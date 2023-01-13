$62.5B up in smoke: Cryptocurrency hurts 'retirees … lower income folks,' JPMorgan CEO says

Provider shortages and shifting priorities among the workforce are changing what a sustainable modern compensation program looks like. Despite the uncertainty built into those trends, CFOs can adopt a set of three guidelines to determine how and when to adjust their compensation programs, according to VMG Health physician compensation strategy consultant Anthony Domanico. Together, they're known as the "1-3-5 Rule," which refers to how many years an organization should wait before making certain kinds of compensation program updates.

1 DAY AGO