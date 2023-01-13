ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Jay Briscoe Passes Away At 38

Jamin Pugh, also known as Jay Briscoe, has passed away. AEW president and ROH owner Tony Khan announced the news on January 18. He stated that he'd do whatever he could to support Briscoe's family. Jay and his brother Mark Briscoe are Ring of Honor Hall of Famers, and they...
DELAWARE STATE
Fightful

Tatanka: WWE Contacted Me, But I Will Not Be Attending 1/23 WWE Raw Because I'll Be Out Of Town

Several legends will appear on the January 23 episode of WWE Raw, but one noteworthy name will be absent. As announced during the January 16 episode, the "Raw is XXX" 30th anniversary show on January 23 will feature several legends. The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, The Bellas, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Teddy Long, Road Dogg, and X-Pac have all been advertised.
Fightful

Finn Balor On The Response To Dominik Mysterio: It's Almost Like He's Transcending What Rey Has Done

Finn Balor praises Dominik Mysterio. In June 2022, Balor turned heel and joined The Judgment Day. In doing so, he aligned with Rhes Ripley and Damian Priest. The group has remained a featured act on WWE Raw ever since. At WWE Clash at the Castle 2022, Dominik betrayed his father, Rey Mysterio, and joined the stable. In recent weeks, Dominik has generated plenty of buzz, as he continues to discuss his brief time in "prison" during his segments on WWE Raw.
Fightful

Kofi Kingston On Stephanie McMahon's WWE Resignation: Her Presence Will Definitely Be Missed

Kofi Kingston comments on Stephanie McMahon's resignation. On July 22, 2022, Stephanie was named WWE Chairwoman and Co-CEO after Vince McMahon retired. She had already been appointed the Interim CEO and Chairwoman after Vince stepped away from his duties amid a WWE board investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and hush money. Following her father's retirement, she and Nick Khan worked together as the Co-CEOs until Stephanie announced her resignation on January 10. That same day, Vince was unanimously voted the Executive Chairman of the Board.
Fightful

Dana White Rebukes Francis Ngannou For Not Signing New UFC Deal: "He Doesn't Want To Take A Lot Of Risk"

UFC President Dana White detailed some of the reasons he believes led to former heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou's departure from the company. White spoke with the media during the UFC Vegas 67 post-fight press conference on Saturday night and was critical of Ngannou's decision to refuse a contract offer to apparently become the highest-paid heavyweight in the promotion's history, opting instead to test unrestricted free agency.
Fightful

Kevin Nash Recalls Filming For 'WWE's Most Wanted Treasures' With Mick Foley

Kevin Nash says he filmed something for WWE's Most Wanted Treasures', and it turned into him insulting the Airbnb they were using. The series premiered on A&E Network in 2021, and the premise centers around a team of collectors and WWE stars searching for lost WWE collectibles. Memorabilia from Mick Foley, Booker T, and Andre the Giant, among other legends, were featured in the first season.
Fightful

Cody Rhodes Announces He Will Return At WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Cody Rhodes is officially coming back. On Monday's WWE Raw, Cody Rhodes announced that he will return at the 2023 Royal Rumble. Rhodes has been sidelined since WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 where he defeated Seth Rollins. He entered the match and wrestled with a torn pectoral muscle. Video...
Fightful

Matt Hardy Comments On The Passing Of Jay Briscoe, Says He Was An 'Amazing Human Being'

Matt Hardy discusses the tragic passing of Jay Briscoe. The wrestling world was devastated when the news of Jay Briscoe's tragic passing broke on January 17, 2023. Jay, who was one half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions alongside his brother Mark, was killed in a head on collision with another vehicle. Jay's two daughters, Gracie & Jayleigh, were also injured in the accident.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fightful

Bianca Belair, Montez Ford, And The Usos Star In C4 Energy Campaign

WWE superstars are not quitters. C4 Energy announced that Montez Ford, Bianca Belair, and The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) are part of a new C4 Energy campaign entitled "Be You. But Better." As part of the campaign, the WWE superstars are encouraging consumers to be a stronger, smarter, more dedicated version of yourself this year.
Fightful

Lio Rush Set To Compete At MLW SuperFight 2023

Lio Rush is ready for a fight. Major League Wrestling announced that Lio Rush will compete at MLW SuperFight 2023 on February 4. The event will take place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. From MLW:. (PHILADELPHIA) — Major League Wrestling today announced Lio Rush will be in action...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Fightful

Wrestling World Continues To Mourn The Loss Of Jay Briscoe

The wrestling world suffered a great tragedy on January 17, 2023, as Jay Briscoe passed away at 38. In the wake of his passing, many in the wrestling world came together on social media to honor Jay Briscoe and share their memories of him. You can see more of the...
Fightful

Angels: "Angels Is Undoubtedly The Best Member Of The Former Dark Order"

Angels is now happy to be a member of The Design in IMPACT Wrestling and is speaking about what he didn't enjoy about his time as a member of AEW's Dark Order. Alan Angels was once a proud member of The Dark Order. Known as "V" to represent that he was the fifth member of the group, Angels made the most of his time in the group. In February 2022, he made the decision to leave AEW and explore other paths in the world of wrestling.
Fightful

Fightful

15K+
Followers
36K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy