Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland DailyNew York City, NY
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
Mayor Adams Signs a $275 Million Dollar Deal That Looks Like a Baseball Contract, But it’s Hotels Housing MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Dog Walker Goes Gunning for MercedesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
racer.com
Power withdraws from Rolex 24 At Daytona
Will Power’s long-awaited Rolex 24 At Daytona debut will have to wait another year as the defending NTT IndyCar Series champion has been forced to withdraw from the event to care for his wife Liz. “Liz has had a couple of complications after surgery this week and has a...
racer.com
Wolff expects quick resolution to Hamilton contract talks
Toto Wolff expects negotiations with Lewis Hamilton regarding a contract extension to only take “a few hours” given how united they’ve been on future plans. Hamilton is out of contract at the end of 2023 and has made clear his desire to continue with Mercedes, which Wolff has also publicly stated he is keen to see happen. The Mercedes team principal says he’s yet to speak to Hamilton about his extension, but is confident it will be agreed quickly.
racer.com
VIDEO: GTP 101: BMW M Hybrid V8 tech tour
RACER’s new GTP 101 video series continues in alphabetical order with a tech tour of BMW’s M Hybrid V8 prototype. Check back for more videos on the other GTP models and the various insights on items that make the cars and IMSA’s new hybrid-electric formula one to watch.
racer.com
O'Gorman joins Rockwell Autosport in Michelin Pilot Challenge TCR for Daytona
Tom O’Gorman will join Rockwell Autosport Development for the first round of the 2023 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge season at Daytona, driving the No.10 Audi RS 3 LMS TCR. O’Gorman will contest the four-hour race alongside the full-season driver Alex Rockwell and Preston Brown. It marks O’Gorman’s return to the IMSA paddock for the first time since 2019.
racer.com
VIDEO: GTP 101 - Cadillac V LMDh tech tour
RACER’s new “GTP 101” video series continues in alphabetical order with a tech tour of Cadillac’s V-LMDh prototype. Check back for more videos on the other GTP models and the various insights on items that make the cars and IMSA’s new hybrid-electric formula one to watch.
Top Speed
The Undisputed Fastest Street Car On Planet Earth Is A Ford!
Would you believe it if someone told you that the fastest car on the planet is a Ford? That may seem an outlandish concept, but if you look at Ford’s racing heritage, you might begin to think this is absolutely possible. The Ford GT badge carries a lot of history. And one particular 2006 Ford GT model just added more accolades to that history. It has a proud owner and a name, and it's been improved upon several times throughout its life. Meet Johnny Bohmer’s 2006 Ford “BADD GT”.
NASCAR World Reacts To Travis Pastrana Announcement
Travis Pastrana will try to bolster his legendary career in a different endeavor. On Tuesday, the motocross star announced his attempt to qualify for this year's Daytona 500 in an entry backed by 23XI Racing. Pastrana will drive the No. 67 Toyota for the team owned by Michael Jordan and Denny ...
Ford F-250 Six Door Is Rick Ross’s Newest Piece Of Art
It’s hard to remember when the Rick Ross automotive collection consisted of just 100 classic and vintage automobiles. Those were simpler times, and practically defined by the artist's innate ability to subvert expectations. He told us all that there was more plans in the making, and apparently he is a man of his word. Nowadays, that number has nearly doubled And now Mr. Ross just can’t seem to resist showing the people what sort of cars they might expect at the next Rick Ross auto show.
Frankie Muniz, former child star of Malcolm in the Middle, joins NASCAR as a race car driver
The "Malcolm in the Middle" star has been racing cars on a regular basis since 2007 and now considers himself a driver who acts on the side.
racer.com
Miami GP repaving track to aid racing but no layout changes
The organizers of the Miami Grand Prix are investing in a complete repaving of the circuit in Florida to try and improve the racing spectacle for this year’s second running of the event. The Miami International Autodrome was designed in conjunction with Formula 1 to try and provide racing...
racer.com
Race Industry Week Interview: COTA’s Bobby Epstein
Bobby Epstein, Chairman and founder of Circuit of the Americas (COTA), joined us for Race Industry Week 2022. The facility is home to the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix, NASCAR’s Texas Grand Prix, and the Motorcycle Grand Prix of the Americas, a round in MotoGP. Hosted by RACER.com’s Chris Medland.
racer.com
2022 Race Industry Week interview: Formula E, Extreme E and E1
Henry Chilcott, Chief Marketing Officer, Formula E; Ali Russell, Chief Marketing Officer, Extreme E; and Rodi Basso co-founder & CEO of E1, joined us for Race Industry Week 2022. Hosted by Laurence Foster of RACER.
conceptcarz.com
2023 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction to Feature Highly Coveted Supercars and Performance Vehicles, Including 1989 Ferrari F40 Selling with No Reserve
Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, will offer several of the most exclusive and desirable supercars and performance vehicles with No Reserve during its 2023 Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale, January 21-29. Among the most anticipated supercars on the docket is an early-production 1989 Ferrari F40 (Lot #1405.1) with a final output between 700hp and nearly 1,000hp based on the setup and extensive period racing history with David Hart and Michel Oprey in the Ferrari/Porsche Challenge series, as well as a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT (Lot #1405), one of just 644 examples sold new in the United States.
racer.com
IMSA “Win the Weekend” docuseries takes an inside look at GTP
Debuting today on IMSA’s YouTube channel, “Win the Weekend” is a new docuseries designed to take viewers inside the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s new Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class. The series offers a behind-the-scenes look as all the parties involved work tirelessly to launch a new...
