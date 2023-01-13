ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Diving Sends Off Seniors with Victory Over Monmouth

STONY BROOK, N.Y. – The Stony Brook swimming & diving team secured a victory over Monmouth, 171-123, in its final meet at University Pool this season. Before the meet, the Seawolves celebrated their senior class, Maddy Enda, Reagan MacDonald, Bridget Montgomery, Lara Youssef, and Claire Lewis for their dedication and commitment to the program during their careers.
Men’s Basketball Falls Late at North Carolina A&T

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Stony Brook men's basketball team (7-11, 3-2 CAA) led for over 32 minutes on Saturday afternoon against the North Carolina A&T Aggies (8-11, 3-3 CAA), but ultimately fell, 61-59, at Corbett Sports Center. The Seawolves had a chance to tie the game in the final...
