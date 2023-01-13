STONY BROOK, N.Y. – The Stony Brook swimming & diving team secured a victory over Monmouth, 171-123, in its final meet at University Pool this season. Before the meet, the Seawolves celebrated their senior class, Maddy Enda, Reagan MacDonald, Bridget Montgomery, Lara Youssef, and Claire Lewis for their dedication and commitment to the program during their careers.

