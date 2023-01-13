Read full article on original website
Mountain Democrat
Tensions flare at Camino school board meeting
Jamie Reyes, the new president of the Camino School Parent Teacher Organization, asked the question aloud at the Jan. 10 Camino Union Elementary School District Board of Trustees meeting. Minutes prior to Reyes’ question two of four trustees present, Bob Van Gilder and Pat Kernan, got up from their seats and left the school’s cafeteria mid-meeting as a California Teachers Association representative attempted to speak.
Mountain Democrat
To the Camino Union School Board of Trustees
This letter is to bring information to the community about the recent “resignation” of Superintendent Patricia Horn from Camino Union School District. Parents weren’t informed about the resignation until 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22. Such suspicious timing to notify after school is let out for winter break, especially when realizing there was a closed session board meeting that Monday in the middle of the school day. With little to no information provided we are left to our own devices and coming to our own conclusions.
Mountain Democrat
EDH cityhood advocates aiming for the ballot
” … we’re talking about hundreds of thousands of dollars in today’s money to get millions of dollars every year forever.” — Lewis Hampton, El Dorado Hills resident. The prospect of El Dorado Hills’ incorporation is once again being promoted as several factors spur cityhood advocates into action, including the prospect of Costco and Parker Development’s plans for the defunct golf course.
7 Sacramento County elementary schools recognized as California Distinguished Schools, 5 from FCUSD
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Seven schools from Sacramento County were named in the 2023 California Distinguished Schools list announced by State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Tony Thurmond. Five of those schools are in the Folsom-Cordova Unified School District. The California Distinguished Schools Awards Program celebrates exceptional schools, districts, teachers...
Mountain Democrat
Navigation center delayed
El Dorado County will have to wait a couple more weeks before opening its temporary homeless navigation center/shelter in Placerville. County leaders now expect the old juvenile hall site at 299 Fair Lane to be ready by the beginning of February once a memorandum of understanding has been finalized between the homelessness solutions nonprofit Volunteers of America and El Dorado County, according to county spokeswoman Carla Hass. It was originally anticipated the facility would open mid-January.
abc10.com
2 Lodi Unified schools closed due to flooding around sites
Officials said Joe Serna Jr. Charter School and Houston Elementary School are closed on Tuesday due to flooding around the schools.
KCRA.com
Sacramento County Board of Supervisors seeking volunteers to join them
The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors is looking for members of the community to join them. Flo Evans, the clerk of the board of supervisors, joined KCRA 3 live to talk about what volunteers can expect while serving the board, why the work is important and how people can join.
Sacramento woman with 9 college degrees talks turning 102, secret to living long
SACRAMENTO - Shirley Allen was surrounded by family and met with applause as she blew out the large candles on her 102nd birthday Tuesday, Jan 17. For more than a century, Allen has marked another year gone by, but she's never taken one for granted. "I certainly don't feel 102. Where did all of those years go? I feel, maybe 80, but not 102," Allen told CBS13 at her birthday party. Born in 1921, life took her across California throughout childhood. Born in El Centro, she lived in Los Angeles, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Visalia and Sacramento, where she returned in 1986. Her...
Elk Grove Citizen
Section Realignment: Delta would be an all-EGUSD league
(Stockton) – A standing-room-only crowd of high school administrators and athletic directors packed into a banquet room Tuesday morning to peruse the initial proposal of league realignment presented by the Sac-Joaquin Section. The idea, shown to the public for the first time by Section officials, would be initiated in the fall of 2024 and stay intact through 2028.
goldcountrymedia.com
High school volleyball athletes commit to playing in college
Multiple South Placer-area high school girls’ volleyball players have recently committed to continuing their athletic careers at the collegiate level such as players from Whitney, Rocklin, Del Oro and Woodcreek High schools. Three Whitney High volleyball players will continue at the next level, including Sierra Foothill League Most Valuable...
