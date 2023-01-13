‘Nancy Drew’ EP Lis Rowinski Inks First-Look Deal With CBS Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Lis Rowinski , executive producer on Nancy Drew , is expanding her relationship with CBS Studios , the studio behind the series, signing a first-look deal. Terms of the pact include producing her own projects through her shingle Ship in a Bottle, as well as sourcing material for various creatives at CBS Studios.

Rowinski has served as an executive producer on CW’s Nancy Drew since its launch and is now about to enter its fourth and final season. She spent the last 12 years as lead executive at Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage’s Fake Empire, producing such series as CW’s Dynasty and Tom Swift , in addition to Nancy Drew , all through CBS Studios, as well as the HBO Max iteration of Gossip Girl, Hulu’s acclaimed limited series Looking for Alaska , based on the John Green bestselling novel, and Marvel’s The Runaways and the upcoming AppleTV+ series City on Fire , based on the novel by Garth Risk Hallberg.

“I’ve had the distinct pleasure of working closely with David, Bryan, and their teams for the past several years and I am thrilled to continue the collaboration under this new deal,” said Rowinski. “You can’t ask for more creative minds, more supportive studio partners, or more importantly, better humans. I hope to make thoughtful, inclusive and commercial television with them for many years to come.”

Rowinski began her industry career at Endeavor/WME, where she spent 10 years, ultimately as a motion picture literary agent working with such clients as John Green, director Seth Gordon, and writers Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory, and Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins. She is repped by Verve and attorney Logan Clare at JSSK.