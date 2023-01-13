ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folsom, CA

Mountain Democrat

Yuba watershed celebrated in new exhibit

GRASS VALLEY — The Center for the Arts exhibits local artists Frank Francis and Terence D. Baxter: Markings Along the Pathways of the Yuba Watershed in the Granucci Gallery starting Jan. 20 with an opening reception at 5 .pm. Through digital photography, oil on canvas painting, pastel and charcoal drawings on paper, the beloved Yuba River is interpreted through the eyes of these two fine artists.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
Mountain Democrat

In The Know: Jan. 18

Congratulations to Laura Roberts of Shingle Springs (studying musical theater), who was named to the fall 2022 Western Connecticut State University Dean’s List. Congratulations to the following El Dorado Hills students who were named to the fall 2022 Gonzaga University Dean’s List: Connor Gillespie, Skylar Gray and Miles Tibon.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Enjoy a night of Scottish revelry in Placerville

Kilt & Cork Dinner Experiences host a traditional Scottish dinner — the Burns Night Supper — Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the historical Placerville Shakespeare Club. “I have always felt the Sierra foothills were the highlands of California, so what better place to celebrate the Scottish bard Robert Burns?” producer Russ Reyes asked.
PLACERVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento woman with 9 college degrees talks turning 102, secret to living long

SACRAMENTO - Shirley Allen was surrounded by family and met with applause as she blew out the large candles on her 102nd birthday Tuesday, Jan 17. For more than a century, Allen has marked another year gone by, but she's never taken one for granted. "I certainly don't feel 102. Where did all of those years go? I feel, maybe 80, but not 102," Allen told CBS13 at her birthday party.   Born in 1921, life took her across California throughout childhood. Born in El Centro, she lived in Los Angeles, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Visalia and Sacramento, where she returned in 1986. Her...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento staple Taylors Market featured in new cooking competition show

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Very Local’s new cooking competition is taking over Sacramento. “Plate It, Sacramento!” celebrates local chefs and marketplaces, and its first episode features Sacramento staple Taylors Market, a thriving old-school neighborhood grocery store known for its fresh groceries and one of the best butchers in town.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Trip to Green by the numbers

Highway 50 motorists driving westbound through Placerville Sept. 5, 2022, likely saved four minutes of travel time during the Trip to Green date. That is one statistic from an analysis of the Trip to Green pilot program shared with Placerville residents last month. Transportation officials and city leaders looking for solutions to address seasonal traffic congestion on Highway 50 launched Trip to Green last summer/fall, in which stoplights at Highway 50 and Canal Street, Spring Street and Bedford Avenue stayed green from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day the first weekends of August, September and October.
PLACERVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Day Hiker: Confluence Trail

The underrated Confluence Trail in the Auburn State Recreation Area hosts a stone perch perfect for watching the north and middle forks of the American River collide and continue as one toward Folsom and beyond. A large Native American grinding rock sits just behind this point. I can only imagine people sharing stories and using this location to grind acorns while enjoying the river and the canyon it flows through.
AUBURN, CA
Mountain Democrat

Navigation center delayed

El Dorado County will have to wait a couple more weeks before opening its temporary homeless navigation center/shelter in Placerville. County leaders now expect the old juvenile hall site at 299 Fair Lane to be ready by the beginning of February once a memorandum of understanding has been finalized between the homelessness solutions nonprofit Volunteers of America and El Dorado County, according to county spokeswoman Carla Hass. It was originally anticipated the facility would open mid-January.
PLACERVILLE, CA
a-z-animals.com

9 Must-See Birds In Sacramento

As a state capital, Sacramento has everything you want in an important city: historic regions from the Gold Rush era, plentiful museums, and nature preserves featuring unique local wildlife. While the city is buzzing with exciting things to do, it is also close to many natural areas that offer escape and tranquility, and birds. The next time you’re in the area, check out some popular birding spots and look for these must-see birds in Sacramento!
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Organizers hope to double participation in Auburn Restaurant Week

Following a successful inaugural event last year, organizers of Auburn Restaurant Week are looking to double the amount of local participation this year. The Auburn Downtown Business Association will host the event for a second year Feb. 25 through March 5. The week-long event will showcase Auburn’s unique and diverse gastronomic offerings.
AUBURN, CA
Mountain Democrat

EDH cityhood advocates aiming for the ballot

” … we’re talking about hundreds of thousands of dollars in today’s money to get millions of dollars every year forever.” — Lewis Hampton, El Dorado Hills resident. The prospect of El Dorado Hills’ incorporation is once again being promoted as several factors spur cityhood advocates into action, including the prospect of Costco and Parker Development’s plans for the defunct golf course.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
FOX40

Severe flood warning canceled in Sacramento, El Dorado counties

As of 3:45 p.m., these flood warnings have been canceled according to the National Weather Service. (KTXL) — A flood warning has been issued along the Cosumnes River near Michigan Bar in El Dorado County and at Mormon Slough near Bellota in San Joaquin County, according to the National Weather Service. According to the FOX40 […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Heavy snowfall and flooding causing schools to delay or close

(KTXL) — Heavy snowfall and flooding throughout the Northern California on Tuesday has caused some schools to delay their normal start times or cancel school all together. In El Dorado County heavy snowfall will delay the start times of El Dorado High School, Union Mine High School, Independence High School and Pacific Crest Academy by […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA

