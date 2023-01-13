$62.5B up in smoke: Cryptocurrency hurts 'retirees … lower income folks,' JPMorgan CEO says

Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Financial experts still expect recession this year despite easing inflation
Since March 2022, the Federal Reserve has raised its benchmark borrowing rate seven times, and despite signs of inflation beginning to moderate, more rate increases are likely on the horizon, Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said Jan. 12. Economists are expecting those rising interest rates to push the U.S. into...
beckershospitalreview.com
Losses reported at Citizens Memorial, but expenses come in under budget
It's a familiar story: hospital and healthcare systems reporting substantial losses amid labor challenges and poorer returns on investment portfolios. Bolivar, Mo.-based Citizens Memorial Hospital is no different. The hospital system, which last year revealed plans for a $77 million expansion, reported Jan. 18 a net loss of $1.26 million for the period ending November 2022 while it had budgeted for net income of over half a million.
Recessions risks knock stocks, speculators drawn back to yen
SINGAPORE, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Asian stock markets struggled to make headway on Thursday, after weak U.S. consumer data stoked recession worries and nudged investors toward safe assets such as bonds, while Japan's yen rose as markets doubted the Bank of Japan's policy commitments.
beckershospitalreview.com
Prime Healthcare rating affirmed at 'B-' after recent downgrade
Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare has had its credit rating affirmed at "B-" amid expectations that its operating outlook will improve in 2023, S&P Global said. While the system's labor costs, among other challenges, have been elevated and have contributed to "lower than expected performance," there is an anticipated decrease in such costs as well as support from state subsidies to help offer more optimism in 2023.
beckershospitalreview.com
Health systems boost tech spending to tackle cost, labor pressures
Hospitals and health systems are increasing spending on technology and software that can improve productivity and alleviate cost and labor pressures, according to Bain & Company and Klas Research. While large, urban health systems ramped up tech investments during the pandemic, smaller, rural systems with tighter budgets hit reduced spending...
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthcare communications company raises $20M
Authenticx, a healthcare communications company that works to monitor customer feedback, raised $20 million in series B financing. The company analyzes patient interactions in email or call centers to provide feedback to hospitals and health systems. With the financing, Authenticx plans to implement machine learning tools, grow its marketing efforts and expand the business.
beckershospitalreview.com
'CEO pessimism' at a decade high: report
About 73 percent of CEOs believe economic growth will decline over the next year, the most pessimistic outlook since PwC began asking the question as part of its annual CEO survey 12 years ago. When this question was asked in the 2021 and 2022 surveys, more than three-quarters of CEOs...
beckershospitalreview.com
Why Amazon, Alphabet are letting some healthcare employees go
Amazon and Alphabet's healthcare arm Verily said it would let go some of its healthcare employees as an uncertain economy has been causing financial and operational challenges for tech companies. Most recently, Verily said it would lay off 15 percent of its staff, sunset some of its healthcare projects and...
beckershospitalreview.com
Teladoc lays off 6% of non-clinician staff
Virtual care company Teladoc is laying off 6 percent of its staff, or 300 positions, in its non-clinician workforce, MarketWatch reported Jan. 18. CEO Jason Gorevic told employees in a letter that the cuts would target redundant roles as part of a plan to support Teladoc’s path toward profitability, according to the report.
beckershospitalreview.com
3 CFO rules for a modern provider pay program
Provider shortages and shifting priorities among the workforce are changing what a sustainable modern compensation program looks like. Despite the uncertainty built into those trends, CFOs can adopt a set of three guidelines to determine how and when to adjust their compensation programs, according to VMG Health physician compensation strategy consultant Anthony Domanico. Together, they're known as the "1-3-5 Rule," which refers to how many years an organization should wait before making certain kinds of compensation program updates.
beckershospitalreview.com
Honey over vinegar: Are longevity incentives the new noncompete?
The Federal Trade Commission proposed a rule in January that could lift wages by nearly $300 billion per year economywide by banning nearly all noncompete clauses in employment contracts. Companies are exploring what that ban could mean for their workforce and their compensation agreements in the future, The Wall Street...
beckershospitalreview.com
AI for workforce shortages, digital upskilling: 10 health tech trends for '23, per Philips
How can healthcare technology relieve staffing shortages, busy workflows and economic strains? Here 10 health tech trends Philips Healthcare says can meet those and other industry challenges in 2023. 1. Addressing workforce shortages with workflow automation and artificial intelligence. 2. Digital upskilling through continuous training and education. 3. Enabling remote...
beckershospitalreview.com
Microsoft to lay off 10,000, bringing January tech job cuts to 19,000
Software giant Microsoft is planning to lay off 10,000 workers, or less than 5 percent of the company's workforce, as the company looks to shift priorities amid economic uncertainty, The New York Times reported Jan. 18. The layoffs will begin Jan. 18 and continue through March. Similar to other tech...
beckershospitalreview.com
US job market still missing 2.6 million people
The U.S. economy continues to see the effects of the pandemic, with 2.6 million fewer Americans participating in the U.S. labor force compared to workforce participation before COVID-19, Bloomberg reported Jan. 18. To take a closer look at this number, economist Raj Chetty, PhD, and his team at Harvard University's...
beckershospitalreview.com
Ascension VC arm invests in hospitality tech company HotelRunner in $6.5M round
Ascension Ventures, the venture capital arm of St. Louis-based Ascension, has invested in hospitality technology company HotelRunner as part of a $6.5 million series A funding round. The company offers a distribution management platform and artificial intelligence-powered business information software, while its business-to-business network processes more than 35 million transactions...
beckershospitalreview.com
AI, chatbots, data monetization: Most disruptive health tech trends of '23
Health IT deals are expected to be in line with prepandemic levels in 2023, with an increase in activity for middle-market companies in the $200 million to $1 billion range, according to a report from professional services group KPMG. Here are six other health IT highlights from the 2023 KPMG...
