Jay Briscoe Passes Away At 38
Jamin Pugh, also known as Jay Briscoe, has passed away. AEW president and ROH owner Tony Khan announced the news on January 18. He stated that he'd do whatever he could to support Briscoe's family. Jay and his brother Mark Briscoe are Ring of Honor Hall of Famers, and they...
Tatanka: WWE Contacted Me, But I Will Not Be Attending 1/23 WWE Raw Because I'll Be Out Of Town
Several legends will appear on the January 23 episode of WWE Raw, but one noteworthy name will be absent. As announced during the January 16 episode, the "Raw is XXX" 30th anniversary show on January 23 will feature several legends. The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, The Bellas, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Teddy Long, Road Dogg, and X-Pac have all been advertised.
Ric Flair On WWE Raw XXX: I Know Steve Austin Can't Come, Hulk Hogan Told Me He'll Be There
Ric Flair provides an update on whether two big names will be at WWE Raw XXX. As confirmed during the January 16 episode of WWE Raw, the "Raw is XXX" anniversary show on January 23 will feature several legends. Flair, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, The Bellas, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Teddy Long, Ron Simmons, and Jerry "The King" Lawler have been advertised.
Finn Balor On The Response To Dominik Mysterio: It's Almost Like He's Transcending What Rey Has Done
Finn Balor praises Dominik Mysterio. In June 2022, Balor turned heel and joined The Judgment Day. In doing so, he aligned with Rhes Ripley and Damian Priest. The group has remained a featured act on WWE Raw ever since. At WWE Clash at the Castle 2022, Dominik betrayed his father, Rey Mysterio, and joined the stable. In recent weeks, Dominik has generated plenty of buzz, as he continues to discuss his brief time in "prison" during his segments on WWE Raw.
Mickie James Would Love To Face Mercedes Mone, Wrestle In AEW And WWE As IMPACT Knockouts Champion
Mickie James saved her career at IMPACT Hard To Kill when she defeated Jordynne Grace in the main event to win the IMPACT Knockouts Championship. Had James lost, it would have marked the end of her legendary career as she put her career on the line in the bout. Now...
Team Tyrus vs. Team Rock N Roll In Champions Series Final Set For 1/31 Live NWA Powerrr
NWA Powerrr Live (1/31) NWA US Tag Team Titles: The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky) (c) vs. (A.J. Cazana & Anthony Andrews) Psycho Love (Angelina Love & Fodder) vs. Kamille & Thom Latimer. NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus and Matt Cardona sign the contract for their title match.
Kofi Kingston On Stephanie McMahon's WWE Resignation: Her Presence Will Definitely Be Missed
Kofi Kingston comments on Stephanie McMahon's resignation. On July 22, 2022, Stephanie was named WWE Chairwoman and Co-CEO after Vince McMahon retired. She had already been appointed the Interim CEO and Chairwoman after Vince stepped away from his duties amid a WWE board investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and hush money. Following her father's retirement, she and Nick Khan worked together as the Co-CEOs until Stephanie announced her resignation on January 10. That same day, Vince was unanimously voted the Executive Chairman of the Board.
Dana White Rebukes Francis Ngannou For Not Signing New UFC Deal: "He Doesn't Want To Take A Lot Of Risk"
UFC President Dana White detailed some of the reasons he believes led to former heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou's departure from the company. White spoke with the media during the UFC Vegas 67 post-fight press conference on Saturday night and was critical of Ngannou's decision to refuse a contract offer to apparently become the highest-paid heavyweight in the promotion's history, opting instead to test unrestricted free agency.
The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, And More Legends Announced For 1/23 WWE Raw
WWE Raw (1/23) Ric Flair, The Bellas, Kurt Angle, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Theodore Long, and more set to appear. RAW Tag Team Championship: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) (c) vs. The Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest) WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory (c)...
