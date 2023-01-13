Lisa Marie Presley Leans on Friend for Support in Final ‘Extra’ Interview (Exclusive)

Lisa Marie Presley tragically passed away on Thursday at just 54 years old.

Only two days earlier, she spoke with “Extra’s” Billy Bush on the Golden Globes red carpet.

She appeared a bit unsteady, even leaning on her friend and Elvis' longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support.

She praised “Elvis” star Austin Butler, saying, “I adore him.” Sharing how it felt when she first saw Austin as her father Elvis, she revealed, “I was mind-blown, truly. I actually had to take, like, five days to process it… It was so spot-on and authentic.”

Presley had been active in recent days, attending a Golden Globes pre-party with her daughter Riley Keough, Butler and “Elvis” director Baz Luhrmann. She also made a rare appearance at Graceland on Sunday to celebrate what would have been her father’s 88th birthday.

Priscilla Presley announced her daughter’s death on Thursday in a statement to People, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us.”

"She was the most passionate, strong, and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time, there will be no further comment."

TMZ reports Lisa Marie possibly went into cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California.

EMTs rushed to her home after receiving a call. After the paramedics performed CPR, she was taken to a hospital.

Presley regained her pulse before she was transported. According to a source, epinephrine was administered at the scene after she went into "full arrest."

An insider revealed that Presley was found unresponsive in her bedroom by her housekeeper. Her ex, Danny Keough, was the first to perform CPR until medical personnel arrived.

TMZ reported that she was in a coma in intensive care while at the West Hills hospital.