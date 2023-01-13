ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Video shows fight break out at Trenton Central High School

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- Several students were involved in a brawl at Trenton Central High School Thursday.Video obtained by CBS Philadelphia shows the fight underway.We blurred the video since some of the people involved are likely minors.Sources say a longtime female security guard was injured in the incident and had to receive several stitches.Trenton police say they have launched an investigation, along with school officials.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

2 men wanted for 5 burglaries in Delaware, Montgomery Counties: police

ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) -- Police are searching for burglary suspects who went on a two-hour crime spree spanning two Pennsylvania counties, targeting restaurants and leaving behind a lot of damage.The burglaries happened in Delaware and Montgomery Counties. Authorities are asking residents and business owners to be aware of who is around.Security video showed two masked suspects -- one holding a crowbar -- inside Carlino's Specialty Foods in Ardmore. Police claim the suspects were searching for cash.It happened around 2 a.m. on Jan. 9."Felt like I was violated," Sam's Brick Oven Pizza owner Christ Thornton said.Next door, Thornton says his pizza...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Male Injects Himself In Street Dispute and Shoots Victim In North Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are looking for the male who came upon two people having an argument at Old York Road and Ruscomb Street,in North Philadelphia. Instead of moving on and minding his business, he pulled out a gun and shot one of the people in the face. As the victim turns to run, the coward with a gun continues to shoot at him several times.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Woman Went Missing On Halloween In South Jersey

A 39-year-old woman has been missing since Halloween in Camden County, authorities said. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Ashley Scott was reported missing from the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township. She last had contact with family on Oct. 31, 2022, police said. .She is described as being 5 foot 4 inches...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
informnny.com

Canton: Person facing prison contraband charges

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies charged an individual for allegedly promoting prison contraband, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 39-year-old Jebediah Brenno was allegedly found to be in possession of Suboxone while in the St. Lawrence County Correctional...
CANTON, NY
Daily Voice

Bucks Mom And Disability Advocate Dead At 29

Stephanie L. Lutkins, a beloved mother, partner, and fierce advocate for those with disabilities died Tuesday, Jan. 3, her obituary says. She was 29. Called "Nini" by loved ones, Lutkins was a lifelong resident of Newtown Borough and attended Council Rock High School North before moving on to study at Bucks County Community College and the Middle Bucks Institute of Technology, according to her social media profiles.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Delaware School Closed for Rest of Week After Gunshot in Restroom

Students are staying home for the rest of the week after a gunshot was fired inside a New Castle County, Delaware, high school Wednesday. A school resource officer at William Penn High School along East Basin Road in New Castle was made aware of "a potential gunshot inside of a second-floor bathroom at the school" around 11:40 a.m., Delaware State Police said.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
CBS Philly

$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Pa.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday the 13th turned out to be quite the lucky day for someone.One player won the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.A lottery player in Maine matched all six numbers, winning the grand prize of $1.35 billion.But a lucky player in Pennsylvania is also winning big after matching five numbers to win a million dollars.Somebody did match all five white Mega Millions balls but missed out on the gold Mega Ball, meaning they won the second-tier prize of $1 million.  Saturday morning, the big questions were: who are they? And where was the winning ticket sold?That information...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Whale found in Brigantine was struck by a marine vessel, researchers say

BRIGANTINE, N.J. (CBS) – Another whale washed ashore in Atlantic County on Thursday. The 32-foot sub-adult was found about .5 miles beyond the old U.S. Coast Guard Station in Brigantine, New Jersey.The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said in a release on Sunday the dead whale was most likely hit by a marine vessel of some kind.Researchers say the whale was in good health before the collision. The center said these are preliminary findings and more thorough research will be done in the next few weeks. Marine Mammal Stranding Center staff identified the whale as female. They also took skin and blubber...
BRIGANTINE, NJ
WBRE

NY man pleads guilty to trafficking 67 kg of cocaine in PA

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A New York man has pleaded guilty to trafficking over 67 kilograms of cocaine into Pennsylvania. On January 10, U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam tells Eyewitness News that 37-year-old Esteban Latorre-Cacho, from Lockport, New York, pleaded guilty to trafficking cocaine for further distribution. State police say they pulled Latorre-Cacho over […]
LOCKPORT, NY