Kevin Nash Recalls Filming For 'WWE's Most Wanted Treasures' With Mick Foley
Kevin Nash says he filmed something for WWE's Most Wanted Treasures', and it turned into him insulting the Airbnb they were using. The series premiered on A&E Network in 2021, and the premise centers around a team of collectors and WWE stars searching for lost WWE collectibles. Memorabilia from Mick Foley, Booker T, and Andre the Giant, among other legends, were featured in the first season.
Orange Cassidy Retains All Elite Arcade Title, Gail Kim Interview, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, January 18, 2023. - Orange Cassidy is STILL your #AllEliteArcade Champion:. - IMPACT Wrestling's Gail Kim recently did an interview with WrestlingNews.co. Fans can check out the full interview below:. - Tony Schiavone Previews a Loaded Dynamite AEW Control Center: Fresno, 1/18/23.
Cody Rhodes Announces He Will Return At WWE Royal Rumble 2023
Cody Rhodes is officially coming back. On Monday's WWE Raw, Cody Rhodes announced that he will return at the 2023 Royal Rumble. Rhodes has been sidelined since WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 where he defeated Seth Rollins. He entered the match and wrestled with a torn pectoral muscle. Video...
Matt Hardy Comments On The Passing Of Jay Briscoe, Says He Was An 'Amazing Human Being'
Matt Hardy discusses the tragic passing of Jay Briscoe. The wrestling world was devastated when the news of Jay Briscoe's tragic passing broke on January 17, 2023. Jay, who was one half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions alongside his brother Mark, was killed in a head on collision with another vehicle. Jay's two daughters, Gracie & Jayleigh, were also injured in the accident.
Bianca Belair, Montez Ford, And The Usos Star In C4 Energy Campaign
WWE superstars are not quitters. C4 Energy announced that Montez Ford, Bianca Belair, and The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) are part of a new C4 Energy campaign entitled "Be You. But Better." As part of the campaign, the WWE superstars are encouraging consumers to be a stronger, smarter, more dedicated version of yourself this year.
Lio Rush Set To Compete At MLW SuperFight 2023
Lio Rush is ready for a fight. Major League Wrestling announced that Lio Rush will compete at MLW SuperFight 2023 on February 4. The event will take place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. From MLW:. (PHILADELPHIA) — Major League Wrestling today announced Lio Rush will be in action...
Tommy Dreamer Segment, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Ashley D'Amboise Added To 1/19 IMPACT Wrestling
IMPACT (1/19) Fightful will have live coverage of IMPACT beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday.
Wrestling World Continues To Mourn The Loss Of Jay Briscoe
The wrestling world suffered a great tragedy on January 17, 2023, as Jay Briscoe passed away at 38. In the wake of his passing, many in the wrestling world came together on social media to honor Jay Briscoe and share their memories of him. You can see more of the...
Angels: "Angels Is Undoubtedly The Best Member Of The Former Dark Order"
Angels is now happy to be a member of The Design in IMPACT Wrestling and is speaking about what he didn't enjoy about his time as a member of AEW's Dark Order. Alan Angels was once a proud member of The Dark Order. Known as "V" to represent that he was the fifth member of the group, Angels made the most of his time in the group. In February 2022, he made the decision to leave AEW and explore other paths in the world of wrestling.
Veda Scott Reflects On Her Time On AEW Commentary During The Summer Of 2020, Hopes To Do It Again
Veda Scott reflects on calling AEW’s Deadly Draw Women’s Tag Team Tournament during the summer of 2020 and working alongside legendary wrestling announcers such as Jim Ross, Taz, and Tony Schiavone. During the summer of 2020, AEW hosted its inaugural Deadly Draw Women’s Tag Team Tournament. During the...
Freddie Prinze Jr Reflects On MJF Roasting Him On 1/11 AEW Dynamite
AEW came to the KIA Forum in Los Angeles on January 11 for AEW Dynamite. Sitting front row at the event was Freddie Prinze Jr, who has been involved in wrestling for years dating back to his time as a writer in WWE over a decade ago and now as a podcaster who discusses wrestling.