KCRA.com
Snow and ice causes school closures, power outages in El Dorado County community
CAMINO, Calif. — Heavy snow and ice caused school closures and power outages in the Camino area of El Dorado County. "I was actually surprised at how much snow we got in such a short period of time," said Derick Page, who has lived in the area for about 10 years.
Mountain Democrat
Enjoy a night of Scottish revelry in Placerville
Kilt & Cork Dinner Experiences host a traditional Scottish dinner — the Burns Night Supper — Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the historical Placerville Shakespeare Club. “I have always felt the Sierra foothills were the highlands of California, so what better place to celebrate the Scottish bard Robert Burns?” producer Russ Reyes asked.
rosevilletoday.com
City of Roseville to hold job fair on January 28th
Roseville, Calif.- On January 28th, the City of Roseville will be hosting a FREE Job Fair at the Mahany Fitness Center on Pleasant Grove Boulevard from 9:00 am until noon. Explore current job and career opportunities while speaking with staff members and receive assistance with your applications. Opportunities. The City...
goldcountrymedia.com
Organizers hope to double participation in Auburn Restaurant Week
Following a successful inaugural event last year, organizers of Auburn Restaurant Week are looking to double the amount of local participation this year. The Auburn Downtown Business Association will host the event for a second year Feb. 25 through March 5. The week-long event will showcase Auburn’s unique and diverse gastronomic offerings.
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office crime log: Dec. 29-31
2:54 p.m. Burglary was reported on Ficus Circle in El Dorado Hills. 5:01 p.m. Vandalism was reported on Grizzly Flat Road in Somerset. 8:05 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 35-year-old man suspected of elder abuse on Bunkhouse Court in Placerville. He was listed in custody in lieu of $75,000 bail.
Mountain Democrat
Yuba watershed celebrated in new exhibit
GRASS VALLEY — The Center for the Arts exhibits local artists Frank Francis and Terence D. Baxter: Markings Along the Pathways of the Yuba Watershed in the Granucci Gallery starting Jan. 20 with an opening reception at 5 .pm. Through digital photography, oil on canvas painting, pastel and charcoal drawings on paper, the beloved Yuba River is interpreted through the eyes of these two fine artists.
foxla.com
People in these 3 California metro areas live longer compared to rest of US: report
LOS ANGELES - Eating healthy, exercising regularly, getting enough sleep - those are just a few of the things people do to look and feel their best and stretch their lifespans. But it turns out where you live also apparently factors into your life expectancy, according to a recent MoneyGeek...
Mother, boyfriend arrested in Sacramento child torture case
SACRAMENTO – A couple has been arrested in Sacramento on child endangerment three months after a two-year-old was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Rosaisela Estrada and 20-year-old Miqueas Romero were arrested in recent weeks after the child underwent surgery at UC Davis Medical Center for internal injuries and several fractures in October 2022.Medical staff at the hospital noted how the child had several fractures and extensive bruising. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office Child Abuse Bureau was notified.Detectives say Estrada is the child's mother while Romero is her boyfriend. Estrada was arrested back on Dec. 20, 2022 on suspicion of child endangerment and has remained in custody. Romero was then arrested on Jan. 14, 2023 after detectives continued to investigate the case. He is facing charges of torture and child endangerment.The child has been released from the hospital, the sheriff's office says, and is continuing to recover.Romero is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday; Estrada will face a judge on Thursday.
KCRA.com
A look at tornado damage aftermath near Herald area of Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The National Weather Service confirmed anEF-0 tornado briefly touched down east of Herald in Sacramento County on Saturday. The weak tornado caused damage to three homes along Kirkwood Street after touching down for approximately two minutes with winds peaking 80 mph. | PREVIOUS COVERAGE |...
Sacramento home health care owner gets 25 months in prison for Medicare fraud
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The U.S. Attorney's Office recently announced 51-year-old Akop Atoyan was sentenced to 25 months in prison for conspiracy to commit health care fraud —crimes tied to Sacramento health care and hospice agencies. According to an investigation by the FBI and the Department of Health and...
