FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Someone Other Than Josh Allen On The Buffalo Bills Gets MVP Vote
From the beginning of the season, many people thought the Buffalo Bills might have an MVP on their team. But they never guessed it would be this guy. When the NFL season began, many people thought that Josh Allen had a chance to be this year's NFL MVP. An award that is given to the player that is the most valuable to their team. It's awarded by the Associated Press and voted on by a panel of 50 sports writers from across the country. While it's looking more like the award will go to someone other than Allen this year, he won't be the only one on the Buffalo Bills that receives a vote.
Patriots interview 3-time Super Bowl champ for OC
The New England Patriots have several candidates in mind for their vacant offensive coordinator position, but if the team is seeking someone who understands the fabled “Patriot Way,” one man, in particular, stands out. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots are interviewing Adrian Klemm. If the name sounds familiar to New England fans, it Read more... The post Patriots interview 3-time Super Bowl champ for OC appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Giants gearing up to take on the Eagles in divisional round playoffs on Saturday
The Giants are preparing to play against their rivals the Eagles on Saturday in the divisional round playoffs.
Tom Brady Accused of Dirty Play in Potential Last Game
The NFL playoffs has eight teams remaining, as we head into the divisional round. The final wild card round game was played last night in Tampa Bay. The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what was a blowout. The Bucs offense looked very bad and there's talk this...
Aaron Rodgers Goes Out of Way to Mention Josh Allen TD Throw
The NFL quarterback carousel could be in full swing this off-season, as quite a few teams and quarterbacks have uncertain futures surrounding them. Obviously, we know the Buffalo Bills are set for a while with Josh Allen at the helm. Allen is only 26 years old is likely looking at another decade as the Bills quarterback.
15 Coping Mechanisms For High Blood Pressure At Bills Games
After the last game, I think most people in the Bills Mafia added a few extra gray hairs to their head. It was way too close between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins, but hey – it’s the playoffs, the teams want to keep their season going, and it’s going to be a battle to the Super Bowl.
Rare Words Come From “Other” New York Giants Owner
John Mara is president and CEO of the Giants. Mara is the person that most Big Blue fans recognize as the team owner. The other owner, Steve Tisch, is the team's chairman and executive vice president. However, Tisch has spent most of his tenure in the behind the scenes, especially over the past few years after suffering a loss of his daughter in August of 2020. Following the Giants' 31-24 victory on Sunday, the 73 year-old film and television producer had some enthusiastic words about his team.
Former Broncos linebacker signs 2023 reserve/future deal with Patriots
The New England Patriots are boosting their linebacker position with the addition of former Denver Broncos and Tampa Bay Buccaneers middle linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi. ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported the move on Wednesday. Fatukasi went undrafted out of Rutgers and appeared in 13 games with the Buccaneers before ending up...
Exclusive: Greg Olsen endorses Steve Wilks in Panthers’ head coaching search
Names like Ben Johnson, Sean Payton, Mike Kafka, Jim Caldwell, and Frank Reich have all been tossed around.
Does Chuck Pollock Think The Bills Can Beat The Bengals Sunday?
The Buffalo Bills squeaked out a win on Sunday afternoon over the Miami Dolphins to advance to the AFC Divisional round. It was a 34-31 final in one of the wilder and longer NFL games I have ever seen both regular season and playoffs. Bills quarterback Josh Allen had three turnovers and the Bills defense was shaky at best. You have to give credit to third string rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson for keeping Miami in the game with little to no help from his receivers as they had several drops.
