural Grady County outside of Rush Springs.
Police: 1 Killed, 1 Injured In NE OKC Crash
One person was killed, and another person was injured in a crash Saturday afternoon in northeast Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City Police. The crash happened near Northeast 13th Street and North Lottie Avenue. Police said a vehicle was traveling northbound at a high-rate speed when the car departed the...
okcfox.com
OKCPD looking for person of interest in forgery investigation
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma City police are asking the public for their help in identifying a person involved in a forgery. Police say this man attempted to pass a forged check at the Midfirst Bank near I-240 and Penn. A quick-thinking teller recognized that the account had been closed...
‘It’s been nonstop headache,’ Oklahoma homeowners feel landlocked after they can’t use a private street to get home
Two Oklahoma homeowners are feeling landlocked, since they can’t legally use the road to their homes.
